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Chris Cuomo: DOJ Is ‘Helping the Bad Guys’ by Targeting the SPLC for Paying Hate Groups’ Leaders

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on April 24, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NewsNation talking head Chris Cuomo has taken to the streets to show off his ignorance of the DOJ’s lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center. He echoes the nonsensical narrative that the SPLC funneled over $3 million to white nationalist ‘informants’ to undermine their racist groups. The indictment alleges the SPLC was actually paying leaders in these groups who were actively coordinating demonstrations. Even a casual observer would likely see that as paying to create racist events like Charlottesville, so the SPLC could use these incitements to solicit more donations. The huge jump from $51 million in SPLC revenue in 2016 to $133 million after Charlottesville bears this out. Of course, Cuomo can’t bring himself to connect the obvious dots.

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Instead, he sees the DOJ’s lawsuit as an attack on the ‘good guys.’ Oh, Fredo. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Yep, they’re going with the ‘informants’ angle. It doesn’t matter that most, if not all, information gathered by these so-called ‘informants’ couldn’t be used in court because the SPLC is not law enforcement.

Posters say that to believe that fake narrative, one must ignore what’s actually in the indictment and go only by the legacy media’s headlines.

Those legacy media headlines naturally omit context and feature lies. Surprise!

Commenters say the SPLC was funding the very activity it claims to be fighting.

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He can’t be bothered with details like that!

Commenters note that some Democrats are saying the SPLC was only funding a little bit of racism - that’s not so bad, is it?

Democrats need a donation-fueled smear machine that keeps dying racism on life support. This is so they make hate groups seem more prevalent and influential than they really are.

In turn, this ruse helps raise more cash while maligning political opponents who are not racists.

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Well, of course!

Posters say finding out that the SPLC is not the noble civil rights group he's been brainwashed to believe is breaking Cuomo’s mind.

Like the SPLC, Cuomo isn’t what he appears to be. Color us shocked!

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS LAW AND ORDER LAWSUIT

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