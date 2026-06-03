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Soulless: Jill Biden Snubs Hunter’s Daughter Navy in Memoir Dedicated to Her Other Granddaughters

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 03, 2026
Twitter

Listen, everyone knows Jill and Joe Biden have ignored Hunter's daughter Navy and not included her in their lives despite promising they would. They left her name off the stockings on the White House mantle and now Jill has left her out of her book dedication. What a despicable woman.

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Remember, when Joe was still in the White House and they finally acknowledged the existence of Navy and said they would do the right thing?

Remember when they said they have seven grandchildren and they wanted what was best for ALL of them? Jill forgot that when she released her ridiculous book.

What kind of soulless hag does this? It's like she goes out of her way to hurt this child. She could have just addressed it to her 'Daughters and Granddaughters' and left it open-ended. She very specifically named them to ensure Navy was left out.

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It's so heartless. Navy will grow up and see this one day. It will crush her. Even if Joe and Jill hate her Mother, she is an innocent child. 

Just goes to show, money can't buy class. 

Also, Jill supporters have no class and lack brains. They don't even realize what a jerk their heroine really is.

Navy deserves so much more. 

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2026 ELECTIONS HUNTER BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

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