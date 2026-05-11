John Fetterman SHUTS Donna Brazile Down for Attacking the Trump Admin 'Going to War' With Iran (WATCH)

Sen. John Fetterman stepped up and reminded everyone - including his fellow Democrats - why stopping Iran from going nuclear has been their own stated red line for years. When former DNC chair Donna Brazile ripped into the Trump administration’s decisive action against the regime, claiming it lacked 'strategy' or an 'end game,' the Pennsylvania senator clapped back hard, pointedly noting that OOPSIE ... Kamala Harris herself once called a nuclear Iran her top international priority.

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But you know, as with all things, it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats (D)o It.

Watch THIS:

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) CLAPS BACK at former DNC Chair Donna Brazile AFTER she ATTACKS the Trump administration for going to war with Iran with no “strategy” and “no end game.”



“Every single Democrat has said we can’t EVER let Iran build a bomb… When Kamala Harris was… pic.twitter.com/lkfRHUj31e — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 10, 2026

Post continues:

... was running for president, she identified that as the top concern for her internationally.”

“I absolutely support [the war in Iran].”

*Crowd Claps*

Brazile didn't know what hit her.

Fetterman has become the most sane Democrat they have. He is by NO means MAGA, he is just full of commonsense. — Terrence Greene (@tagreene3) May 10, 2026

It is so refreshing to hear a Democrat politician who can have a rational conversation.



Fetterman is the only one. — girlwithattitude🇺🇸 (@Julesro42) May 10, 2026

It’s hard to get pass the fact that anyone is listening to Donna Brazile AFTER she gave Hillary the questions before a debate. She has NO credibility and NO integrity. — Rain Crow (@RaincrowOK1838) May 11, 2026

It is wild that anyone thinks she has anything to say that's worth listening to.

And yet ... here we are.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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