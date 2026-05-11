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John Fetterman SHUTS Donna Brazile Down for Attacking the Trump Admin 'Going to War' With Iran (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. John Fetterman stepped up and reminded everyone - including his fellow Democrats - why stopping Iran from going nuclear has been their own stated red line for years. When former DNC chair Donna Brazile ripped into the Trump administration’s decisive action against the regime, claiming it lacked 'strategy' or an 'end game,' the Pennsylvania senator clapped back hard, pointedly noting that OOPSIE ... Kamala Harris herself once called a nuclear Iran her top international priority.

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But you know, as with all things, it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats (D)o It.

Watch THIS:

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... was running for president, she identified that as the top concern for her internationally.”  

“I absolutely support [the war in Iran].”

*Crowd Claps*

Brazile didn't know what hit her.

It is wild that anyone thinks she has anything to say that's worth listening to.

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And yet ... here we are.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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DNC IRAN JOHN FETTERMAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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