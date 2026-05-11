Angry Staffer Derps AGAIN! Claims MAGA Influencers Have Super SECRET Chat Where Trump Admin Scripts Them

There's paranoid, and then there's whatever the heck this is from the Angry Staffer account.

Apparently, MAGA influencers are signing up on this website so they can be told what to write by the Trump administration, and they're also forming super secret double probation group chats where they can work together to make Democrats and Lefty accounts look stupid.

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Yeah, that's the ticket.

Did you know every MAGA influencer is in a group chat with people close to the administration where they’re regularly given scripts?



They also have a website to sign up for influence campaigns that they never disclose.



They’re making bank off of lying to you. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 10, 2026

Riiiight.

IT'S ALL A PLOT! MWAHAHAHAHAHA

Forget that Biden literally invited influencers to the White House and made a big deal of feeding THEM talking points.

Maybe the Angry Staffer is projecting just a little bit.

But sure, only MAGA influencers make money, and only they get it from evil, villainous TRUMP.

At this point, we're pretty sure that this much stupidity has to be a choice.

Behind-the-times dumbass here just discovered the Journolist: pic.twitter.com/NNwOhC3ty9 — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) May 11, 2026

Gosh, we feel shocked.

It was ok when the Autopen regime brought in TikTok “stars” to coordinate their messaging? pic.twitter.com/HrvHDD9fuy — JR in the 414 (@JR_inthe_414) May 11, 2026

It's different when they do it. Or something like that.

YEAH! DORK!

Every time a liberal accuses you of something, they're hiding what THEY are doing... — Beau (@Capacitor1776) May 11, 2026

Bingo.

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