Chris Cuomo: DOJ Is ‘Helping the Bad Guys’ by Targeting the SPLC for Paying Hate Groups’ Leaders

NewsNation talking head Chris Cuomo has taken to the streets to show off his ignorance of the DOJ’s lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center. He echoes the nonsensical narrative that the SPLC funneled over $3 million to white nationalist ‘informants’ to undermine their racist groups. The indictment alleges the SPLC was actually paying leaders in these groups who were actively coordinating demonstrations. Even a casual observer would likely see that as paying to create racist events like Charlottesville, so the SPLC could use these incitements to solicit more donations. The huge jump from $51 million in SPLC revenue in 2016 to $133 million after Charlottesville bears this out. Of course, Cuomo can’t bring himself to connect the obvious dots.

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Instead, he sees the DOJ’s lawsuit as an attack on the ‘good guys.’ Oh, Fredo. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Chris Cuomo is apparently very, very upset about the DOJ indicting the SPLC.



Says the DOJ is "trying to help the bad guys." pic.twitter.com/NllcQ2qgR4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

I guess this is the narrative they're going with. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 24, 2026

Yep, they’re going with the ‘informants’ angle. It doesn’t matter that most, if not all, information gathered by these so-called ‘informants’ couldn’t be used in court because the SPLC is not law enforcement.

Posters say that to believe that fake narrative, one must ignore what’s actually in the indictment and go only by the legacy media’s headlines.

Is this that whole “feigning ignorance” thing that the news people do? Where they actively pretend not to understand things like “indictment” and “grand jury”? — Cahlen Humphreys (@cahlenhumphreys) April 24, 2026

He only reads the headlines, so he has no idea what is really in the indictments. — Howler Dude (@HowlerDude) April 24, 2026

Like all delusional brain-washed folks. They don’t want facts, just parrot the headline. — SeeShell60 (@McgowanShe60076) April 24, 2026

Those legacy media headlines naturally omit context and feature lies. Surprise!

Commenters say the SPLC was funding the very activity it claims to be fighting.

The DOJ isn't the one who paid the KKK and Aryan Nation. That would be SPLC. Cope harder — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 24, 2026

Cuomo: “That’s bullsht!"



(it’s right there in the indictment) — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

He can’t be bothered with details like that!

Commenters note that some Democrats are saying the SPLC was only funding a little bit of racism - that’s not so bad, is it?

The Democrat response to finding out that SPLC was funding those they claim to oppose seems to be, "it was only 1% of their funding, so.."



Democrats are OK with $1 out of every $100 going to fund white supremacists.



They are not serious people. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 24, 2026

They will find any justification needed to protect their well-funded and hate and smear machine. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

Democrats need a donation-fueled smear machine that keeps dying racism on life support. This is so they make hate groups seem more prevalent and influential than they really are.

In turn, this ruse helps raise more cash while maligning political opponents who are not racists.

Wow, he’s clueless as to the scam and insidious nature of fanning the flames of ‘we are a racist nation’ hoax — Rob Phillips 🇺🇸 ✡️ 🇮🇱 🥃 (@RobPhillips770) April 24, 2026

A lot of old school Dems have a mental safety switch.

They’ve believed in certain things for so long, that to not believe them would shatter their sense of trust and safety. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) April 24, 2026

This. Plus, the auto-Pavlovian, anti-Trump response. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

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Well, of course!

Posters say finding out that the SPLC is not the noble civil rights group he's been brainwashed to believe is breaking Cuomo’s mind.

It's very distressing when a Dem scam is exposed. Feel his pain. — TR James (@EMWTK1) April 24, 2026

Remember when everyone thought this guy was getting redpilled — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2026

LOL..remember when Chris Cuomo reinvented himself as a "conservative" right after his brother got voted out and CNN/MSNBC started cutting woke staff? Apparently, his ruse tired him out and he's back to his old liberal Democrat ways! — Pete Mac (@petem_2022) April 24, 2026

Like the SPLC, Cuomo isn’t what he appears to be. Color us shocked!

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