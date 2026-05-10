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DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread About VA State Sen. Louise Lucas' CRIMINAL Business Partner Is a HUMDINGER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on May 10, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Twitchy readers know, Virginia State Senator (or is that Sentator? EL OH EL) Louise Lucas' businesses were raided by the FBI earlier this week (right before her unconstitutional referendum was struck down by SCOVA). Man, she's had a rough week.

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Ain't it great?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, this editor is petty. Happily so right now.

Anywho ...

While we still don't know much about the investigation, we do know that Lucas' criminal business partner was indicted last month.

This can't be good for 'Virginia's Grandma', right?

But wait, there's more:

Grab yer corn.

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Would you look at that? Gosh, we feel shocked.

Say it ain't so.

This reads like some horrible B-movie from the 50s about corrupt politicians.

Sadly, it's real life.

WOOF.

We shall see ...

Incidentally, if you are at all interested in what's happening in Virginia, @NoVA_Campaigns is an account worth following.

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