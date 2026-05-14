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HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After Getting Owned in Duffy Debate -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on May 14, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Conservative radio host Jason Rantz delivered a masterclass in media accountability Wednesday night on CNN’s NewsNight, dismantling claims by Ana Navarro and host Abby Phillip that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had gone missing in action for seven straight months to film a road-trip project. 

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The panel had pushed the narrative that Duffy was effectively AWOL from the Department of Transportation, supposedly spending the entire period joyriding across America instead of doing his job. 

Rantz wasn’t having it. 

WATCH:

Post continues:

... that is factually inaccurate. Come on."

"For a couple of days at a time. He was not on for seven months. That is just not fair and not accurate."

"At a couple days at time over the course of seven times while we had a previous Transportation Secretary who took a whole time off."

"You don't have to make something up to make a point."

"Well, you said he was taking off seven full months to -- that's exactly what you said. That is what you said."

Remember when Ana was a Republican? Yeah, we don't either.

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Not to mention, at least the guy hasn't had to be coached on authenticity like the last Secretary of Transportation.

Ahem.

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ABBY PHILLIP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS SEAN DUFFY

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Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid) Sam J.
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