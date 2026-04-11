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Graham Platner: I Came Out of a ‘Hyper-Masculine, Hyper-Violent Place’ When I Left the Military

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 11, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Graham Platner, who's running for Senate in Maine, got a pass for his Nazi tattoo back in March from The Bulwark's Tim Miller. That same month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was up in arms about Pete Hegseth's Jerusalem Cross tattoo, endorsed Platner, as did Sen. Bernie Sanders. Platner tried to backtrack on his apology for getting the Nazi SS Totenkopf tattoo, insisting it was an "eminently reasonable skull-and-crossbones" tattoo.

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Platner has since had the tattoo tatted over to look like something like a pregnant wolf, but he's still defending it, this time to CBS News, saying they have a crude sense of humor in the military and a narrow view of a lot of topics, and he was a victim of that.

The post continues:

… hyper-masculine, hyper-violent place," he says. "I did four tours in the infantry. We have a crude sense of humor in the infantry. We certainly have a, I would say, narrow view of a lot of topics, and that colored my opinions and my beliefs."

So serving in the U.S. military made him a Nazi sympathizer, is that it?

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So, he went from not knowing it was a Nazi symbol to blaming his military service for encouraging him to get it.

***


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