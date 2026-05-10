DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread About VA State Sen. Louise Lucas' CRIMINAL Business Partner Is a HUMDINGER

As Twitchy readers know, Virginia State Senator (or is that Sentator? EL OH EL) Louise Lucas' businesses were raided by the FBI earlier this week (right before her unconstitutional referendum was struck down by SCOVA). Man, she's had a rough week.

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Ain't it great?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, this editor is petty. Happily so right now.

Anywho ...

While we still don't know much about the investigation, we do know that Lucas' criminal business partner was indicted last month.

This can't be good for 'Virginia's Grandma', right?

This is the full 8pg indictment against @SenLouiseLucas’ cannabis business partner, Carl “Carlton” Randall Upton Jr



3x wire fraud of C19 @SBAgov loans, $100K+ stolen, 4x hidden felonies https://t.co/RoWtfDe82R — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 10, 2026

But wait, there's more:

🚨VA Dem @SenLouiseLucas’ cannabis business partner Carl Randall Upton Jr is a 4x felon; DOJ indicted him on 3x wire fraud charges for false C19 disaster loans apps in 2020, hiding felonies



“The Cannabis Outlet” opened in 2021 under Upton & Lucas’ ownership. FBI raided it

1/5🧵 https://t.co/Pq948Fvo5e pic.twitter.com/kXrvyxcjGe — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 10, 2026

Grab yer corn.

Carl Randall Upton Jr (aka Carlton, or CJ Upton) was arrested in Georgia, arraigned and released on $25K bail. Case is now in Norfolk, VA in Virginia Eastern District



Upton used his businesses now collated with his other CBD Shoppe to receive $104,200 in C19 @SBAgov loans

2/5 pic.twitter.com/gzU1WuTnvr — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 10, 2026

Would you look at that? Gosh, we feel shocked.

@SenLouiseLucas’ biz partner, CJ Upton, falsely applied SIX separate times for C19 PPP emergency SBA loans at Chesapeake and Suffolk, VA addresses

3/5 pic.twitter.com/qvQkkrozUw — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 10, 2026

Say it ain't so.

Upton was released on $25K bond. He has retained Norfolk, VA-based criminal attorney Chad Dorsk @chaddorsk



4/5 pic.twitter.com/t3oREL1XUT — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 10, 2026

This reads like some horrible B-movie from the 50s about corrupt politicians.

Sadly, it's real life.

The cannabis business partner of VA Dem @SenLouiseLucas, Carlton Randall Upton Jr., is a 4x convicted FELON (even before her partnership), and chronic criminal. His rap sheet includes traffic charges, no license, brandishing, larceny, assault & habitual offender

5/5 pic.twitter.com/tVlChclZIg — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) May 10, 2026

WOOF.

We shall see ...

Incidentally, if you are at all interested in what's happening in Virginia, @NoVA_Campaigns is an account worth following.

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