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ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a Seditious LUNATIC and He Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Unhinged Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias is having another full-blown public freakout, this time after conservative legal scholar Jonathan Turley roasted him for sounding like a radical Jacobin hell-bent on tearing down government. 

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Or, you know, an insurrectionist. It all started when Elias, fresh off the Virginia Supreme Court’s 4-3 smackdown of a Democratic gerrymander attempt, posted revolutionary language from Virginia’s Declaration of Rights suggesting the people have an 'inalienable' right to 'reform, alter, or abolish' any government they deem 'inadequate. 

The context? Democrats got caught skipping mandatory procedural steps to ram through new congressional maps that would’ve gifted them a 10-1 edge. The court— including Democrat-appointed justices—said nope, rules matter, and sent them back to the existing maps.

We know he's all but threatening the Virginia Supreme Court, but this same case could be made about Spanberger, Hashmi, and of course, Jay 'Two Bullets Can't Spell Virginia' Jones but we digress.

Seems Elias is super upset about Turley's comments.

That's because you are, Marc.

Remember when the Democrats fired you for being too corrupt? We do.

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What a loon.

He is, or at least he wants people to think he is.

Either way, woof.

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JONATHAN TURLEY LAW & ORDER SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

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