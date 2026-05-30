CNN’s Smerconish Torches Graham Platner: '18 Years of Nazi Tattoo Was a Daily Choice — Not a Mistake'

Occasionally, CNN has a segment worth sharing. This one with Michael Smerconish discussing the Graham Platner tattoo controversy is one of those times.

💥NEW: CNN’s Michael Smerconish *SLAMS* Graham Platner over Nazi tattoo💥



“He didn’t cover it until October of 2025 — 18 years after getting it — and only when it became a political problem.”



“Think about that for a moment. 18 years of getting out of the shower, 18 years of… pic.twitter.com/lc1WQVKcmM — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 30, 2026

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It's time someone said it. This was not an accident. He had this tattoo for 18 years. He only 'covered' it when he ran for political office.

“That’s not a drunken mistake in Croatia — that’s a daily choice sustained for nearly two decades.” https://t.co/me23JGrv4w — AAE (@AAC0519) May 30, 2026

Every single republican needs to be pushing for Collins to win Maine.



We need the seat!!! Vote! https://t.co/uuk9GXpzN6 — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸 (@GardensR4Health) May 30, 2026

We also need to send the message Nazis will never be welcome in an American Congress.

Only people with an IQ below freezing would vote for Platner the Nazi. https://t.co/CI9fKBuvwj — Stu Padasso (@TheStuPadasso) May 30, 2026

I can't read his mind but If you watch war movies like I do you recognize the Totenkopf (Death's Head) as being worn on the SS Units who guarded the CAMPS. Yikes! https://t.co/W0JbL95Vfe — Artful Codger (@jmonteen) May 30, 2026

Platner knew exactly what it meant.

Cover up is not removal. He is 100 percent right. Platner has and had no problem with a Nazi emblem being permanently inked on his body. He thinks it is a bad ass tattoo that reminds him of his greatest thrill of his life killing people. Since he was 8 years old he wanted to be a… — Gary-Sarah Stumbo (@GStumbo36373) May 30, 2026

In Platner's mind, he still has his Nazi tattoo, and it's just covered to make it palatable to the public.

If I "accidentally" got a Nazi tattoo and found out about it. I would have it burned off without anesthesia as payment for the evil it represented. The fact that he just covered it up lets him say it's still there, on his body and it's just hiding. — Buzzy Buzzard (@stevebob9999) May 30, 2026

He wanted to keep it. He fully believes in it.

Literally cartoon villain stuff, right down to the insipid excuses:https://t.co/biSvq7GG5m — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) May 30, 2026

You know what his new tattoo looks like?



It looks like a Nazi Totenkopf that someone tried to cover up with a pagan tattoo — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) May 30, 2026

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So, totally appropriate for Graham Platner.

If he was truly remorseful... he would have completely lasered the n@zi off instead of covering it. That means this is his true heart. He just wants to keep it close to his heart. pic.twitter.com/fnj1U2qd9J — Larry (@fryerlawrence) May 30, 2026

Sieg Heil ! ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PPxDquMGBc — Robert the Lionheart 🇺🇸🇵🇭🇪🇸 (@RobVet2020) May 30, 2026

Typical Democrat behavior — Palani Palapala (@surfpalani) May 30, 2026

It's the usual.