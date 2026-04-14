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Iran Announces Deployment of Its Miniature Submarine Fleet and X Can't Stop Laughing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on April 14, 2026
AngieArtist


The use of miniature submarines in military conflict is nothing new. As far back as World War II, midget subs were used by Allied and Axis forces (with mixed results) by penetrating shallow waters to lay mines or otherwise disable larger ships. Because of their small sonar profile and ability to sit on shallow ocean floors, they can often go undetected. These days, while midget subs can still be effective for sabotage, they are more useful as mobile drone command stations. 

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And yet, somehow, we don't think the US Navy is trembling at the announcement yesterday that Iran has deployed midget subs in the Strait of Hormuz. Perhaps because part of the challenge for them will be navigating around so many other Iranian naval vessels currently sunk in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. 

Or maybe it's because they're just so gosh-darned cute. 

... submarines are specifically designed to operate in shallow waters, and the United States has no  counter to them.

We think it's the bravado of the announcement that's most adorable. Regardless of their utility in past or present naval conflicts, Iran's midget subs cannot 'immediately destroy' any American warships. And the claim that the US 'has no counter to them' is pretty funny, too. 

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We're pretty sure Iran's baking soda enrichment facilities have already been blown to smithereens. 

LOL. Talk about your sitting ducks. 

They do look like a lot of fun, don't they? 

Probably less fun when they are operating underneath American air supremacy. 

The claim that there is no counter to this strategic game-changer for Iran doesn't quite align with current events. 

Wait, where's the sub? All we see is a big kaboom. 

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The mini-subs might be a little more intimidating if Iran had anything resembling a Navy anymore to protect them. 

LOL. Well, the French are gonna be French. 

... stealthier, faster, and better-crewed than these things.

If our hunter-killer subs and Sikorsky Seahawks can keep tabs on Akulas and Type 93 Shangs these pathetic Iranian things are laughable.

American former naval crew, sign off.

Seems like there are plenty of counters to Iran's Liliputian strategic assets.

Being able to operate in shallow waters can be an advantage. It can also be ... ahem ... a decided disadvantage.

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They're terrifying. 

Despite this sub's small size, we don't imagine they are particularly stealthy. 

'Clang, clang, clang went the target...'

Ask, and ye shall receive. 

We also think they'd look pretty good in yellow. 

Suffice it to say that if Iran thought this was going to make President Trump or the US military back off, well, they should probably think again. (Sound up.)

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Aaaaand, we're dead. 

But we wish Iran the best of luck with its armada of soon-to-be sunken scrap metal. 

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Errr ... we mean 'fleet of midget subs.'
 

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

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