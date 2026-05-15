After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF

Democratic super-loser Marc Elias is once again tooting his own horn (sorry for the visual) on X, touting the massive output from his Democracy Docket shop in the wake of the Callais redistricting ruling.

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The longtime Democratic 'lawyer' claims his outfit has flooded the zone with dozens of news stories, analysis pieces, and op-eds on the topic—more than anyone else, he insists—while tossing in the predictable ask for readers to pony up cash to keep the 'pro-democracy' (read: pro-Democrat map-drawing) operation afloat.

It's crazy to us that he thinks anyone sees a post from him and thinks to himself or herself, 'Yeah, we should pay for this garbage.' Especially since it's just him trying to sell himself. Again, sorry for the visual.

Since Callais came down, Democracy Docket has published 81 pieces of redistricting content:



74 news stories

4 analysis pieces

3 op-eds



I challenge you to find another news outlet with more detailed coverage. Support independent and pro-democracy media. https://t.co/0StGlWz45f — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 14, 2026

We can't help but wonder if he spends any time writing about his humiliation with losing over and over and over again.

Others on X felt the same way:

"Since Callais came down, Democracy Docket has published 81 pieces of propaganda"

Just helpin' ya be a little clearer. — Erin Stapylton 🇺🇲 (@ErinStapylton) May 14, 2026

Awww, what a giver.

And the US Constitution is still not changed by your attempt to implement unconstitutional districts. — Les Aker (@Les_Aker) May 14, 2026

Hilarious. You still lost. Get used to not stealing elections. — Russell Smith (@RASmith9) May 15, 2026

Pay no attention to 'Democracy pick pocket' Rag 🤣

Snark Eliazz ran short on 'Preparation H' can't sit down or stand for our Constitutional Republic. Socalist political enemy of Voter ID, same day voting, Lost his silly pro Racist based Gerrymandering in Virginia lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/Eukoy5Flmw — Watchwhat (@watchwhat) May 14, 2026

You’re too funny - you’re advocating for voting districts to be drawn up with race being the primary factor. That’s racism. I get it - like JJ & Sharpy, as long as you can keep racism alive, you profit. Good luck & stay bliss. — Nosma King (@NosmaKing) May 15, 2026

I love it when you have to take it on the chin and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Way to go, TN!!! — BaldingCynic5/16 (@poserbro116) May 15, 2026

Tough crowd, Marc.

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