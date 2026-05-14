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Schadenfreude-a-PALOOZA! Abigail Spanberger VETOS Collective Bargaining and HOOBOY, Their RAGE Fuels Them

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 14, 2026

Remember when Abigail Spanberger told Democrats they need to let their rage FUEL THEM?

Welp, we can't help but wonder if she still feels that way, considering she just vetoed one of their biggest agenda items. Collective bargaining. Now, before you start giving the CIA spook credit, we need to chat about why she vetoed it. 

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This has nothing to do with understanding that collective bargaining will destroy Virginia's economy.

No no. 

She just didn't want the law to go into effect until AFTER she was out of office, so she doesn't have to deal with the mess we all know it will create.

The unions aren't taking it so well.

A BETRAYAL.

Gosh, you mean the woman who lied about not redistricting Virginia also lied about collective bargaining to get elected?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Post continues:

... budget cycle — so Virginians wouldn’t immediately feel the tax increases and financial consequences.

Governor Spanberger didn’t oppose the policy. In fact, she made clear she was willing to sign it. Her only objection was that the delay wasn’t long enough.

Her amendment would have pushed implementation all the way to 2030 — an extraordinary attempt to kick the consequences entirely beyond her own term in office so another Governor and another General Assembly would be left holding the bag.

When lawmakers rejected her effort to avoid political accountability, she vetoed the bill.

This veto was not about protecting taxpayers, local governments, or Virginia families from the costs of forced collective bargaining.

It was about protecting Abigail Spanberger from the blame.

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OOF.

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2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER VIRGINIA

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