MASSIVE DOJ Indictment Confirms Every Horrible Thing about the SPLC -- and THEN SOME



Last night, just as Democrats were getting ready to celebrate their stripping Congressional representation away from millions of Virginians, the Department of Justice dropped a waterfall of ice-cold water on those celebrations, not to mention a nuke of epic proportions on one of the most corrupt leftist institutions in America: The Southern Poverty Law Center.

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The writing was probably on the wall for the SPLC last fall when FBI Director Kash Patel officially cut all ties between the FBI and the organization that claimed that 'white supremacy' was the number one domestic terror threat in the United States.

It turns out that there's a pretty good reason that SPLC made that claim. They were funding those groups.

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Justice Department announces indictment against Southern Poverty Law Center ("SPLC"). Our indictment alleges SPLC secretly funneled MORE THAN $3 MILLION in funds to members of white supremacist and extremist groups. pic.twitter.com/Ifpda94f7D — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

Wow. Just ... wow. We knew that SPLC was evil, but YIKES.

Patel addressed the indictment in a press conference last night:

🚨BREAKING: DOJ charges the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) with wire fraud, false statements, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.



The SPLC secretly funneled $3M+ in donor funds to violent racist extremist groups:



-Ku Klux Klan

-American Nazi Party

-Aryan Nation… pic.twitter.com/0hcf2sH9LZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 21, 2026

Understand this very clearly. The SPLC allegedly engaged in MASSIVE fraud, and then used that money to fund organizations like the KKK and the Aryan Nation to make them seem like more of a threat.

If there is a pinnacle of corruption, this might be it.

Did I hear this correctly? The SPLC has been indicted for paying extremist groups to manufacture the hate and racism that it claims to exist to oppose?



If true, this is absolutely stunning news and it breaks down so many of the left's narratives. Wow. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 21, 2026

Brought to you by the SPLC. pic.twitter.com/jOCAfKOBsk — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 21, 2026

Remember when we all thought those fake demonstrators were feds? Silly us, they were just the street operatives of a leftist criminal organization.

And, say, where have we heard the name of that one group SPLC funded, Unite The Right, before?

Oh, that's right. They're the group behind the entire Charlottesville, Virginia, hoax that Democrats promoted for years, including Joe Biden using it as justification for his presidential run.

SPLC bankrolled the Charlottesville “white supremacy” riot. https://t.co/fcCTTZVmHb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 21, 2026

Biden claimed the entire reason he ran for president in 2020 was because of what he saw in Charlottesville. https://t.co/3nrd7akvY6 pic.twitter.com/vdgM7S3uIC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2026

And there's no doubt that he got some independent voters to fill out a ballot for him in 2020 based on that false claim.

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Charlottesville & the fine people hoax were Applesauce for Brains Biden’s reason for running.



Think about that. You got the Weekend at Bernie’s presidency, record inflation and the embarrassing Afghanistan withdrawal because of SPLC. pic.twitter.com/SVrh2Yb7JN — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 22, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche also spoke last night about the massive scale of fraud committed by the SPLC.

🚨 SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER UNDER FIRE 🚨@DAGToddBlanche says donors may have had NO IDEA where their money was going.



- Millions involved

- Investigation opened… then mysteriously closed



“Imagine a donor… being told their money was going to the Ku Klux Klan.” pic.twitter.com/KCyLOLlfgu — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 22, 2026

Oh, imagine that. The Biden administration and his Department of Justice closed an investigation into the SPLC with no explanation whatsoever.

Sounds like Merrick Garland needs to be served with a subpoena (or an indictment of his very own).

The SPLC was simultaneously funding violent extremists, raising money to fight those extremists, and advising law enforcement on how to arrest those extremists. Insane corruption. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 21, 2026

Yep. Pretty much.

Adolf Hitler. Heinrich Himmler. The SPLC. All supporters of the Nazi Party. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 22, 2026

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We are tempted to say 'strange bedfellows,' but when we step back and think about it, they are very much birds of a feather.

Charlie was right about literally everything. pic.twitter.com/1or5ajo8KT — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 22, 2026

Like Rufo, Matt Walsh, and others, Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA were also labeled hate groups by the SPLC.

And, like those others, Kirk knew the truth about them all along. Only now, there is an 11-count indictment with evidence about who they really are.

Of course, the leftist legacy media is already circling the wagons, with ABC News last night claiming that the SPLC was just using 'paid informants.'

The Southern Poverty Law Center said it's facing an investigation by the Justice Department, apparently stemming from its past use of paid informants. https://t.co/zOivcmeeAY — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2026

Seriously? That's the defense of massive fraud and corruption here?

They'd better come up with a new one. Because AG Blanche already sank that one like an Iranian naval vessel.

🚨 SPLC DEFENSE FALLING APART 🚨@DAGToddBlanche pushes back on their defense, noting the indictment runs through 2023 and raising serious questions about where the information—and the money—actually went.



“There’s no information… that they shared what they learned with law… pic.twitter.com/nblxQerdo5 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 22, 2026

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Oops.

Kind of difficult to claim that these were 'informants' when no law enforcement agency was ever notified.

The SPLC & KKK planning their next joint rally: https://t.co/WLgpWw9yFR pic.twitter.com/Rus7QASHev — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 22, 2026

Oh, X is going to have a FIELD DAY with SPLC's old tweets. This is just the beginning.

The SPLC paid the leader of the American Nazi Party — a former KKK member and Aryan Nations director — $70,000, while listing him as an extremist on their own website.



Any questions?https://t.co/1KTJPhjF1E pic.twitter.com/LZCeYDzjg4 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 22, 2026

The only question we have is how long it will be before people at SPLC start going to prison.

HAHAHAHA.

All kidding aside, it is difficult to overstate the enormity of this indictment and the allegations. For decades, Democrats have leaned on SPLC to label people they don't like -- including conservative commentators like the individuals we mentioned above and parent organizations like Moms for Liberty -- as 'hate groups.'

And past Democrat administrations would use the lies spread by SPLC to make policy, such as when Biden's Justice Department declared war on those same parents.

And it was all based on fraud.

The next question is how many elected Democrats knew about the fraud. They ALL need to answer for it, like they all need to answer for Eric Swalwell and Chris Murphy.

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Twitchy will have more follow-up coverage on this massive indictment in the days and weeks to come.

But don't worry. We've got plenty of popcorn.





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