Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)



There's nothing the left loves more than a quisling.

We've seen countless cases of this in the Trump Era, from ex-politicians like Adam Kinzinger and Joe Walsh to media attention-grubs like David French and Jonah Goldberg.

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Any Republican, no matter how previously hated by the left, will become an instant darling in the legacy media as soon as they announce their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Last night on CNN, host John King tried to play this game with Scott Jennings, saying that MAGA is crumbling because of 'credible' attacks from 'conservatives' Candace Owens and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

We'll just pause for a moment to laugh at this characterization of two of the most unhinged people on social media -- or in any media.

Needless to say, Jennings wasn't going to abide CNN suddenly calling two women with lunatic opinions about Jews 'credible' (remember 'space lasers'?). He let King have it. Watch:

Anyone, no matter how fringe, will be given a magical designation of "credible" by the left as soon as they start attacking President Donald Trump.



Opinions are fine, everyone's got them. Trump is still the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/a2nTYs7tM1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 9, 2026

Jennings nails it, of course. The ONLY reason CNN is citing Green or Owens is that they are (insanely) calling for the 25th Amendment. At any other time, on any other non-Trump topic, everyone would rightly call them deranged.

Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and the Alex Jones’ of the world do not represent MAGA and are nothing more than useful idiots for the fake media and Democrat Party. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) April 9, 2026

We actually laughed out loud when, at the beginning of the clip, King tried to claim that Owens and MTG are part of the 'MAGA ecosystem.'

Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly are the new best friends of the radical left because they're attacking President Trump! https://t.co/OKxg3IkEpi — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 9, 2026

It doesn't matter that Carlson says batpoop insane things about Christianity and Islam. Because he is attacking the Bad Orange Man, he is a 'credible expert' to CNN.

The only reason is because they're useful to a narrative.🤣😂😂🤣. Scott just dismantle these baffoons https://t.co/ylMMQA2dmD — Mr Tevez (@1986tevez) April 9, 2026

Jennings also easily dismantled King's attempt at moral equivalency in the second half of the clip.

Biden can't walk or talk

Democrats: He is fine. Sharp as ever

Trump takes action that they donlt like.

Democrats: 25th Amendment

Make it make sense. — Let's Use Common Sense (@IM4CommonSense1) April 9, 2026

Oh, we know how it makes sense.

To them, anyway, not to sane people.

Looking forward to you posting the video when @JohnKingCNN asks Karen if Hasan Piker and Jennifer Welch represent the Dems and all that listen to them agree with what they say. I am sure such a reputable "journalist" like John asked that. — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) April 9, 2026

Of course, that will never happen.

And, unlike Owens and MTG, who most Trump supporters and all elected Republicans completely reject, Democrats are actually campaigning with Piker and Welch.

It's so predictable. They mocked MTG, Candifa, Tucker...until they turned on Trump. Now, these are voices we all need to listen to. — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) April 9, 2026

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What else would we expect from the legacy media that repeats talking points from Iranian mullahs with no questions asked?

Exactly Scott, they think they're all loons until they start talking CNN's language of we don't like Trump. — KCStewie (@WayneStewa15005) April 9, 2026

Let's face it. CNN would give an entire segment to Satan himself if he promised to say that he disliked Trump on network air.

Media “Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson are lunatics”



Same Media “Owens and Tucker say Trump is bad, so he is.” — Effort and Integrity (@indiveffort) April 9, 2026

These are the same people who screeched that Trump was about to commit a 'war crime' (no, he wasn't) and then screeched the very next day that Trump didn't do that.

Very well said Scott. Only time mainstream media brings up the podcasters is when they go against POTUS. At the end, podcasters didn't make 77M people vote for DJT, the previous admin policies did. If they haven't figured that out yet, they are not journalists. — JoëL (@TheRealBaloj) April 9, 2026

We've known that they're not journalists for a very long time.

Avanatti is the prime example. — donn hogan (@DonnHogan) April 9, 2026

HA. We forgot all about the creepy porn lawyer.

Remember when Brian Stelter and CNN wanted him to run for President?

hilarious to watch MSM suddenly embrace Alex Jones — Brian Davis 🇺🇸⚡️⚔️🦅⚔️⚡️🇺🇸 (@TXBrianDavis242) April 9, 2026

Hilarious, but not at all surprising.

Recall that the left also embraced Dick Cheney -- DICK CHENEY -- when he came out in opposition to Trump in 2024.

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You know who has been wrong the last decade? CNN. — Brandon Harbin (@brandonh42) April 9, 2026

CNN: Always wrong, never in doubt.

Well done Scott! The faces on the lady next to you were comical. — HockeyMom (@hockey3987) April 9, 2026

It's the face of someone who knows she is out of her league.

Scott Jennings is pretty good at making other people put on that face.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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