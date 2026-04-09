Oregon CPS Investigates Parents for Refusing to Transition Their Mentally Ill 15-Year-Old...
NYT Melts Down as Trump Finally Fixes Broken Asylum System — Bogus Claims...
VIP
Debra Messing Couldn't DEAL With NYC Commies So She Did the Most PRIVILEGED,...
SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's...
YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save...
*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BE...
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting B...
Jeffries Endorses 25th Amendment to Remove Trump As Schumer Struggles to Read Talking...
Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty During Bruce Springsteen's Slam on 'the Richest Men...
Jessica Tarlov SHREDDED for Pushing Iranian Propaganda to Root Against America and Dunk...
Annnd She's Running AWAY! Abigail Spanberger Appears to BACKPEDAL on VA Redistricting (Dem...
Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt to Belittle and Diminish Pete Hegseth Goes All Sorts of...
VIP
Virginia Democrat Running for OFFICE Called Me a 'Bitter S-L-U-T' and All I...
Oh NO, What Changed?! CNN Suddenly Removes THIS Super Important Graphic From Their...

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on April 09, 2026
Twitchy


There's nothing the left loves more than a quisling. 

We've seen countless cases of this in the Trump Era, from ex-politicians like Adam Kinzinger and Joe Walsh to media attention-grubs like David French and Jonah Goldberg. 

Advertisement

Any Republican, no matter how previously hated by the left, will become an instant darling in the legacy media as soon as they announce their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Last night on CNN, host John King tried to play this game with Scott Jennings, saying that MAGA is crumbling because of 'credible' attacks from 'conservatives' Candace Owens and Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

We'll just pause for a moment to laugh at this characterization of two of the most unhinged people on social media -- or in any media. 

Needless to say, Jennings wasn't going to abide CNN suddenly calling two women with lunatic opinions about Jews 'credible' (remember 'space lasers'?). He let King have it. Watch: 

Jennings nails it, of course. The ONLY reason CNN is citing Green or Owens is that they are (insanely) calling for the 25th Amendment. At any other time, on any other non-Trump topic, everyone would rightly call them deranged.

We actually laughed out loud when, at the beginning of the clip, King tried to claim that Owens and MTG are part of the 'MAGA ecosystem.'

Recommended

SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

It doesn't matter that Carlson says batpoop insane things about Christianity and Islam. Because he is attacking the Bad Orange Man, he is a 'credible expert' to CNN. 

Jennings also easily dismantled King's attempt at moral equivalency in the second half of the clip. 

Oh, we know how it makes sense. 

To them, anyway, not to sane people.

Of course, that will never happen. 

And, unlike Owens and MTG, who most Trump supporters and all elected Republicans completely reject, Democrats are actually campaigning with Piker and Welch. 

Advertisement

What else would we expect from the legacy media that repeats talking points from Iranian mullahs with no questions asked? 

Let's face it. CNN would give an entire segment to Satan himself if he promised to say that he disliked Trump on network air. 

These are the same people who screeched that Trump was about to commit a 'war crime' (no, he wasn't) and then screeched the very next day that Trump didn't do that. 

We've known that they're not journalists for a very long time. 

HA. We forgot all about the creepy porn lawyer. 

Remember when Brian Stelter and CNN wanted him to run for President? 

Hilarious, but not at all surprising. 

Recall that the left also embraced Dick Cheney -- DICK CHENEY -- when he came out in opposition to Trump in 2024. 

Advertisement

CNN: Always wrong, never in doubt. 

It's the face of someone who knows she is out of her league. 

Scott Jennings is pretty good at making other people put on that face. 

============================================

Related:

YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save His Son

RUH-ROH RHINA! Hacker Allegedly Steals Vast Amounts of Classified Data From Chinese Supercomputer

Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble

Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran Recovered After Pilot Rescue

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY
Sam J.
NYT Melts Down as Trump Finally Fixes Broken Asylum System — Bogus Claims Plummeting, Backlog Shrinking
justmindy
Oregon CPS Investigates Parents for Refusing to Transition Their Mentally Ill 15-Year-Old Daughter
justmindy
YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save His Son
Grateful Calvin
*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting BACKFIRES Bigly
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement