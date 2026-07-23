Jasmine Crockett Welcomes Witnesses to the Republican Party's 'Great Replacement Therapy Session'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett needs to get a new shtick. As our own Just Mindy reported on Tuesday, Crockett opened a hearing on the Left's ideological capture of the Smithsonian Museum by welcoming colleagues and witnesses to "the Republicans' white pride rally disguised as a congressional hearing." This is the same hearing where Rep. Brandon Gill reminded the museum's director that its own exhibit taught visitors that politeness was part of white supremacy culture.

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Crockett was at it again the next day, declaring the House Judiciary Committee was back again "for another edition of the Republican Party's great replacement therapy session."

NEW: Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett goes on a rant against "white men" sitting on the House Judiciary Committee:



"We're back again for another edition of the Republican Party's great replacement theory therapy session, where all the white men of the House Judiciary Committee lecture… pic.twitter.com/7FamNIBmHD — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2026

The post continues:

… Americans on the importance of mass deportations." Crockett also argued Republican immigration policies undermine what she called American values.

Americans voted overwhelmingly in 2024 for mass deportations.

The Blaze reports that Crockett also managed to work in the Democrats' most sacred holiday, January 6.

Jasmine Crockett: “Isn't it interesting that thousands of white people storming the US Capitol beating police officers made it home safely, but brown people posing no threat to ICE agents are suddenly killed in cold blood?” pic.twitter.com/a5uA5M7eWz — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 23, 2026

Well, one white woman was shot in the neck and killed, and she posed no threat.

How much longer do we have to tolerate this racist in congress?? — Dave Gibson (@DaveGib64054423) July 23, 2026

Is there a countdown for how many days left until she’s out of office? — Jake Taylor (@jake_taylor_7) July 23, 2026

Right from the Democratic party playback. Rewrite history and rely on uninformed voters not to know the difference. — Jason Sweatt (@JasonCSweatt) July 23, 2026

We know the left's Saul Alinsky playbook, it doesn't work on us anymore. — kerrcarto (@kerrcarto) July 23, 2026

Isn’t in interesting that you lost your job because you spent your entire career race baiting? — Plumbbob (@Stephensphere) July 23, 2026

She is the most racist person I have EVER seen. Shut up Jasmine. What an idiot. — Zero Effs Left (@laurahe28) July 23, 2026

Unfortunately, she's not even close to being the most racist person we've encountered on this site.

Everything you see about this woman is nothing but race baiting. She claimed Americans were racist because they were rooting for Spain in the World Cup finals. Everything comes out of her mouth is dealing with racism probably because she’s hiding something. — ThinkingOfMoney (@ThinkingOfMoney) July 23, 2026

Frankly, no. That's not interesting. — Brother Jeffy's Bible Hour (@FatheadPathead) July 23, 2026

Isn't it interesting how your own party brushed you aside for the whitest dude alive to represent Texas in the Senate? The Republicans didn't do that to you.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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