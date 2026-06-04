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Harpies Bizarre: Psaki and Welch Screech Over Scott Pelley’s Firing - Maddow Wants Him to Join MS NOW

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:25 AM on June 04, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Every Democrat ‘journalist’ is mourning the firing of fellow hack Scott Pelley, formerly of CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes. If we didn’t already know Pelley’s political leanings, it would be easy to deduce what they are simply based on the droves of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who are angry about his well-deserved dismissal on Tuesday. Two MS NOW harpies are shrieking over him, while one of their sinister sisters in podcast-land does the same.

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Here’s Rachel Maddow’s reaction as news of Pelley’s firing broke. (WATCH)

Speak of the Devil!

Maddow sort of made that suggestion on Tuesday night. She'd never give Pelley her job, though. She did this as Democrat Jen Psaki lied about not knowing Pelley’s political predilections. (WATCH)

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It used to be. MS NOW acts as a halfway house of sorts for ‘journalists’ before they end up on Substack or a similar podcast outlet.

Democrat Podcaster Jennifer Welch added her unhinged screeching about Pelley to Maddow and Psaki’s leftist lament. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

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If CBS ‘News’ loses money and has to fire more ‘journalists’ from its all-Democrat ‘newsrooms,’ that’s a win for MAGA. So, please go nuts with your silly boycott, Dems. More Pelleys getting canned is alright by us.

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