Bless Her HEART! Jessica Tarlov Jumping on the Cotton-Pickin' Shame Wagon to Dunk on the GOP Is ALL Fail

You know Virginia Democrats are truly imploding when they're trying to go this route with Jen Kiggans. During a recent interview, the host said they wanted Hakeem Jeffries to keep his cotton-pickin' hands off Virginia elections.

Advertisement

Kiggans said, yes.

Now, Kiggans was clearly agreeing with the sentiment that Jeffries needs to mind his own damn business and focus on his own damn district.

BUT, since their gerrymandered maps got thrown out, Democrats are desperate to unseat her, so they're pretending Kiggans somehow agreed with the so-called racist sentiment behind the saying. Yup, we rolled our eyes as well.

Keep in mind, these are the sort of people who call 'being on time' racist.

Anywho, here's the clip and the first bit of outrage:

"Get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia."

"Yes to that."



WOW. Jen Kiggans agrees with the host after he says Hakeem Jeffries has "cotton-picking" hands. #VA02 pic.twitter.com/UloPFg3uoZ — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) May 11, 2026

WOW. What a nothingburger.

Told you, it's both stupid and desperate.

But that hasn't stopped stupid and desperate Democrats like Jessica Tarlov from clutching their pearls and doing their best to make a big deal out of nothing.

I know folks were really excited to be able to say ‘retard’ again, but would hope ‘cotton picking’ hands about a Black man is a bridge too far. Modern day GOP. https://t.co/RKRXPpNapE — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 12, 2026

You know, we really should send this broad a thank-you card and some cookies because when it comes to content, she is the idiot gift that keeps on giving.

It's a rural southern expression, not necessarily associated with black slavery. Lots of white people have picked cotton.

Retard. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) May 12, 2026

Typically, we do not include posts with the r-word because this editor doesn't like it. That being said, to each their own ... not to mention, this works with what Tarlove posted.

It’s a common Southern idiom for “meddling” or “dirty hands” - stop race baiting you twat. — ✌🏼Honey Bomb 🌻 (@honeyybomb) May 12, 2026

Bless your heart. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 12, 2026

Oooh, we know what that means.

I would hope a guy having a Nazi death squad tattoo would be a bridge too far for the left, yet here we are. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 12, 2026

Hey man, Graham was going through some things and stuff. EL OH EL.

The left is so desperate to keep racism a thing they're now parsing out common phrases LMAO. — Eduardo Carroccio (@BigGiantMonstr) May 12, 2026

Advertisement

It's pathetic, and luckily, it only works on the mouth-breathers who plan to vote for Democrats anyway.

============================================================

Related:

Got a PROBLEM With That?! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on Bakari Sellers for Divisive, RACIST Redistricting Rant

Stacey Abrams Subpoenaed for Some Pretty MASSIVE Campaign Finance Violations

And Here We GOOO: Scott Jennings SHUTS DOWN Dems Who Want Racist Districts to Stay Put for THEIR Own Gain

Thomas Massie Allegations, Reportedly From His Ex-GF, Making the Rounds on X and HOOBOY

He Isn't Just Unhinged, He's REALLY Stupid: Check Out How BAD VA AG Jay Jones' LATEST SCOTUS Appeal Is

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.