Eric Swalwell Claims ICE Agents Terrorize Women and Are Not ‘Real Men’ All While Wearing Ladies' Glasses

Democrat Eric Swalwell says male ICE agents are terrorizing women. Gee, it’s not like they’re men putting on dresses and invading women’s changing rooms and showers like Swalwell's Democrat Party supports. That would be real terrorizing! Instead, ICE agents are enforcing our nation’s immigration laws and arresting illegal aliens regardless of gender.

Here’s Swalwell. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell accuses masked ICE agents of “terrorizing women."



“Real men don’t terrorize women." pic.twitter.com/nqJZBDDJFM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

What would Swallwell know about real men? 🙄 — DJTAlways (Cat J) (@DjtAlways) July 19, 2025

Right, he needs to stick to subjects he’s familiar with, like women’s eyewear (more on that in a bit).

On the other hand, commenters know exactly what real men do and don’t do. Listen up, Swalwell, you’ll learn something.

Real men also don’t vote Democrat 😬 — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 19, 2025

Real Men don’t sleep with Chinese Spies — Denvertigrz (@denvertigrz) July 19, 2025

Real men don’t allow millions to illegally enter the country then give them everything as many commit crime, rape and murder because no one verified them when they came in. — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) July 19, 2025

He wouldn’t know what a real man would do.



Real men protect their country and way of life. @ericswalwell is pathetic per usual — Pierre Delecto (@XennialElder) July 19, 2025

Said the guy wearing womens glasses. 👩‍🦰 — Just Stop With The Bullshit (@MakeUrMov) July 19, 2025

They’re invisible frames, so we’re starting to think they’re a tie-in to the new Fantastic Four movie.

Oh, Swalwell's ready to take on President Donald Trump or Galactus now! Go, team Invisible Woman!

This guy is lecturing on “real men" pic.twitter.com/HuKRHdc3a8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Democrats don't do, so everything is an act or dress-up. He doesn't know what a real man is, so he thinks that scraggly pseudo-beard makes him look manly. — LDSooner1 (@ldsooner1) July 19, 2025

Pretty silly! His look is an attempt to simultaneously appeal to progressives *and* real Americans, which is impossible. — Pierre Delecto (@XennialElder) July 19, 2025

Is it just me WL, or is he like the creepiest guy? — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 19, 2025

Those glasses give serial killer vibes — Bill (@Tastywaves77) July 19, 2025

Ever time I see Swallow in those glasses I remember the Seinfeld episode where George buys ladies frames. pic.twitter.com/FYTcCDQYK6 — JustChad (@PierreDelectodo) July 19, 2025

It’s an exact match — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

You know this fascination with wearing women’s clothing and accessories rarely stops with just glasses. Just saying. Sounds like Swalwell might be personally grappling with what it means to be a 'real man.'

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

