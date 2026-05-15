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After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on May 15, 2026
Meme

Democratic super-loser Marc Elias is once again tooting his own horn (sorry for the visual) on X, touting the massive output from his Democracy Docket shop in the wake of the Callais redistricting ruling. 

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The longtime Democratic 'lawyer' claims his outfit has flooded the zone with dozens of news stories, analysis pieces, and op-eds on the topic—more than anyone else, he insists—while tossing in the predictable ask for readers to pony up cash to keep the 'pro-democracy' (read: pro-Democrat map-drawing) operation afloat. 

It's crazy to us that he thinks anyone sees a post from him and thinks to himself or herself, 'Yeah, we should pay for this garbage.' Especially since it's just him trying to sell himself. Again, sorry for the visual.

We can't help but wonder if he spends any time writing about his humiliation with losing over and over and over again.

Others on X felt the same way:

Awww, what a giver.

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Tough crowd, Marc.

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Prog Account Made a 'Stunning Admission' in Clip of JD Vance Describing What Should Happen to Fraudsters Doug P.
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