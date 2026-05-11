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Angry Staffer Derps AGAIN! Claims MAGA Influencers Have Super SECRET Chat Where Trump Admin Scripts Them

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on May 11, 2026
X

There's paranoid, and then there's whatever the heck this is from the Angry Staffer account.

Apparently, MAGA influencers are signing up on this website so they can be told what to write by the Trump administration, and they're also forming super secret double probation group chats where they can work together to make Democrats and Lefty accounts look stupid.

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Yeah, that's the ticket.

Riiiight.

IT'S ALL A PLOT! MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Forget that Biden literally invited influencers to the White House and made a big deal of feeding THEM talking points.

Maybe the Angry Staffer is projecting just a little bit.

But sure, only MAGA influencers make money, and only they get it from evil, villainous TRUMP.

At this point, we're pretty sure that this much stupidity has to be a choice.

Gosh, we feel shocked.

It's different when they do it. Or something like that.

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YEAH! DORK!

Bingo.

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