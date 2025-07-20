Eric Swalwell Claims ICE Agents Terrorize Women and Are Not ‘Real Men’ All While Wearing Ladies' Glasses

You HAVE to Watch What the Philadelphia Phillies Did With Their ‘Kiss Cam’...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:50 AM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Eric Swalwell says male ICE agents are terrorizing women. Gee, it’s not like they’re men putting on dresses and invading women’s changing rooms and showers like Swalwell's Democrat Party supports. That would be real terrorizing! Instead, ICE agents are enforcing our nation’s immigration laws and arresting illegal aliens regardless of gender.

Here’s Swalwell. (WATCH)

Right, he needs to stick to subjects he’s familiar with, like women’s eyewear (more on that in a bit).

On the other hand, commenters know exactly what real men do and don’t do. Listen up, Swalwell, you’ll learn something.

They’re invisible frames, so we’re starting to think they’re a tie-in to the new Fantastic Four movie.

Oh, Swalwell's ready to take on President Donald Trump or Galactus now! Go, team Invisible Woman!

You know this fascination with wearing women’s clothing and accessories rarely stops with just glasses. Just saying. Sounds like Swalwell might be personally grappling with what it means to be a 'real man.'

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

