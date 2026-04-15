It Appears That Some People Are Poisoning Dogs in the UK (Gosh, Who Could It Be?)



Just when you thought the UK couldn't become any more of a disgrace than it already has, people are now poisoning dogs over in that broken shell of a former empire.

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Yes, we said poisoning dogs.

And it gets even worse than that, according to the BBC.

Police have issued a warning after suspected poisoned meat was found in two west London green spaces, leaving animals seriously ill and dead.https://t.co/Xd7K5J2zud — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) April 12, 2026

Officers believe the meat may have been deliberately placed to harm animals, either targeting foxes or dogs. Professional dog walker Kris Sikora said this kind of activity was not unheard of. 'In this case, it's poison meat,' he said. 'Before we've had toys that have been left around that have been poisoned. The worst one that really shocked me was razor blades being left in tennis balls.'

Razor blades in tennis balls?

There is no Hell hot enough for the people who are capable of and responsible for this kind of cruelty.

And this is just in London. Other reports this month alone have noted cases of dog poisoning in Edinburgh, Sheffield, Birmingham, and even the Isle of Wight.

But who could it be? Gosh, if only there were some dots to connect here.

well, would you look at that 🫵👀



the bbc announce Britain is "too dog friendly" and suddenly people start murdering dogs 🐶🪦



this lot need to get f****d, with maximum haste 🖕🖕 https://t.co/isb3uLuzfa pic.twitter.com/mhHM2X6AwM — Rare | ♻️🇬🇧 (@RareAxies) April 12, 2026

Hmm. What demographic that is currently invading and overrunning the UK could possibly think the nation was too dog-friendly?

The BBC won't say it. But Tommy Robinson will.

Well, sort of. Even he has to be cagey so he doesn't get thrown into prison for 'hate speech' (again), but everyone can read between the lines of his post this morning.

Dogs are being poisoned in parks across "Modern England".



We all know who's doing this.



And laws are being changed so you can't even mention who's doing it under the guise of "phobia". pic.twitter.com/ibPbVQ1fxA — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 15, 2026

We need to note that Robinson has no evidence of who is responsible for the rash of dog poisonings across the UK. But solving this mystery does not require the keen detective work of Sherlock Holmes.

Yes, we DO know who is likely doing this. People from a culture that is incompatible with Western civilization.

If it were simply one incident, Robinson's post might be considered a reach. But considering all of the reports coming from across the UK ever since the BBC published its piece about dogs being offensive to Muslims, we're going to go with Occam's Razor here.

Didn’t I just see this not that long ago?



Muslims. Since you can’t say it out there. pic.twitter.com/026J4ANxzq — Kauinoa (@kauinoa04) April 15, 2026

Point A, meet Point B.

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We apologize for the NSFW language in that image, but when it comes to dog cruelty, we think it's warranted.

Those two simple signs posted everywhere would solve most of England's problems. Quickly.

And that man would solve the rest of them.

There are cameras everywhere in the cities & suburbs in the UK. You can't go anywhere without a camera capturing you. My question is... why are the perpetrators we all know are being captured on camera not being exposed by LE? https://t.co/ljOsoUHqJQ — But it's a Dry Heat (@DogsBczPplSuck) April 15, 2026

For the same reason that London's Metropolitan police will allow mass demonstrations with people holding pro-terrorist flags and signs, but arrest someone who shouts, 'I love bacon.'

Because the UK has already been conquered.

They hate dogs.

Will this finally wake you up? https://t.co/TKApgzWu7d — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) April 15, 2026

There are plenty of people in Great Britain who have woken up. However, the levers of power are still held by those who have bent the knee to radical Islam.

If the British won’t defend their daughters, they should at least defend their dogs. https://t.co/ufYYEIFJip — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) April 15, 2026

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Remember when people would tell you that you were being racist for not wanting people who hate dogs RELIGIOUSLY to illegally immigrate to your country?



They are doing something that we should have seen coming. This is horrific.



This is Islam. And, apparently, England. https://t.co/4fAiLXsKPl — DJ Tenacious Library 🧬🔬 (@DefAMustRead) April 15, 2026

The British government will STILL call you racist for saying this. And throw you in prison.

While they let 'groomer' gangs and people who poison dogs roam free.

I’m so sick of that made up word Islamophobia. It was designed by the Muslims as a tool to silence the people so they can finish their agenda to conquer our land and countries. Just because you put phobia behind something doesn’t make it an actual phobia. We don’t have a phobia… pic.twitter.com/7hse8hHtwd — Andrea🔥 (@SemperFi0101) April 15, 2026

... against these Muslims, we have an actual concern for our culture, country, and citizens.

Anyone who uses the word 'Islamophobia' is trying to control people. And nowhere is that more evident than in the UK.

Bingo.

Dogs are a gift from God. Fill the parks with dogs and with BBQ trailers smoking pork 24 x 7. Violent protesters should be convicted, cremated and have ashes scattered in pig styes. pic.twitter.com/v6Xa3GjmqS — MAGA Curmudgeon ✝️🇺🇸 (@MagaCurmudgeon) April 15, 2026

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At the rate they're going, unless there is a radical shift, it probably won't be long before the UK bans cooking any pork products at all.

Muslims hatred for dogs is inversely proportional to their love for cats. All because their prophet used to like cats & hated dogs because he was bitten once.



They culled all the dogs in Turkey, torture them in Pakistan, and now they're poisoning them in UK. Its a freak cult. https://t.co/pDhG69wocJ — Mithrandir (@MithraInvictus) April 15, 2026

Save the innocent dogs from the barbarians. 😡 https://t.co/nRRpEhAYud — Lab Lover (@LabLove760) April 15, 2026

Save the pups, save the UK.

Before it's too late, if it isn't already.





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