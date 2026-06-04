Harpies Bizarre: Psaki and Welch Screech Over Scott Pelley’s Firing - Maddow Wants Him to Join MS NOW

Every Democrat ‘journalist’ is mourning the firing of fellow hack Scott Pelley, formerly of CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes. If we didn’t already know Pelley’s political leanings, it would be easy to deduce what they are simply based on the droves of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who are angry about his well-deserved dismissal on Tuesday. Two MS NOW harpies are shrieking over him, while one of their sinister sisters in podcast-land does the same.

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Here’s Rachel Maddow’s reaction as news of Pelley’s firing broke. (WATCH)

Maddow is crying again pic.twitter.com/QsC3zYgkRu — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 3, 2026

He's 68 and a millionaire.



He'll be okay. — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) June 3, 2026

Honestly... It would be poetic justice for him to move to MSNBC and take her job. He is absolutely compromised as a reporter. But... He's better than she is. I would be... Over the moon if he took her job. — Tigam (@Tigam__) June 3, 2026

Speak of the Devil!

Maddow sort of made that suggestion on Tuesday night. She'd never give Pelley her job, though. She did this as Democrat Jen Psaki lied about not knowing Pelley’s political predilections. (WATCH)

In more of the election special that turned into CBS firings coverage, Jen Psaki called 'BS' on the idea that Scott Pelley and Cecilia Vega are "products of the left," before adding, "I had no idea what their politics were."



Rachel Maddow then wanted MS NOW to hire Pelly pic.twitter.com/3pQVmz00UC — Nick (@nspin310) June 3, 2026

Rachel Maddow Wants Scott Pelley to Join MS NOW After CBS Firing https://t.co/71RXZJUia2 — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) June 3, 2026

That’s where he belongs … with the other leftists. — Texas6Gen (@Texas6Gen) June 3, 2026

spiritually he's been an MS Now guy all along — J Mathews (@OldandUnpopular) June 3, 2026

MSNOW is the last dead-end job for TDS commentators. — PK Birkmeyer (@PKBirkmeyer) June 3, 2026

Isn’t this where”journalists” go to die? — Jacquie Brethen (@JbPreselect) June 3, 2026

It used to be. MS NOW acts as a halfway house of sorts for ‘journalists’ before they end up on Substack or a similar podcast outlet.

Democrat Podcaster Jennifer Welch added her unhinged screeching about Pelley to Maddow and Psaki’s leftist lament. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Jennifer Welch is not happy with CBS News,



“Boycott every f****** thing on CBS News. From the morning all the way through to the evening. These are the same people that fired Stephen Colbert because Trump got his feelings hurt by a comedian."pic.twitter.com/0baTpeojty — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 3, 2026

Pelley was fired for insubordination your moron. As he should be. Typical playbook cancel, boycott, protest, get violent, bark at the moon! — Hunky Dory Hooks (@HunkyDoryHooks) June 3, 2026

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For the first time ever, I actually agree with her.



Boycott CBS. — Mike Schultz (@schult70031) June 3, 2026

I hope the Left does boycott CBS, and I hope the Right joins in.



Guess which side would benefit. — Stephen Spurling Is... @Drangula (@Drangula) June 3, 2026

If CBS ‘News’ loses money and has to fire more ‘journalists’ from its all-Democrat ‘newsrooms,’ that’s a win for MAGA. So, please go nuts with your silly boycott, Dems. More Pelleys getting canned is alright by us.

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