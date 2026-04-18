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Harmeet Dhillon Calls BS on The Atlantic's Kash Patel Hit Piece and Predicts What's Coming Next Week

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on April 18, 2026
Meme

As we told you earlier, The Atlantic has published another hit piece, and this time it's involving FBI Director Kash Patel. The piece alleges that Patel has a drinking problem which has raised alarms inside the FBI. Oddly enough these kinds of claims seem to have started only after Patel became the FBI Director and have been ramping up ever since the picture of him chugging a beer in the Team USA locker room circulated earlier this year. Patel has indicated that a lawsuit is coming The Atlantic's way. Now we're just waiting for The Atlantic to report that Christine Blasey Ford has come forward to claim she was Patel's drinking buddy and he behaved inappropriately. 

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The story cites "officials" who wanted to remain anonymous for some reason (you'd think they'd want recognition for trying to save "democracy" from Team Trump so they can forever be Resistance heroes, but nope). 

This is having the desired narrative effect among Democrats: 

The reeks of another "bombshell" that the media was spoon fed. 

The "reporting" was so solid that one of the first people she went to was Jen Psaki, who undoubtedly would not challenge any aspect of the story, including its sourcing: 

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It's pretty bad if even the Washington Post wouldn't touch it.

Dan Bongino worked closely with Patel for quite a while and had just three choice words about The Atlantic's story:

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DOJ, Harmeet Dhillon, had some things to say about The Atlantic's story and knows that soon the lefty media will move on to another target: 

No doubt by Monday the Democrats and their assorted TDS minions will be moving on to some other "bombshell" invented scandal like cats chasing a laser pointer. They never seem to get tired of it. 

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That becomes more clear with each passing week. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for (and lying on behalf of) the Democrats. 

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