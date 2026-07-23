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Grillin' With Gill: Rep Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies

Jasmine Crockett Welcomes Witnesses to the Republican Party's 'Great Replacement Therapy Session'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Jasmine Crockett needs to get a new shtick. As our own Just Mindy reported on Tuesday, Crockett opened a hearing on the Left's ideological capture of the Smithsonian Museum by welcoming colleagues and witnesses to "the Republicans' white pride rally disguised as a congressional hearing." This is the same hearing where Rep. Brandon Gill reminded the museum's director that its own exhibit taught visitors that politeness was part of white supremacy culture.

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Crockett was at it again the next day, declaring the House Judiciary Committee was back again "for another edition of the Republican Party's great replacement therapy session."

The post continues:

… Americans on the importance of mass deportations."

Crockett also argued Republican immigration policies undermine what she called American values.

Americans voted overwhelmingly in 2024 for mass deportations. 

The Blaze reports that Crockett also managed to work in the Democrats' most sacred holiday, January 6.

Well, one white woman was shot in the neck and killed, and she posed no threat.

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Unfortunately, she's not even close to being the most racist person we've encountered on this site.

Isn't it interesting how your own party brushed you aside for the whitest dude alive to represent Texas in the Senate? The Republicans didn't do that to you.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ICE JANUARY 6 JASMINE CROCKETT REPUBLICAN PARTY

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