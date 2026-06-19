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Butthurt in Texas: Crockett Bails on Dem State Convention, Still Furious Over Talarico Primary Win

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

OOF! This appears to be what they call 'Dems in Disarray'.

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Crockett is clearly very butthurt over the primary process and the party's support of the beta white dude.

So sad to see the Democrats are fighting. 

She isn't playing the part the Democrats demand and they are not happy.

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Oh, he should definitely do that. He should talk about the Karmelo Anthony case  constantly. 

Zaid is big mad. He is jumping to the defense of the lily-white nepo-baby who shares a checking account with his Mommy.

This is also a fair point. 

Talarico's hasn't been a smashing success either.

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This is so fun to watch. 

Thank you, Jasmine. Conservatives are getting a huge kick out of this.

Talarico should call his Mom and cry about it. Maybe she'll let him buy a little treat for himself out of their joint checking account. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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