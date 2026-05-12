And Here We GOOO: Scott Jennings SHUTS DOWN Dems Who Want Racist Districts to Stay Put for THEIR Own Gain

You'd think after nearly twenty years of playing the race card that Democrats would eventually figure out it's not doing them any favors. Especially when they're insisting that voting districts should be drawn based on skin color ...

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Which would make them racist.

We're not entirely sure how to get this through their thick heads, but luckily, Scott Jennings has a few ideas.

Watch:

.@ScottJenningsKY sets the record straight on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip absolutely NUKING the Left’s narrative on redistricting:



“No voter has lost their voice at all. No one’s been disenfranchised. Every voter… white, Black or otherwise, can go cast a ballot right now.”… pic.twitter.com/XTH2tcyHRN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 12, 2026

Post continues:

... “The lines may be changing, but every voter still has the same amount of voting power — one vote.” Jennings: “In the case of Louisiana, you know, they didn't have a choice. The Supreme Court said their maps were unconstitutional. They had to redraw it... I heard you say that people are losing representation. People are losing their voice. No voter has lost their voice at all. No one's been disenfranchised. Every voter in America before these court rulings could go cast a ballot this November and every voter in America, white, Black or otherwise, can go cast a ballot right now. The lines may be changing, but every voter still has the same amount of voting power, one vote, that they had. It's just that this Supreme Court said your race doesn't necessarily have to dictate your political identity. The fact that you're an American citizen and you're franchised gives you one vote. That is your political identity and it is incumbent upon both parties, Republicans and Democrats, to run people who speak not to just one constituency, but all American interests. To me, that's, that's how the November election should be run.”

Democrats are really mad that Republicans will no longer allow them to be kept in certain districts represented by Democrats only. Almost as if they realize people wouldn't vote for their crap agenda and policies if they had another choice.

The same people who scream ‘democracy dies in darkness’ are mad that the Supreme Court said your skin color doesn’t dictate your district. Wild. — Silvia N Cickovska (@SilviaNilssonC) May 12, 2026

Wild is one word for it.

Stupid is another.

It's just so ass-backwards.

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