Skin Grifting: Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Says James Talarico Needs to Pay Blacks for Their Votes

Texas House Representative Jolanda Jones says U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico needs to 'show the money' to her and other black Democrats. She says Talarico is giving cash to other races but is skipping over black folks in the Lone Star State. She says if he wants their votes on Election Day, he better pay up.

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Here’s the bizarrely bespectacled Jones. (WATCH)

Jolanda Jones: Talarico is giving out money to White infrastructure and Hispanic infrastructure, but he's not giving it to Black infrastructure. Talarico needs to pay for us to get our voters out.

pic.twitter.com/UXj6nWBYgA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 10, 2026

The most open begging for bribery in American history. — Bill Pies (@BillPies) July 10, 2026

"needs to pay for us to get our voters out"



saying the quiet part out loud — Aloysius Buongiorno (@AloysiusBngrno) July 10, 2026

The Democrat Party may come to regret dissing Jasmine Crockett for Talarico.

Talarico needs black Democrat voters on his side if he wants to beat Republican Ken Paxton. Those votes will cost him if Jones gets her way.

We're doing extorsion now? Pay for votes? Is this what the Democrat party is?



Of course it is. It's what it's always been. — 🇺🇸 Unapologetic Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Curs3dCarl) July 10, 2026

I thought buying votes was illegal?



It’s not illegal to buy votes from blacks? — All the Internet (@AlltheInternet) July 10, 2026

This is sounding like extortion. Btw where’s she and her minions going to go? The DNC knows she and her “constituents ain’t going nowhere” so why would they care what she says. They’re just looking at the bigger voting block (HISPANICS) and where the donations come (rich WHITEs). — Stephan Smyth (@ssmyth469) July 10, 2026

When will the AA community realize that they r no longer a priority for the Dems? — Viki Bale (@BaleViki27197) July 10, 2026

With the Democrats ditching blacks for legal Latinos and illegal aliens, you’d think they would take a hint.

Blacks foolishly thought the Democrat Party would rally behind Crockett; instead, the party looked at Talarico and made the ‘white’ choice. Resentment among black Democrats remains.

The Democrat party, with their constant mindless stoking of the black community, has set a very high bar for anti-racism that they themselves can’t meet. They told the black community that anything less than kneeling before them in submission is racism; told them anytime a black woman is replaced by a white man, it’s racism. Well the Democrat Party may have moved on from last week’s rhetoric, kicked the clown Jasmine Crockett to the curb, and went with a white man, but the black community remembers what democrats said; And when they don’t get their way, they burn everything down. Now they will proceed to punish the Democrat party for daring to run a white man. Lol. Enjoy losing the Texas Senate race, democrats. — Brendan Franklin (@BFrank479) July 10, 2026

Hey great idea. Send Crockett to Maine to run as the Democrat’s candidate. They gonna love her — Kelly Hilburn (@hilburn_kelly) July 10, 2026

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I’d love to see ratchet Jasmine put her red lobster hat on and do some ghetto style soap boxing in Maine.

She’s always good for laughs, a talented clown to be sure, no one can deny that. — Brendan Franklin (@BFrank479) July 10, 2026

Only three percent of Maine residents are black. Crockett would have zero chance there.

Crockett is still fuming over her Senate primary defeat to Talarico. The Democrat Party used its money and media muscle to promote Talarico. See if you think she’s eager to help him win in November. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett says she lost her election cuz the race was racist pic.twitter.com/aSixS4FAdZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

Black voters should not vote for Talarico. Sounds like a good cause to me. — J.S. (@TriaPapaPia) July 10, 2026

A Talarico blackout would be hilarious.

Commenters are confused by Jones’ colorful assertions about race and infrastructure.

Does each race get their own infrastructure? I didn’t get one! — Jim Mcsheffrey (@jimmcs2013) July 10, 2026

What is White and Hispanic infrastructure exactly? And why can’t blacks use it as well?



Are we talking trash cans? — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) July 10, 2026

Is he doing anything for subsets of white infrastructure? I'd like to know what the Polish Railroad is going to recieve. — Ya Boi Big Red (@BigRedBrennan) July 10, 2026

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…infrastructure has no racial component…infrastructure serves all citizens… — The Fourth Floor (@PhilMyman) July 10, 2026

No one wearing those glasses should be taken seriously — BasedBeagles (@BasedBeagles) July 10, 2026

Democrats try to outcringe each other when it comes to their eyewear. It’s gotten to the point that one can tell who is a Democrat based solely on their frames.

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