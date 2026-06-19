Butthurt in Texas: Crockett Bails on Dem State Convention, Still Furious Over Talarico Primary Win

OOF! This appears to be what they call 'Dems in Disarray'.

#TexasSenate



Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) told The Dallas Morning News she does not plan to attend the state convention and instead is focusing on helping down-ballot candidates across the country.



Crockett also said she’s not sure whether Democrats, particularly Black voters,… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 19, 2026

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Crockett is clearly very butthurt over the primary process and the party's support of the beta white dude.

Jasmine Crockett is so unserious and selfish. She refuses to go to the TX-Dem convention because she’s still salty about her primary loss to Talarico pic.twitter.com/jhWFuvKdJP — BeshearStan (@BeshearStan) June 19, 2026

So sad to see the Democrats are fighting.

This article also states that Allred won’t be going as well (he wasn’t invited, likely due to him accusing Talarico of being racist) https://t.co/gxCD4xoUPo — BeshearStan (@BeshearStan) June 19, 2026

Crockett should focus on down-ballot races, especially if she wants to make another run for office in a few years.



The problem is that she's being such a nasty piece of work in backing one of the key guys at the top of the ticket, which is what she's supposed to do, too. https://t.co/nAHItFVTKs — RiShawn Biddle (@dropoutnation) June 19, 2026

She isn't playing the part the Democrats demand and they are not happy.

If Crockett really wants to stick it to Talarico, she should demand he address the Karmelo Anthony case.



Any answer he gives will be bad for his coalition https://t.co/ixPInT72se — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) June 19, 2026

Oh, he should definitely do that. He should talk about the Karmelo Anthony case constantly.

Jasmine Crockett seems to be a Trump level narcissist https://t.co/Aajc0heBb3 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 19, 2026

Zaid is big mad. He is jumping to the defense of the lily-white nepo-baby who shares a checking account with his Mommy.

Lmaooo yall said she was a stupid, ghetto, uneducated, unprofessional, loudmouth who should lose all her committee assignments and be shunned by the party for running for senate. Why do you want her support?? https://t.co/mXokvsFuuz — Tim (@trouble_man90) June 19, 2026

This is also a fair point.

This is probably a crazy take but if Texas didn’t have sore loser laws I could see her running in the general https://t.co/g9Kulgw8KZ — David (@davidslosttt) June 19, 2026

if anything crocketts general campaign would've been a hilarious never ending train wreck https://t.co/18ECJIihOV — Jess (@Sundancing_) June 19, 2026

Talarico's hasn't been a smashing success either.

Y’all spent so much time trying to belittle and discredit her. She owes you and him nothing. You never win when you play dirty https://t.co/9HfRSVqPLR — Dominique Devereaux’s Son (@wondermann5) June 19, 2026

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This is so fun to watch.

she’s deliberately trying to sabotage talarico’s campaign because she lost the primary. absolutely pathetic. https://t.co/8RMGxDowWO — zzbrownie (@zzbrownie11) June 19, 2026

Thank you, Jasmine. Conservatives are getting a huge kick out of this.

Yall called her a terrible candidate and called her Congressional office and flooded the lines after a crisis in her district, and think she owes Talarico anything? Yall got what yall wanted and are crazy to think yall can make demands of her. F**k off https://t.co/PUYvPf0oLP — Shauna (@shauna1187) June 19, 2026

Talarico should call his Mom and cry about it. Maybe she'll let him buy a little treat for himself out of their joint checking account.

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