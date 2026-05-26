Mark Zaid Honored to Represent Estate of Officer Brian Sicknick in Lawsuit Against Trump

The Brian Sicknick story, or the rewriting of it, is one of this editor's pet peeves. Never mind Ashli Babbitt — Sicknick is the reason that Democrats refer to the January 6 Capitol riot as "deadly." President Joe Biden even claimed during his term that multiple Capitol Police officers were killed, when the actual number was zero. Sicknick died on January 7 of natural causes, according to the medical examiner's report. But still, the Left exploits his death.

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Now, apparently, the estate of Sicknick is filing suit against President Donald Trump, and they're being represented by hack attorney Mark Zaid.

It is a honor to represent the estate of USCP Officer Brian Sicknick in litigation against President Trump. https://t.co/nObzkmFDaP — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 25, 2026

Someone thought to put up Sicknick's photo on Memorial Day and claimed he died defending the homeland on American soil. A proposed Community Note includes a link to the medical examiner's report.

He certainly did nothing of the sort. But I've grown accustomed to your failed litigations. Let's watch this one collapse, as well. — Andrew Branca Show (@TheBrancaShow) May 26, 2026

If the suit is actually against Trump personally, Zaid will have to prove that Trump incited the riot and that Sicknick was fatally injured because of it.

Yeah, good luck with that moron. pic.twitter.com/kiph8ccSkP — Kat Minner 🇺🇸 (@kaminner121) May 26, 2026

Another vulture who has no problem with lying as long as he gets his money in the end. — Tabcat (@BrianCa26943682) May 26, 2026

Are you doing this pro bono?



Because Sicknick died of natural causes. — UnitedStatesofStephen (@USofStephen) May 25, 2026

Is it an honor to use his death as a political football to be taken out of a shed and kicked around every year or so? That's what you're doing here. I'd fire you tomorrow if I was his brother. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 25, 2026

Litigation for him dying of natural causes? You ambulance chaser lawyers are shameless. I’m sure there’s a special place in hell for people like you. — Just Tracy (@TracyOnFire2020) May 25, 2026

So you’re suing Trump because Brian had an ischemic stroke as a result of basilar artery thrombosis, the result of cerebral vasular disease & high cholesterol? Was Trump feeding Brian a lot of high fat foods? You’ve got to be the most incompetent attorney in history. — Ant Trauma Nurse Practitioner 👮‍♂️LEO 10 + years (@ant_trauma_cop) May 26, 2026

Please. Bring this case. Opens up all evidence to be brought before the court and the American people. — PresMom3 (@Mom3Pres) May 26, 2026

Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. The political exploitation and money grab resulting from his tragic death is disgusting. — Robert Cooper (@robertatlee) May 26, 2026

How can you sue president Trump for an incident that had nothing to do with him and since Sicknick died of natural causes unrelated to January 6th? — Antonio Graceffo (@Brooklynmonk) May 26, 2026

Because he's an awful human being. Let Sicknick rest in peace.

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