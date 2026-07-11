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Skin Grifting: Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Says James Talarico Needs to Pay Blacks for Their Votes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:10 AM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas House Representative Jolanda Jones says U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico needs to 'show the money' to her and other black Democrats. She says Talarico is giving cash to other races but is skipping over black folks in the Lone Star State. She says if he wants their votes on Election Day, he better pay up.

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Here’s the bizarrely bespectacled Jones. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party may come to regret dissing Jasmine Crockett for Talarico.

Talarico needs black Democrat voters on his side if he wants to beat Republican Ken Paxton. Those votes will cost him if Jones gets her way.

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With the Democrats ditching blacks for legal Latinos and illegal aliens, you’d think they would take a hint.

Blacks foolishly thought the Democrat Party would rally behind Crockett; instead, the party looked at Talarico and made the ‘white’ choice. Resentment among black Democrats remains.

The Democrat party, with their constant mindless stoking of the black community, has set a very high bar for anti-racism that they themselves can’t meet. They told the black community that anything less than kneeling before them in submission is racism; told them anytime a black woman is replaced by a white man, it’s racism. 

Well the Democrat Party may have moved on from last week’s rhetoric, kicked the clown Jasmine Crockett to the curb, and went with a white man, but the black community remembers what democrats said; And when they don’t get their way, they burn everything down. Now they will proceed to punish the Democrat party for daring to run a white man. 

Lol. Enjoy losing the Texas Senate race, democrats.

— Brendan Franklin (@BFrank479) July 10, 2026

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Only three percent of Maine residents are black. Crockett would have zero chance there.

Crockett is still fuming over her Senate primary defeat to Talarico. The Democrat Party used its money and media muscle to promote Talarico. See if you think she’s eager to help him win in November. (WATCH)

A Talarico blackout would be hilarious.

Commenters are confused by Jones’ colorful assertions about race and infrastructure.

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Democrats try to outcringe each other when it comes to their eyewear. It’s gotten to the point that one can tell who is a Democrat based solely on their frames.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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