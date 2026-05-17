Aww, Is He Out of CHICKEN?! WATCH Squatter Steve Cohen BOO and HOO During Chris Cuomo Interview (Vid)

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Squatter Steve Cohen has officially dropped out of his race in Tennessee, since he can no longer pander to one demographic during the race and has to actually think about what it means to serve every Tennesseean. The man who once ate a bucket of fried chicken during testimony is very upset and has decided that, since he'd have to work at getting elected this time, it's better to take his bucket of fried chicken and go home.

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Poor guy, he's awfully upset about the fact that he can't win reelection unless the district is gerrymandered to support a Democrat and a Democrat only.

Cohen was interviewed on News Nation by none other than Chris Cuomo, who is very upset with the redistricting for reasons.

Watch:

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Someone get the man a tissue, sheesh.

From the interview:

“I’ve got a great district, wonderful people. They’ve supported me so well." “You know, it’s an amazing thing that the African-American community supported me for 20 years as they did. And the Republicans don’t see it, and they just tear it apart because they have no perspective of caring about African-Americans or caring about people getting together and anything nice that happens. It’s a tough sport, and they play it tough.”

We can't help but notice Cohen had nothing to say about the black Republican woman who could win the seat. See, it's not about color, it's about party. Anyone living in Virginia has seen it firsthand because the same people crying about how this robs black Americans of their vote were more than happy to vote for the white woman because she was a Democrat.

They could at least be honest, you know?

Kidding, we know they couldn't because they can't, and they won't.

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