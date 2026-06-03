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THEY MAD: SCOTUS Rules Alabama Can Use Map Lower Court Judge Called ‘Intentionally Discriminatory’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 03, 2026
Twitter

Despite the Supreme Court striking down race-based gerrymandering as unconstitutional, a panel of federal judges last month blocked Alabama from implementing its new map, calling it "tainted by intentional race-based discrimination." Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state would “immediately appeal” the decision to the Supreme Court, and on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Alabama can use its new map in the 2026 midterm elections.

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No, it's constitutional.

ESPN's Britni Danielle also had a tantrum.

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Complain to the Virginia Supreme Court about it.

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They want SCOTUS to be political … that's why they keep campaigning on packing the court.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS ALABAMA GERRYMANDERING SUPREME COURT

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