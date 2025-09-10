Déjà Ewww: Dem Eric Swalwell Has Prescripted Lines to Go Along with His Women's Prescription Eyewear

Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:01 AM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Eric Swalwell has been practicing his lines. Not the kind one would do with Hunter Biden. We’re talking scripted lines like from a play. Swalwell was just named to a new January 6 committee on Monday. If you caught him on Tuesday on MSNBC, we wouldn’t blame you for feeling a bit of déjà vu.

Check out this split video. (WATCH)

Hopefully, this will cut back on the silly videos he cuts almost daily (more on that in a bit).

We’re getting another January 6 circus, so you know what that means.

Democrats are getting nothing of substance accomplished.

Posters don’t know how Swalwell is still around, considering he got caught sleeping with a Chinese spy. One poster says he knows the answer.

California Dems are virtually impossible to get rid of.

Remember those silly Swalwell videos we mentioned? Here’s a montage. Even Pinocchio wasn’t this wooden. (WATCH)

Swalwell loves his clear-frame women’s eyewear. Probably shaves with a Lady Remington razor as well.

CALIFORNIA CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL JANUARY 6 MSNBC

