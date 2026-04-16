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We Don't Hate Them Enough: WaPo Wonders How Swalwell Could Have Risen So High, Despite Rumors

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on April 16, 2026
Meme screenshot


The party line (literally) among Democrats in the wake of the scandal that has seen former Rep. Eric Swalwell rightfully take his place underneath the pondscum of the earth is that they had NO IDEA about all of his inappropriate behavior, possible sexual assaults, and overall creepiness.

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Nope. Not a clue. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries -- all babes in the woods when it comes to the man who leaked classified information to a Chinese honeypot and made a habit of posting videos on X that made everyone's skin crawl.

No one with a brain that functions even at the level of Joe Biden buys this excuse, of course. EVERYONE knew.

Meanwhile, the journos are playing an entirely different CYA game with Swalwell. The line from the legacy media is that they always knew. For years. They were just too busy trying to find the mythical Russian Trump pee tape to bother investigating all of the rumors surrounding the Congressman. Or something.

These two lies came to a head yesterday in the pages of The Washington Post, as Congressional 'reporter' Liz Caldwell wondered aloud how Swalwell's star could have risen so high despite years of those persistent rumors -- the rumors no one had ever heard before. 

Ha. 

HAHA.

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Perfect. Frame it and hang it in the Smithsonian. Let it stand there as a tribute and an epitaph for the dead legacy media. 

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Wow. That would be awesome to have an industry like that. What a pity that WaPo doesn't know of one. 

Like that baggie of Hunter Biden's cocaine in the White House, we will just never know the answer. 

(Oops. Did we say Hunter Biden? We're sorry for doing your job for you, journos.)

Maybe the funniest part of Caldwell's article is the theory that Democrats ignored Swalwell's transgressions because he was just that much of a rock star. 

Swalwell’s career took off like a meteor at the same time women allege he was harassing them. His political trajectory ... suggests a Democratic Party enamored with a young congressman’s talent for sound bites and landing blows against President Donald Trump.

Are we talking about the same Swalwell here? The guy who recorded so many cringe, fake videos for X that they became almost a weekly feature on Twitchy? The guy who farted on national television (more than once)? 

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Yep, he was a real Kennedy, that guy. In more ways than one, it turns out. 

Boom. Nailed it. 

Of course, Swalwell is not the first Democrat whom the media and the Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) have turned a blind eye to. This has been standard operating procedure for the left for decades.  

... screen. It was the moment that prompted me to write my second book, Assault and Flattery. 

Democrats excused Kennedy leaving a woman to suffocate to death in his car so long as he supported abortion. Why are you surprised about Swalwell?

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The Post will dedicate an entire phalanx of reporters to investigate Mitt Romney's dog. Or set up a whole newsroom in Alaska to search through Sarah Palin's garbage to find out if her youngest son is really her grandson. 

Kennedy or Swalwell, though? They can't be bothered. 

Which is why America celebrates whenever outlets like the Post suffer massive layoffs. 

It's not like the clues weren't staring them in the face for a decade. 

... fast or risk the unthinkable happening. Let’s not pretend there is any mystery here. 

Every move Democrats & their media megaphones make is about one thing & one thing only. Power. Getting it. Keeping it. Clinging to it like a life raft. 

From CNN in 2017:

A dozen interviewees. A dozen. In 2017. And not one follow-up investigation. 

Well done, journos. Make sure to pat yourselves on the back for that at the next WHCA nerd prom. (And they will.)

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Yes, the 'party that says it supports women's rights' was another belly laugh in Caldwell's article. 

The same party that thinks men belong in women's bathrooms. The same party that celebrated Doug Emhoff, despite all of his misogynistic behavior toward nannies and ex-girlfriends.

Democrats have a man in womanface in the House of Representatives right now. 

And the media will still claim they support women with a straight face.

And 'some people did something.' Or didn't do something, in this case. 

It is simply incredible to watch the media try to ice skate uphill on this one. 

But we knew they would. Anything different would be a tacit admission of their dereliction and decades of lying to the American people. 

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LOL. 

We think we found a new favorite meme for when the legacy media tries to pretend that it is anything -- ANYTHING -- other than the public relations division and crisis communications team for the Democrat Party. 

We will never hate them enough. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS NANCY PELOSI

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