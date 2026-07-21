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'Politeness is White Supremacy?' Rep. Gill Grills Smithsonian Director on Their Own Woke Document

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

According to the Smithsonian Institute, being polite is white supremacy. Yes, really. 

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So, it's important to be polite, but if you are polite, you're a white supremacist. 

It's certainly something.

He really is so talented. 

Crazy how just reading their words back to them shows how nuts they are.

It's also good for normies to see how crazy this 'woke' stuff really is.

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They stand for nothing.

Stop letting them be in charge of things, particularly things involved with educating kids. 

So, Democrats are racists? Sounds about right.

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Also, he's very calm and methodical. It throws the Leftists off. 

It's important voters who aren't tuned in see these clips so they understand how nuts the Left has become. Share them with friends.

He literally never misses. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION WOKE BRANDON GILL

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