The Drunk Republican (and Others) Troll the UK MERCILESSLY After They Found Out How Poor They Are



As Twitchy's JustMindy reported last night, our former friends across the pond got a rude awakening recently about how they live versus how Americans live.

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The UK is not the 51st state (yet), but if it were, a new report indicates that it would be the poorest state in the union.

JUST IN: New analysis reveals Brits thought the UK ranked 7th against US states in income per person — it actually ranked 51st. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 15, 2026

Yep, even poorer than states like Mississippi that the British and other Euros love to mock as being destitute, uncultured rubes.

What makes the report so schadenfreudelicious, though, is how the British revel in considering themselves above Americans, even as they are completely reliant on us for their security, as the great John Konrad recently pointed out in an epic essay.

Of course, what is horrible news for the haughty Brits is great news for Americans, who took the opportunity to do what we do best: rub their noses in it.

One of the best trolls came from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who hilariously (and sadly, accurately) poked some fun at the British in their 'native language.'

As we say in Mississippi,

“Bless Your Heart.”



Or as you say in the UK,

“As-Salamu Alaykum.” https://t.co/oCajoT8LQ7 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 16, 2026

OUCH! That's gonna' leave a mark.

It didn't stop there, however. Soon, Americans trolling the Britons started catching fire on X, with one of our favorite accounts, The Drunk Republican, leading the way.

Great Britain asking Mississippi to borrow $20 https://t.co/lZOkwqDosD pic.twitter.com/i41Ibdpr3h — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 16, 2026

Hey, we'd be happy to send them some gruel.

Lord knows, it's better than the food normally served in England.

“Not so Great Britain” pic.twitter.com/86uMy8OuD0 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 16, 2026

'An empire, but crumbled, conquered, and destitute.'

Drunk Republican was just getting started, and so was X.

Americans waking up and getting ready to drag Great Britain all day pic.twitter.com/HqiWBrKHXC — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 17, 2026

It was going to be a busy day!

“That’ll be $11.42. Would you like to round up to help Great Britain?” pic.twitter.com/wmOqzlQ9tH — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 17, 2026

HA.

What's the exchange rate on that 58 cents? Aw, heck. We'll just dig deep for a little more ...

We have about pic.twitter.com/izOS2hyFkU — Chris Fox (@foxfzsd) April 16, 2026

It got even better when those same poverty-stricken British, who once ruled the open seas, got together with other European nations to lend a hand in opening the Strait of Hormuz.

You know, after President Trump had already opened it.

Lmao Europe is the dude in the group project who didn’t do any work but still shows up for the final presentation https://t.co/u24zlZtSa4 — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 17, 2026

Everyone always hated that dude.

And, given the state of the British and French navies, it's probably better that they're only showing up after everything had been settled.

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When the French and British Navies arrive in Iran:



“Sorry folks the Stait is open. Bald Eagle out front shoulda told ya.” pic.twitter.com/oqRYxOe7Ju — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 17, 2026

We can't give Drunk Republican ALL the credit here, though.

Many others had a grand old time dragging the sad state of the former British Empire.

For less than a $1 a day you can own your own Brithttps://t.co/Y2rEkjiHXX pic.twitter.com/zpeRnDwVKm — J. Opus 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@josh_opus) April 17, 2026

Oh, no! You know things aren't going well in your country when Sally Struthers shows up.

Such a shame the empire has fallen so far pic.twitter.com/89pNT6Ph0x — Tintin (@Tintin1781) April 17, 2026

The best part about that meme is the 'current bid' in the upper right.

The UK be like. pic.twitter.com/zpq1Qtun9F — Dwight Mann (@ImDwightMann) April 17, 2026

Oliver Twist had a much better singing voice than Two-Tier Keir Starmer, though.

(Also, he didn't put people in prison for speech he doesn't like.)

Mississippi when England shows up… pic.twitter.com/zyqDm1fccy — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) April 16, 2026

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HA.

'Sabrina Carpenter Face' is going right into the meme library with 'Scott Jennings Face' and 'Sydney Sweeney Face.'

Wait'll they find out about central air conditioning!

>Mississippians looking down on the Europoors from their doublewide trailers https://t.co/lbFDT7TUi8 pic.twitter.com/c1CEJGv6wW — Bishop 🏴‍☠️ 🇺🇦 (@KBP9a91) April 15, 2026

Not to mention beer that's served ice cold.

We will pause for a second to apologize in advance for the NSFW language in the next meme.

It was simply too funny to pass up.

POV: you’re a Brit entering someone’s home in Mississippi https://t.co/rv4GWz5OGs pic.twitter.com/DXriewvcGc — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 16, 2026

See what we mean? LOL.

Dr. Richard Harambe summed up why poking fun at the UK is so much fun.

The best part of bullying Brits online is if they reply back they get arrested https://t.co/DqMIS4scit — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 16, 2026

Eep. That stings.

Betcha wish you had our First and Second Amendments now, don't you, Great Britain?

Along with even $20 in disposable income.

In the end, though, we don't really need to have a debate with the UK about our respective wealth and success. We already had it.

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Look guys we can sit here and bicker about who is better, the US or the UK, all day. But we already fought a war that decided it so . . . — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 16, 2026

It's true.

We even have the historical documentary footage to prove it:

You tell 'em, George Washington!

And we don't even have to worry about the British ever fighting back.

Given how poor they are, there's no way they could afford a car that cool.





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