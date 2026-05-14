ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a Seditious LUNATIC and He Can't DEAL

Unhinged Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias is having another full-blown public freakout, this time after conservative legal scholar Jonathan Turley roasted him for sounding like a radical Jacobin hell-bent on tearing down government.

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Or, you know, an insurrectionist. It all started when Elias, fresh off the Virginia Supreme Court’s 4-3 smackdown of a Democratic gerrymander attempt, posted revolutionary language from Virginia’s Declaration of Rights suggesting the people have an 'inalienable' right to 'reform, alter, or abolish' any government they deem 'inadequate.

The context? Democrats got caught skipping mandatory procedural steps to ram through new congressional maps that would’ve gifted them a 10-1 edge. The court— including Democrat-appointed justices—said nope, rules matter, and sent them back to the existing maps.

VA Const.



"whenever any government shall be found inadequate or contrary to these purposes, a majority of the community hath an indubitable, inalienable, and indefeasible right to reform, alter, or abolish it, in such manner as shall be judged most conducive to the public weal." pic.twitter.com/JRKMRqMQzF — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 12, 2026

We know he's all but threatening the Virginia Supreme Court, but this same case could be made about Spanberger, Hashmi, and of course, Jay 'Two Bullets Can't Spell Virginia' Jones but we digress.

Seems Elias is super upset about Turley's comments.

I quoted the Virginia Constitution and Republicans are losing their minds.🤯



Jonathan Turley suggested I am a "radical" and "Jacobian" for literally quoting the Virginia Constitution's Bill of Rights.😂 https://t.co/7xSQuCehzJ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 14, 2026

That's because you are, Marc.

Remember when the Democrats fired you for being too corrupt? We do.

The best part is Turley suggests that by posting the VA Bill of Rights I am disregarding the founders. The Virginia Bill of Rights was written by George Mason -- one of the most influential of the founders. It served as a model for another Virginian named Thomas Jefferson. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 14, 2026

What a loon.

I know you like to pretend that you’re stupid, but surely you’re not so stupid as to think that Mason was telling you to do an insurrection if you failed to push through a gerrymander in an unconstitutional manner. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 14, 2026

He is, or at least he wants people to think he is.

Either way, woof.

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