Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His Women's Prescription Eyewear

Democrat Eric Swalwell has been practicing his lines. Not the kind one would do with Hunter Biden. We’re talking scripted lines like from a play. Swalwell was just named to a new January 6 committee on Monday. If you caught him on Tuesday on MSNBC, we wouldn’t blame you for feeling a bit of déjà vu.
Eric Swalwell is a scripted buffoon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/g2xj6QKifD— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025
He's back to talking about January 6th? We have some of the most useless people in the world in our government.— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 10, 2025
He’s the Dem ranking member of the new J6 subcommittee. He’s going to be doing this NON STOP. pic.twitter.com/XHgIgb5NlL— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025
Hopefully, this will cut back on the silly videos he cuts almost daily (more on that in a bit).
We’re getting another January 6 circus, so you know what that means.
Just look at this clown show pic.twitter.com/VNbur06UWD— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025
Are they going to arrive to the committee meeting in a clown car?— MissySmith 🇺🇸 (@Missy7388041718) September 10, 2025
If i was a democrat voter id be so pissed. Their elected representatives are all awful— CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) September 10, 2025
Democrats are getting nothing of substance accomplished.
Posters don’t know how Swalwell is still around, considering he got caught sleeping with a Chinese spy. One poster says he knows the answer.
How is this guy still a memeber of Congress?— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 10, 2025
He should have been removed a long time ago.
Hes a member from California that's how.— MisterE409 (@MisterE409) September 10, 2025
Schiff, Newsom, Swalwell, Bass…we could go on— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025
Exactly. So many should be expelled.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 10, 2025
California Dems are virtually impossible to get rid of.
Remember those silly Swalwell videos we mentioned? Here’s a montage. Even Pinocchio wasn’t this wooden. (WATCH)
Automaton. Reads what he’s told.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025
When he tried to freelance, you get extreme cringe like this.
h/t @mattdizwhitlock pic.twitter.com/imKQKSfzF7
Very robotic. Would love to see him start glitching at some point.— AmericanGirl99 🐶 (@NoneOfY29794282) September 10, 2025
Ah - and he's wearing the "ugly glasses uniform" now.— Tom Cornell (@Captain_Fortran) September 10, 2025
Must've got the memo w/ the talking points.
September 10, 2025
Swalwell loves his clear-frame women’s eyewear. Probably shaves with a Lady Remington razor as well.
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
