We Don't Hate Them Enough: WaPo Wonders How Swalwell Could Have Risen So High, Despite Rumors



The party line (literally) among Democrats in the wake of the scandal that has seen former Rep. Eric Swalwell rightfully take his place underneath the pondscum of the earth is that they had NO IDEA about all of his inappropriate behavior, possible sexual assaults, and overall creepiness.

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Nope. Not a clue. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries -- all babes in the woods when it comes to the man who leaked classified information to a Chinese honeypot and made a habit of posting videos on X that made everyone's skin crawl.

No one with a brain that functions even at the level of Joe Biden buys this excuse, of course. EVERYONE knew.

Meanwhile, the journos are playing an entirely different CYA game with Swalwell. The line from the legacy media is that they always knew. For years. They were just too busy trying to find the mythical Russian Trump pee tape to bother investigating all of the rumors surrounding the Congressman. Or something.

These two lies came to a head yesterday in the pages of The Washington Post, as Congressional 'reporter' Liz Caldwell wondered aloud how Swalwell's star could have risen so high despite years of those persistent rumors -- the rumors no one had ever heard before.

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D) fall left many asking how someone who was dogged by persistent rumors of inappropriate behavior toward women could have risen so high and so fast in a party that says it supports women’s rights. https://t.co/kJ6AODWGef — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 15, 2026

Ha.

HAHA.

BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfect. Frame it and hang it in the Smithsonian. Let it stand there as a tribute and an epitaph for the dead legacy media.

Man if only there was an industry that is supposed to be tasked with investigating such persistent rumors https://t.co/T26Pl8Tcxx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2026

Wow. That would be awesome to have an industry like that. What a pity that WaPo doesn't know of one.

It is a real mystery why the same media outlet that ran the Kavanaugh rape hoax info op would have somehow missed the story about their favorite congressman. Will we ever get an answer? The mystery is unsolveable. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 15, 2026

Like that baggie of Hunter Biden's cocaine in the White House, we will just never know the answer.

(Oops. Did we say Hunter Biden? We're sorry for doing your job for you, journos.)

Everyone hates you and you deserve it — Magills (@magills_) April 15, 2026

Maybe the funniest part of Caldwell's article is the theory that Democrats ignored Swalwell's transgressions because he was just that much of a rock star.

Swalwell’s career took off like a meteor at the same time women allege he was harassing them. His political trajectory ... suggests a Democratic Party enamored with a young congressman’s talent for sound bites and landing blows against President Donald Trump.

Are we talking about the same Swalwell here? The guy who recorded so many cringe, fake videos for X that they became almost a weekly feature on Twitchy? The guy who farted on national television (more than once)?

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Yep, he was a real Kennedy, that guy. In more ways than one, it turns out.

Swalwell is a political and intellectual mediocrity. But he rose fast because he pushed the Russia collusion hoax a lot on MSNBC and CNN, and “the media” rewarded him for it. https://t.co/JSp9ORA42D — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 15, 2026

Boom. Nailed it.

Boy oh boy, it truly is a mystery how a pathologically dishonest Democrat sex pest never attracted the ire of Democrats or their media thronesniffers until he became an obstacle to a richer and more powerful Democrat. https://t.co/YCATmyszbG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 15, 2026

Of course, Swalwell is not the first Democrat whom the media and the Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) have turned a blind eye to. This has been standard operating procedure for the left for decades.

At the 2012 DNC convention Democrats’ main message was that Republicans and *Mitt Romney* specifically was waging a war on women. During a break in speeches, the DNC played a seven minute long tribute video to Senator Ted Kennedy and stamped “WOMEN’S RIGHTS CHAMPION,” on the… https://t.co/Ihye9d4WRC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 15, 2026

... screen. It was the moment that prompted me to write my second book, Assault and Flattery.



Democrats excused Kennedy leaving a woman to suffocate to death in his car so long as he supported abortion. Why are you surprised about Swalwell?

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The Post will dedicate an entire phalanx of reporters to investigate Mitt Romney's dog. Or set up a whole newsroom in Alaska to search through Sarah Palin's garbage to find out if her youngest son is really her grandson.

Kennedy or Swalwell, though? They can't be bothered.

Which is why America celebrates whenever outlets like the Post suffer massive layoffs.

Journalists who sat on the Swalwell story for 10 years: https://t.co/F4ozkoCbyl pic.twitter.com/GaDLxPAo5N — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 16, 2026

It's not like the clues weren't staring them in the face for a decade.

Spare us the ‘babe in the woods’ routine.



Every last one of you knew & sat on it like it was part of your job description.



The only reason this scandal broke containment is because the top two candidates for CA governor were Republicans & panic set in. You had to thin the herd… pic.twitter.com/BcW0oNnSEm — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 15, 2026

... fast or risk the unthinkable happening. Let’s not pretend there is any mystery here.



Every move Democrats & their media megaphones make is about one thing & one thing only. Power. Getting it. Keeping it. Clinging to it like a life raft.



From CNN in 2017:

A dozen interviewees. A dozen. In 2017. And not one follow-up investigation.

Well done, journos. Make sure to pat yourselves on the back for that at the next WHCA nerd prom. (And they will.)

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"How could this thing that keeps happening with male feminists keep happening?" -WaPo — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) April 15, 2026

Yes, the 'party that says it supports women's rights' was another belly laugh in Caldwell's article.

The same party that thinks men belong in women's bathrooms. The same party that celebrated Doug Emhoff, despite all of his misogynistic behavior toward nannies and ex-girlfriends.

Keyword “SAYS it supports women’s rights.” Anyone with open eyes and ears knew this was a lie for years! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) April 15, 2026

Democrats have a man in womanface in the House of Representatives right now.

And the media will still claim they support women with a straight face.

it's a real head scratcher — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) April 15, 2026

Something something died in darkness. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 15, 2026

And 'some people did something.' Or didn't do something, in this case.

I have the same question 🙋🏻‍♀️



But I know the answer.



And so does everyone. https://t.co/pfY4WvGWQn — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) April 15, 2026

It is simply incredible to watch the media try to ice skate uphill on this one.

But we knew they would. Anything different would be a tacit admission of their dereliction and decades of lying to the American people.

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LOL.

We think we found a new favorite meme for when the legacy media tries to pretend that it is anything -- ANYTHING -- other than the public relations division and crisis communications team for the Democrat Party.

We will never hate them enough.





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