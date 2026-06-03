THEY MAD: SCOTUS Rules Alabama Can Use Map Lower Court Judge Called ‘Intentionally Discriminatory’

Despite the Supreme Court striking down race-based gerrymandering as unconstitutional, a panel of federal judges last month blocked Alabama from implementing its new map, calling it "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state would “immediately appeal” the decision to the Supreme Court, and on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama can use its new map in the 2026 midterm elections.

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To be crystal clear, last night SCOTUS in an unsigned opinion announced that Alabama can use a congressional map that lower court judges—all originally appointed to the bench by Republican presidents (Trump & Reagan)—found *intentionally discriminatory.* This is shameful. — Stephen Spaulding (@SteveESpaulding) June 3, 2026

No, it's constitutional.

Uh, this is a normal process. Aggrieved parties can appeal adverse rulings to a higher court. The higher court can overrule a lower court. Are you getting this or do we need to draw you a picture? — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) June 3, 2026

Translation: the lower courts got overturned like what happens all the time, but I’m going to make it look partisan. — BeachBum (@beachbumglum) June 3, 2026

It’s like they’re the highest court in the country or something. — Brendan O'Brien (@Brendan33489962) June 3, 2026

So you're saying a lower court was overturned by a higher court? And you think that this is the first time that has ever happened? Sweetheart, you should probably stop talking about this stuff until you've read a book or two. — Maxwell Edison (@Medicine_Major) June 3, 2026

To be crystal clear, you're a moron who doesn't have the slightest concept of how the judicial system in this country works. That's shameful. — Ken Lucke (@Ken6ygngqw9j2) June 3, 2026

ESPN's Britni Danielle also had a tantrum.

So Virginia can't use their new map, which was approved by voters. But Alabama can?



But sure, SCOTUS isn't "political" https://t.co/HJId0UeAV9 — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) June 3, 2026

Actually, it was the Virginia court that ruled against it — WC Varones (@wcvarones) June 3, 2026

Complain to the Virginia Supreme Court about it.

VA law doesn’t apply to AL, which didn’t enact its map via an illegal attempt to amend the VA constitution. Meanwhile, there was no question that AL properly adopted its map so the only issue was whether it racially discriminated, which it didn’t. Hope that helps. — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 3, 2026

Say it with me, Alabama didn’t violate their own state constitution.



Virginia democrats did. And in an absolutely egregious way. — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) June 3, 2026

Virginia failed to follow Virginia law.



Alabama followed Alabama law.



Believe it or not, different things are different. — Schwarzkopf's Ghost (@GhostOfNorman) June 3, 2026

Because @jonesjay didn't follow the laws of Virginia. Alabama did follow its laws and they also know how to write briefs. Do some homework and give up on these uneducated takes. — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) June 3, 2026

Dear Lord, it wasn’t SCOTUS that ruled on Virginia. It was the Virginia Supreme Court. The ruled that the Virginia Constitution wasn’t followed…the ONLY people involved in this was Virginians. How can people not know the differences in SCOTUS and a State Supreme Court? — Michele Cooper (@MicheleC86) June 3, 2026

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Must take a lot of energy to not understand things on purpose — Frank (@QuiteFranklyTV) June 3, 2026

We’ll see Virginia violated its own constitution, and Alabama didn’t. See how easy that is? Do you need me to say it slower so you can understand it? — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) June 3, 2026

Virginia violated Virginia law, Alabama did not violate Alabama law.



Hope that helps. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) June 3, 2026

Virginia violated its own laws to get a biased question (itself illegal) on the ballot and its own courts threw that out.



But sure, that’s the fault of SCOTUS. — TMLutas (@TMLutas) June 3, 2026

You're butthurt because you would rather they be politically aligned with Democrats. We get it. — The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) June 3, 2026

They want SCOTUS to be political … that's why they keep campaigning on packing the court.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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