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MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN SOME

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on April 22, 2026
Are we the baddies meme


Last night, just as Democrats were getting ready to celebrate their stripping Congressional representation away from millions of Virginians, the Department of Justice dropped a waterfall of ice-cold water on those celebrations, not to mention a nuke of epic proportions on one of the most corrupt leftist institutions in America: The Southern Poverty Law Center. 

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The writing was probably on the wall for the SPLC last fall when FBI Director Kash Patel officially cut all ties between the FBI and the organization that claimed that 'white supremacy' was the number one domestic terror threat in the United States. 

It turns out that there's a pretty good reason that SPLC made that claim. They were funding those groups. 

Wow. Just ... wow. We knew that SPLC was evil, but YIKES. 

Patel addressed the indictment in a press conference last night: 

Understand this very clearly. The SPLC allegedly engaged in MASSIVE fraud, and then used that money to fund organizations like the KKK and the Aryan Nation to make them seem like more of a threat. 

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If there is a pinnacle of corruption, this might be it. 

Remember when we all thought those fake demonstrators were feds? Silly us, they were just the street operatives of a leftist criminal organization. 

And, say, where have we heard the name of that one group SPLC funded, Unite The Right, before? 

Oh, that's right. They're the group behind the entire Charlottesville, Virginia, hoax that Democrats promoted for years, including Joe Biden using it as justification for his presidential run. 

And there's no doubt that he got some independent voters to fill out a ballot for him in 2020 based on that false claim. 

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also spoke last night about the massive scale of fraud committed by the SPLC. 

Oh, imagine that. The Biden administration and his Department of Justice closed an investigation into the SPLC with no explanation whatsoever. 

Sounds like Merrick Garland needs to be served with a subpoena (or an indictment of his very own). 

Yep. Pretty much. 

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We are tempted to say 'strange bedfellows,' but when we step back and think about it, they are very much birds of a feather. 

Like Rufo, Matt Walsh, and others, Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA were also labeled hate groups by the SPLC.

And, like those others, Kirk knew the truth about them all along. Only now, there is an 11-count indictment with evidence about who they really are. 

Of course, the leftist legacy media is already circling the wagons, with ABC News last night claiming that the SPLC was just using 'paid informants.'

Seriously? That's the defense of massive fraud and corruption here? 

They'd better come up with a new one. Because AG Blanche already sank that one like an Iranian naval vessel. 

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Oops. 

Kind of difficult to claim that these were 'informants' when no law enforcement agency was ever notified. 

Oh, X is going to have a FIELD DAY with SPLC's old tweets. This is just the beginning. 

The only question we have is how long it will be before people at SPLC start going to prison. 

HAHAHAHA. 

All kidding aside, it is difficult to overstate the enormity of this indictment and the allegations. For decades, Democrats have leaned on SPLC to label people they don't like -- including conservative commentators like the individuals we mentioned above and parent organizations like Moms for Liberty -- as 'hate groups.'

And past Democrat administrations would use the lies spread by SPLC to make policy, such as when Biden's Justice Department declared war on those same parents. 

And it was all based on fraud. 

The next question is how many elected Democrats knew about the fraud. They ALL need to answer for it, like they all need to answer for Eric Swalwell and Chris Murphy. 

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Twitchy will have more follow-up coverage on this massive indictment in the days and weeks to come. 

But don't worry. We've got plenty of popcorn. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt leftist organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center. 

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CHRISTOPHER RUFO DOJ FBI JOE BIDEN KASH PATEL VIRGINIA

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