'Politeness is White Supremacy?' Rep. Gill Grills Smithsonian Director on Their Own Woke Document

According to the Smithsonian Institute, being polite is white supremacy. Yes, really.

Rep. Gill: "Is it important to be polite?"



Smithsonian Director Hartig: "Yes, sir"



Gill: "The Smithsonian lists politeness as an attribute of white supremacy" pic.twitter.com/HH4lefFZ07 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2026

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So, it's important to be polite, but if you are polite, you're a white supremacist.

It's certainly something.

Another masterclass from the best GOP interrogator in the House https://t.co/22lpP0rh1N — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) July 21, 2026

He really is so talented.

Gill keeps scoring goals by simply quoting Peak Woke documents and asking principals to defend them. And every time they go: Wait, that's what it said?



This is a little complicated; the MASS Action Toolkit was a project of some Smithsonian employees, not official policy; there… https://t.co/RAzSF5Ruya — David Weigel (@daveweigel) July 21, 2026

Crazy how just reading their words back to them shows how nuts they are.

Incredible. So much of this woke anti-white stuff is facially absurd and indefensible – great to see @realBrandonGill holding the people responsible for it accountable. https://t.co/Mdume37re2 — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) July 21, 2026

It's also good for normies to see how crazy this 'woke' stuff really is.

This is a disaster for them https://t.co/P2ovrK4Phc — Serf (@RoyalSerf) July 21, 2026

These people don’t even know what they support and stand for. They are so woke that they can’t even tell you what’s in their policy handbooks. Keep exposing their lunacy, BG! https://t.co/gUtOrSYgwc — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) July 21, 2026

They stand for nothing.

Remember to keep lists of this stuff and the people who did it and supported it. https://t.co/taW0bIHehG — Edward Badgette (@acrimonyand) July 21, 2026

Stop letting them be in charge of things, particularly things involved with educating kids.

If Democrats claim politeness and punctuality are “whiteness” then by their own logic rudeness and chronic lateness must be “blackness”. https://t.co/eKMnk425Ew — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) July 21, 2026

So, Democrats are racists? Sounds about right.

Rep. Gill is so good at this stuff because he asks questions like the precocious and maybe slightly autistic 10-12 year old school boy who could intuitively see through the woke nonsense of his blue haired feminist teachers, but didn’t know he wasn’t supposed to embarrass them by… https://t.co/C6gpCQL1RO — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) July 21, 2026

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Also, he's very calm and methodical. It throws the Leftists off.

He’s astonishingly good at cornering these folks. You have to remember a significant portion of the US is unaware these guys are evil, and these displays are meaningful to them. https://t.co/Wmgg6o7smM — Zaoist 🇺🇸🇰🇵🇻🇦 (@Zaoist4) July 21, 2026

It's important voters who aren't tuned in see these clips so they understand how nuts the Left has become. Share them with friends.

He literally never misses.

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