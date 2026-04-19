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IRONY! After Smearing Kash Patel, The Atlantic Announces That We Live in Nazi-Occupied France

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on April 19, 2026
Twitchy


The sheer magnitude of cognitive dissonance required to be a leftist media hack is truly breathtaking to behold. 

As Twitchy readers know, the fiction writers ... err, we mean 'journalists' ... at The Atlantic covered themselves in shame (again) this weekend with a libelous hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel. As usual, there were no sources behind the smears, just anonymous 'people close to the situation.' It was so predictably bad that Harmeet Dhillon called it out as the last gasp of a dead legacy media. (And, shocker of all shockers, the author was also responsible for equally baseless and defamatory rumors about Brett Kavanaugh.) 

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It's enough to make people ask, 'What kind of world do we live in where the apparatchik press is free to slander public officials like this with no accountability?'

Welp. This morning, The Atlantic answered that question. Apparently, the world where subversive journos can defame people in government is exactly the world of ... Nazi-occupied France?

Yes, of course, it is. Because everyone knows that the Nazis welcomed the French Resistance to smear Hitler and Himmler with groundless rumors and accusations, and never cracked down on that sort of thing. 

It begs another question: 'What color is the sky in David Graham's fever-dream world?'

Here is just a brief (and again, all too predictable) sample of Graham's delusional scribblings: 

The Nazi occupation required co-opting institutions that had previously been neutral and turning them into tools for repressing dissent ... When President Trump tries to use the National Guard, Marine troops, and agents from Customs and Border Protection or ICE to stifle protests and achieve political goals, he risks the same corruption of institutions created to protect the populace.

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Excuse us for a moment. Our eyes haven't finished completely rolling back into our skulls. 

An entire phalanx of psychiatrists might not be able to fix him. 

Hilariously, Graham also complains in his article that the Trump administration -- just like the Nazis, of course -- uses propaganda to agitate the population. 

LOL. The left continues to live mirror-free. 

(Not to mention sanity-free.) 

That meme is being far too kind ot Graham and The Atlantic. 

Of course, it never dawns on far-left activists that if Trump and his administration were anything REMOTELY like the person and regime they constantly fantasize about, all of them would have been sent off to a gulag (or worse) a long time ago. 

An impossible challenge for Graham. 

An impossible challenge for anyone at The Atlantic.

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And, increasingly, an impossible challenge for most Democrats and Democrat voters. 

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FRANCE GERMANY KASH PATEL LIBERAL MEDIA THE ATLANTIC

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