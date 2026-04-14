Iran Announces Deployment of Its Miniature Submarine Fleet and X Can't Stop Laughing



The use of miniature submarines in military conflict is nothing new. As far back as World War II, midget subs were used by Allied and Axis forces (with mixed results) by penetrating shallow waters to lay mines or otherwise disable larger ships. Because of their small sonar profile and ability to sit on shallow ocean floors, they can often go undetected. These days, while midget subs can still be effective for sabotage, they are more useful as mobile drone command stations.

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And yet, somehow, we don't think the US Navy is trembling at the announcement yesterday that Iran has deployed midget subs in the Strait of Hormuz. Perhaps because part of the challenge for them will be navigating around so many other Iranian naval vessels currently sunk in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Or maybe it's because they're just so gosh-darned cute.

Iran has deployed its Ghadir-class midget submarines in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz. A large number of these submarines have been deployed and given clear instructions that if any enemy ship crosses into Iran’s waters, they should immediately destroy it. These… pic.twitter.com/EaDqLd7shX — Iran Exclusive (@24_70xu) April 13, 2026

... submarines are specifically designed to operate in shallow waters, and the United States has no counter to them.

We think it's the bravado of the announcement that's most adorable. Regardless of their utility in past or present naval conflicts, Iran's midget subs cannot 'immediately destroy' any American warships. And the claim that the US 'has no counter to them' is pretty funny, too.

Does it come with the baking soda or is that sold separately? https://t.co/0zOvUZAtyA — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 13, 2026

We're pretty sure Iran's baking soda enrichment facilities have already been blown to smithereens.

LOL. Talk about your sitting ducks.

We used to get these in the back of a comic book. They were fun to pretend! pic.twitter.com/GHcLjPUFoI — One Ranger (@1sttimecaler) April 13, 2026

My kid rode this last summer. Good try though. pic.twitter.com/FgMJivJ3bp — Political Sock (@politicalsock) April 13, 2026

They do look like a lot of fun, don't they?

Probably less fun when they are operating underneath American air supremacy.

Say hello to my little friend



Brrrrrrt. pic.twitter.com/bgvb2q0eNW — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) April 13, 2026

No counter to them? pic.twitter.com/mFMfP1MzpE — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) April 13, 2026

The claim that there is no counter to this strategic game-changer for Iran doesn't quite align with current events.

Weird that they'd use a 14-year old photo of a Ghadir-class submarine. Let me help with some recent images. https://t.co/MtRfelPpTs pic.twitter.com/MioG3j6peM — 🇺🇸𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿⚓️ (@USN_Submariner) April 13, 2026

Wait, where's the sub? All we see is a big kaboom.

“The United States has no counter to them”



The @USNavy has been making artificial reefs out of midget subs since the 1940’s.



Stow it. pic.twitter.com/rdQoMUxeyB — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) April 13, 2026

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The mini-subs might be a little more intimidating if Iran had anything resembling a Navy anymore to protect them.

Iran deploys its fleet of toyish mini-subs causing France to surrender even though they’re not fighting. https://t.co/uhXVepxDfT — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) April 13, 2026

LOL. Well, the French are gonna be French.

Midget subs were disastrous failures in WW2. And what’s this about the USA having “no counter”?!



We have sonar, guided torpedoes, drone ships, drone subs, and a vast amount of experience in hunting, detecting, and tracking Russian & Chinese subs, which I guarantee are… https://t.co/z0ERohyWPh — Sandy Petersen 🪔 (@SandyofCthulhu) April 14, 2026

... stealthier, faster, and better-crewed than these things.



If our hunter-killer subs and Sikorsky Seahawks can keep tabs on Akulas and Type 93 Shangs these pathetic Iranian things are laughable.



American former naval crew, sign off.

Seems like there are plenty of counters to Iran's Liliputian strategic assets.

Being able to operate in shallow waters can be an advantage. It can also be ... ahem ... a decided disadvantage.

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They're terrifying.

Despite this sub's small size, we don't imagine they are particularly stealthy.

I think this thing makes more noise than a 55 gallon drum half filled with ball bearings and hand chimes being rolled off a cliff. https://t.co/NKhEFZbf2v — varifrank (@varifrank) April 13, 2026

'Clang, clang, clang went the target...'

I’d be much more impressed if it was pink. IYKYK. https://t.co/AW63CQ5RZH — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) April 13, 2026

Ask, and ye shall receive.

We also think they'd look pretty good in yellow.

Suffice it to say that if Iran thought this was going to make President Trump or the US military back off, well, they should probably think again. (Sound up.)

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Aaaaand, we're dead.

But we wish Iran the best of luck with its armada of soon-to-be sunken scrap metal.

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Errr ... we mean 'fleet of midget subs.'



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