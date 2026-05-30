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CNN’s Smerconish Torches Graham Platner: '18 Years of Nazi Tattoo Was a Daily Choice — Not a Mistake'

justmindy
justmindy | 12:40 PM on May 30, 2026
meme

Occasionally, CNN has a segment worth sharing. This one with Michael Smerconish discussing the Graham Platner tattoo controversy is one of those times.

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It's time someone said it. This was not an accident. He had this tattoo for 18 years. He only 'covered' it when he ran for political office

We also need to send the message Nazis will never be welcome in an American Congress. 

Platner knew exactly what it meant. 

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In Platner's mind, he still has his Nazi tattoo, and it's just covered to make it palatable to the public. 

He wanted to keep it. He fully believes in it.

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So, totally appropriate for Graham Platner.

It's the usual. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS REPUBLICAN PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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