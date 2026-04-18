Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS on The Atlantic's Kash Patel Hit Piece and Predicts What's Coming Next Week

As we told you earlier, The Atlantic has published another hit piece, and this time it's involving FBI Director Kash Patel. The piece alleges that Patel has a drinking problem which has raised alarms inside the FBI. Oddly enough these kinds of claims seem to have started only after Patel became the FBI Director and have been ramping up ever since the picture of him chugging a beer in the Team USA locker room circulated earlier this year. Patel has indicated that a lawsuit is coming The Atlantic's way. Now we're just waiting for The Atlantic to report that Christine Blasey Ford has come forward to claim she was Patel's drinking buddy and he behaved inappropriately.

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The story cites "officials" who wanted to remain anonymous for some reason (you'd think they'd want recognition for trying to save "democracy" from Team Trump so they can forever be Resistance heroes, but nope).

This is having the desired narrative effect among Democrats:

Kash Patel’s colleagues are alarmed by what they say is erratic behavior and excessive drinking, Sarah Fitzpatrick reports. More than two dozen people she spoke with described his management failures and conduct that could harm national security. https://t.co/v8TIBbtBOV — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 18, 2026

The reeks of another "bombshell" that the media was spoon fed.

Psaki: Patel's advisor said a lawsuit is being filed.



Fitzpatrick: I stand by every word of this reporting. We have excellent attorneys. pic.twitter.com/BHBMHkV9ss — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2026

The "reporting" was so solid that one of the first people she went to was Jen Psaki, who undoubtedly would not challenge any aspect of the story, including its sourcing:

Not a single on-the-record source for the allegations against Patel in the entire piece. Not one. Don’t ever fool yourself into thinking that these people are serious journalists. https://t.co/2qzEL6FtUi — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 18, 2026

The Atlantic published a "bombshell" on Director Patel tonight that every real DC reporter chased, couldn't verify, and passed on.



Here's reality. Since being sworn in, Director Patel has taken a grand total of 17 days off — half as much time off as Comey and Wray — and he… — Erica Knight (@_EricaKnight) April 17, 2026

It's pretty bad if even the Washington Post wouldn't touch it.

Dan Bongino worked closely with Patel for quite a while and had just three choice words about The Atlantic's story:

Bullshit. Absolute bullshit. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 18, 2026

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DOJ, Harmeet Dhillon, had some things to say about The Atlantic's story and knows that soon the lefty media will move on to another target:

They did a trash hit piece on me a week ago. They’ll hit someone else

who is effective in the admin next week.



The last gasps of the degraded legacy media?



Stay frosty, my friends in the admin who are doing their jobs without regard for the peanut gallery! I see you! https://t.co/Mu3rZvQpfv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) April 18, 2026

No doubt by Monday the Democrats and their assorted TDS minions will be moving on to some other "bombshell" invented scandal like cats chasing a laser pointer. They never seem to get tired of it.

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Journalists used to be proud of holding the powerful accountable on behalf of the American people.



Now, most legacy media are nothing more than mouthpieces for elites. "Journalists" eagerly publish hit pieces to attack any enemies that threaten the elites' stranglehold on power. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 18, 2026

That becomes more clear with each passing week.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for (and lying on behalf of) the Democrats.

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