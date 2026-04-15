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It Appears That Some People Are Poisoning Dogs in the UK (Gosh, Who Could It Be?)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on April 15, 2026
AI Generated


Just when you thought the UK couldn't become any more of a disgrace than it already has, people are now poisoning dogs over in that broken shell of a former empire. 

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Yes, we said poisoning dogs. 

And it gets even worse than that, according to the BBC. 

Officers believe the meat may have been deliberately placed to harm animals, either targeting foxes or dogs.

Professional dog walker Kris Sikora said this kind of activity was not unheard of.

'In this case, it's poison meat,' he said. 'Before we've had toys that have been left around that have been poisoned. The worst one that really shocked me was razor blades being left in tennis balls.'

Razor blades in tennis balls? 

There is no Hell hot enough for the people who are capable of and responsible for this kind of cruelty. 

And this is just in London. Other reports this month alone have noted cases of dog poisoning in Edinburgh, Sheffield, Birmingham, and even the Isle of Wight. 

But who could it be? Gosh, if only there were some dots to connect here. 

Hmm. What demographic that is currently invading and overrunning the UK could possibly think the nation was too dog-friendly

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The BBC won't say it. But Tommy Robinson will. 

Well, sort of. Even he has to be cagey so he doesn't get thrown into prison for 'hate speech' (again), but everyone can read between the lines of his post this morning. 

We need to note that Robinson has no evidence of who is responsible for the rash of dog poisonings across the UK. But solving this mystery does not require the keen detective work of Sherlock Holmes. 

Yes, we DO know who is likely doing this. People from a culture that is incompatible with Western civilization.

If it were simply one incident, Robinson's post might be considered a reach. But considering all of the reports coming from across the UK ever since the BBC published its piece about dogs being offensive to Muslims, we're going to go with Occam's Razor here. 

Point A, meet Point B. 

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We apologize for the NSFW language in that image, but when it comes to dog cruelty, we think it's warranted. 

Those two simple signs posted everywhere would solve most of England's problems. Quickly. 

And that man would solve the rest of them. 

For the same reason that London's Metropolitan police will allow mass demonstrations with people holding pro-terrorist flags and signs, but arrest someone who shouts, 'I love bacon.'

Because the UK has already been conquered.

There are plenty of people in Great Britain who have woken up. However, the levers of power are still held by those who have bent the knee to radical Islam.

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The British government will STILL call you racist for saying this. And throw you in prison. 

While they let 'groomer' gangs and people who poison dogs roam free. 

... against these Muslims, we have an actual concern for our culture, country, and citizens.

Anyone who uses the word 'Islamophobia' is trying to control people. And nowhere is that more evident than in the UK. 

Bingo. 

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At the rate they're going, unless there is a radical shift, it probably won't be long before the UK bans cooking any pork products at all.

Save the pups, save the UK. 

Before it's too late, if it isn't already. 

============================================

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