THEY MAD: SCOTUS Rules Alabama Can Use Map Lower Court Judge Called ‘Intentionally Discriminatory’

Despite the Supreme Court striking down race-based gerrymandering as unconstitutional, a panel of federal judges last month blocked Alabama from implementing its new map, calling it "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state would “immediately appeal” the decision to the Supreme Court, and on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama can use its new map in the 2026 midterm elections.
To be crystal clear, last night SCOTUS in an unsigned opinion announced that Alabama can use a congressional map that lower court judges—all originally appointed to the bench by Republican presidents (Trump & Reagan)—found *intentionally discriminatory.* This is shameful.— Stephen Spaulding (@SteveESpaulding) June 3, 2026
No, it's constitutional.
Uh, this is a normal process. Aggrieved parties can appeal adverse rulings to a higher court. The higher court can overrule a lower court. Are you getting this or do we need to draw you a picture?— Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) June 3, 2026
Translation: the lower courts got overturned like what happens all the time, but I’m going to make it look partisan.— BeachBum (@beachbumglum) June 3, 2026
It’s like they’re the highest court in the country or something.— Brendan O'Brien (@Brendan33489962) June 3, 2026
So you're saying a lower court was overturned by a higher court? And you think that this is the first time that has ever happened? Sweetheart, you should probably stop talking about this stuff until you've read a book or two.— Maxwell Edison (@Medicine_Major) June 3, 2026
To be crystal clear, you're a moron who doesn't have the slightest concept of how the judicial system in this country works. That's shameful.— Ken Lucke (@Ken6ygngqw9j2) June 3, 2026
June 3, 2026
ESPN's Britni Danielle also had a tantrum.
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So Virginia can't use their new map, which was approved by voters. But Alabama can?— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) June 3, 2026
But sure, SCOTUS isn't "political" https://t.co/HJId0UeAV9
Actually, it was the Virginia court that ruled against it— WC Varones (@wcvarones) June 3, 2026
Complain to the Virginia Supreme Court about it.
VA law doesn’t apply to AL, which didn’t enact its map via an illegal attempt to amend the VA constitution. Meanwhile, there was no question that AL properly adopted its map so the only issue was whether it racially discriminated, which it didn’t. Hope that helps.— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 3, 2026
Say it with me, Alabama didn’t violate their own state constitution.— Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) June 3, 2026
Virginia democrats did. And in an absolutely egregious way.
Virginia failed to follow Virginia law.— Schwarzkopf's Ghost (@GhostOfNorman) June 3, 2026
Alabama followed Alabama law.
Believe it or not, different things are different.
Because @jonesjay didn't follow the laws of Virginia. Alabama did follow its laws and they also know how to write briefs. Do some homework and give up on these uneducated takes.— Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) June 3, 2026
Dear Lord, it wasn’t SCOTUS that ruled on Virginia. It was the Virginia Supreme Court. The ruled that the Virginia Constitution wasn’t followed…the ONLY people involved in this was Virginians. How can people not know the differences in SCOTUS and a State Supreme Court?— Michele Cooper (@MicheleC86) June 3, 2026
Must take a lot of energy to not understand things on purpose— Frank (@QuiteFranklyTV) June 3, 2026
We’ll see Virginia violated its own constitution, and Alabama didn’t. See how easy that is? Do you need me to say it slower so you can understand it?— 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) June 3, 2026
Virginia violated Virginia law, Alabama did not violate Alabama law.— Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) June 3, 2026
Hope that helps.
Virginia violated its own laws to get a biased question (itself illegal) on the ballot and its own courts threw that out.— TMLutas (@TMLutas) June 3, 2026
But sure, that’s the fault of SCOTUS.
You're butthurt because you would rather they be politically aligned with Democrats. We get it.— The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) June 3, 2026
They want SCOTUS to be political … that's why they keep campaigning on packing the court.
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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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