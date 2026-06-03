Soulless: Jill Biden Snubs Hunter’s Daughter Navy in Memoir Dedicated to Her Other Granddaughters

Listen, everyone knows Jill and Joe Biden have ignored Hunter's daughter Navy and not included her in their lives despite promising they would. They left her name off the stockings on the White House mantle and now Jill has left her out of her book dedication. What a despicable woman.

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Once again, Dead beat Father, Hunter Biden @HunterBiden is not upholding his child support agreement for his daughter, Navy Joan.

Jill @DrBiden and Grandfather Joe @JoeBiden were forced to acknowledge her once.

Since then, the entire sick family has discarded her like a sack of… pic.twitter.com/Pz3Q4h2lAb — Joni Job (@jj_talking) June 2, 2026

Remember, when Joe was still in the White House and they finally acknowledged the existence of Navy and said they would do the right thing?

On Friday at 5pm Biden releases a statement to People:



“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter…Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”https://t.co/UnRdywVtdC — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 28, 2023

Remember when they said they have seven grandchildren and they wanted what was best for ALL of them? Jill forgot that when she released her ridiculous book.

I cannot believe the despicable cruelty of

Jill Biden. In her memoir she intentionally erases her granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts (7). It is unconscionable what Jill Biden has done, she dedicates the book to her daughter and 4 granddaughters, leaving out 7 year old Navy. Navy… pic.twitter.com/tFUVzAl7XQ — Ann McElhinney 🧡 (@annmcelhinney) June 3, 2026

What kind of soulless hag does this? It's like she goes out of her way to hurt this child. She could have just addressed it to her 'Daughters and Granddaughters' and left it open-ended. She very specifically named them to ensure Navy was left out.

Just an all-around garbage family. https://t.co/O5AXf6JJ09 — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) June 3, 2026

No morals or values — Debbie Jordan (@DebraJotdan24) June 3, 2026

It's so heartless. Navy will grow up and see this one day. It will crush her. Even if Joe and Jill hate her Mother, she is an innocent child.

Low-IQ, trashy, step-mom — Sven Jorgensen (@Book_of_Jasher) June 3, 2026

Just goes to show, money can't buy class.

She is his stepmother and Navy is fully recognized as a member of the Biden family by all, including Joe and Jill. But keep being a vile c**t! — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) June 3, 2026

Also, Jill supporters have no class and lack brains. They don't even realize what a jerk their heroine really is.

What an awful person. That little girl is an innocent. — MsGirlinAr (@lacoolio1) June 3, 2026

Navy deserves so much more.

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