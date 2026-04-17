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The Drunk Republican (and Others) Troll the UK MERCILESSLY After They Found Out How Poor They Are

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on April 17, 2026
Twitchy - From TheButcher2020


As Twitchy's JustMindy reported last night, our former friends across the pond got a rude awakening recently about how they live versus how Americans live. 

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The UK is not the 51st state (yet), but if it were, a new report indicates that it would be the poorest state in the union. 

Yep, even poorer than states like Mississippi that the British and other Euros love to mock as being destitute, uncultured rubes. 

What makes the report so schadenfreudelicious, though, is how the British revel in considering themselves above Americans, even as they are completely reliant on us for their security, as the great John Konrad recently pointed out in an epic essay

Of course, what is horrible news for the haughty Brits is great news for Americans, who took the opportunity to do what we do best: rub their noses in it. 

One of the best trolls came from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who hilariously (and sadly, accurately) poked some fun at the British in their 'native language.'

OUCH! That's gonna' leave a mark. 

It didn't stop there, however. Soon, Americans trolling the Britons started catching fire on X, with one of our favorite accounts, The Drunk Republican, leading the way. 

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Hey, we'd be happy to send them some gruel. 

Lord knows, it's better than the food normally served in England. 

'An empire, but crumbled, conquered, and destitute.'

Drunk Republican was just getting started, and so was X. 

It was going to be a busy day! 

HA. 

What's the exchange rate on that 58 cents? Aw, heck. We'll just dig deep for a little more ...

It got even better when those same poverty-stricken British, who once ruled the open seas, got together with other European nations to lend a hand in opening the Strait of Hormuz. 

You know, after President Trump had already opened it.

Everyone always hated that dude. 

And, given the state of the British and French navies, it's probably better that they're only showing up after everything had been settled. 

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We can't give Drunk Republican ALL the credit here, though. 

Many others had a grand old time dragging the sad state of the former British Empire. 

Oh, no! You know things aren't going well in your country when Sally Struthers shows up. 

The best part about that meme is the 'current bid' in the upper right. 

Oliver Twist had a much better singing voice than Two-Tier Keir Starmer, though. 

(Also, he didn't put people in prison for speech he doesn't like.)

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HA. 

'Sabrina Carpenter Face' is going right into the meme library with 'Scott Jennings Face' and 'Sydney Sweeney Face.' 

Wait'll they find out about central air conditioning! 

Not to mention beer that's served ice cold. 

We will pause for a second to apologize in advance for the NSFW language in the next meme. 

It was simply too funny to pass up. 

See what we mean? LOL. 

Dr. Richard Harambe summed up why poking fun at the UK is so much fun. 

Eep. That stings. 

Betcha wish you had our First and Second Amendments now, don't you, Great Britain? 

Along with even $20 in disposable income. 

In the end, though, we don't really need to have a debate with the UK about our respective wealth and success. We already had it. 

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It's true. 

We even have the historical documentary footage to prove it: 

You tell 'em, George Washington!

And we don't even have to worry about the British ever fighting back. 

Given how poor they are, there's no way they could afford a car that cool. 

============================================

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ECONOMY MISSISSIPPI NATO UNITED KINGDOM USA X

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