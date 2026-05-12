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Bless Her HEART! Jessica Tarlov Jumping on the Cotton-Pickin' Shame Wagon to Dunk on the GOP Is ALL Fail

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitchy

You know Virginia Democrats are truly imploding when they're trying to go this route with Jen Kiggans. During a recent interview, the host said they wanted Hakeem Jeffries to keep his cotton-pickin' hands off Virginia elections.

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Kiggans said, yes.

Now, Kiggans was clearly agreeing with the sentiment that Jeffries needs to mind his own damn business and focus on his own damn district.

BUT, since their gerrymandered maps got thrown out, Democrats are desperate to unseat her, so they're pretending Kiggans somehow agreed with the so-called racist sentiment behind the saying. Yup, we rolled our eyes as well.

Keep in mind, these are the sort of people who call 'being on time' racist.

Anywho, here's the clip and the first bit of outrage:

WOW. What a nothingburger.

Told you, it's both stupid and desperate.

But that hasn't stopped stupid and desperate Democrats like Jessica Tarlov from clutching their pearls and doing their best to make a big deal out of nothing.

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You know, we really should send this broad a thank-you card and some cookies because when it comes to content, she is the idiot gift that keeps on giving.

Typically, we do not include posts with the r-word because this editor doesn't like it. That being said, to each their own ... not to mention, this works with what Tarlove posted.

Oooh, we know what that means.

Hey man, Graham was going through some things and stuff. EL OH EL.

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It's pathetic, and luckily, it only works on the mouth-breathers who plan to vote for Democrats anyway.

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GOP JESSICA TARLOV REDISTRICTING SCOTT JENNINGS BAKARI SELLERS

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