Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to...
VIP
‘The Terrorists Are in Control’: Protesters Set Up Barricades Outside ICE Facility
'Accidental Nazi Tattoo': Zaid Jilani's Platner Defense Ignites Brutal (and Well Deserved)...
Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti'
Dan Bongino Torches Thomas Massie as a Fraudulent Piece of BLEEP
ANOTHER RINO Bites the Dust --> Ken Paxton Defeats John Cornyn Proving Once...
AOC's Former Chief of Staff Implies Creepy Scott Wiener Is 'Another John Fetterman'
80-Year-Old President Gets Standard Checkup — Chris Cillizza Acts Like It's a Crisis
VIP
From Ritzy Private School to Fake Oyster Farm — The Graham Platner Psyop
Judge Who Dismissed Human Trafficking Case Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Ignored Evidence
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest Texas Primary 2026 Results
Will Chamberlain's Killer Observation: Mehdi, Hasan, and Saikat Demand Jews Back the Nazi...
Rolling Stone: Spencer Pratt Is a Quintessential American — Self-Confident and Not Good at...
Zohran Mamdani Says He’ll 'Transfer Ownership' From Bad Landlords to ‘the Tenants Themselv...

Mark Zaid Honored to Represent Estate of Officer Brian Sicknick in Lawsuit Against Trump

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 26, 2026
Leah Millis/Pool via AP

The Brian Sicknick story, or the rewriting of it, is one of this editor's pet peeves. Never mind Ashli Babbitt — Sicknick is the reason that Democrats refer to the January 6 Capitol riot as "deadly." President Joe Biden even claimed during his term that multiple Capitol Police officers were killed, when the actual number was zero. Sicknick died on January 7 of natural causes, according to the medical examiner's report. But still, the Left exploits his death.

Advertisement

Now, apparently, the estate of Sicknick is filing suit against President Donald Trump, and they're being represented by hack attorney Mark Zaid.

Someone thought to put up Sicknick's photo on Memorial Day and claimed he died defending the homeland on American soil. A proposed Community Note includes a link to the medical examiner's report.

If the suit is actually against Trump personally, Zaid will have to prove that Trump incited the riot and that Sicknick was fatally injured because of it.

Recommended

Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti'
Gordon K
Advertisement

Because he's an awful human being. Let Sicknick rest in peace.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 LAWSUIT RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti'
Gordon K
Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to Ballot
Brett T.
Dan Bongino Torches Thomas Massie as a Fraudulent Piece of BLEEP
justmindy
'Accidental Nazi Tattoo': Zaid Jilani's Platner Defense Ignites Brutal (and Well Deserved) Mockery
justmindy
ANOTHER RINO Bites the Dust --> Ken Paxton Defeats John Cornyn Proving Once Again MAGA Is Far From 'Dead'
Sam J.
Judge Who Dismissed Human Trafficking Case Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Ignored Evidence
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jaguar: 'Watch Us Alienate Our Customers', Ferarri: 'Hold My Chianti' Gordon K
Advertisement