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YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save His Son

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on April 09, 2026
Twitchy


We know politicians, especially Democrat ones, make up lies constantly. It's part of their DNA, one of the singular characteristics that make them so very unlikable. 

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But it's not often that we can say that we hope they are telling a lie. 

That is the case, however, with Noah Taylor, one of a slew of Democrats who is running to try to take Roger Marshall's Senate seat in Kansas later this year. 

Last night, Taylor said something on X so repugnant and disqualifying that everyone is grateful that there's not a chance in hell that it's true. Because if it is, not only shouldn't he be anywhere near the Senate, he should have his children taken away from him. 

Good Lord! 

We're not even sure what point Taylor was trying to make here, other than that he is a ghoul and perhaps the worst father since Joseph Robinette Biden had his children, who just lost their mother in a car accident and were injured themselves, appear in a photo with him as he took the oath of office in a Delaware hospital.

The justified ratio came good and hard for Taylor. 

It makes us wish not only that his story is false, but also that he's lying about even having a son. 

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Absolutely no parent does this. (Probably not even Biden.)

Not only a dying child, but a child turning blue. In other words, an emergency situation where seconds matter. 

How revolting.

We're pretty sure he never stood a chance to begin with, but his campaign, which he announced only last month, is completely cooked now.

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Our working theory is that he is a liar AND a really s****y parent. 

We also hope that Taylor does not own a dog. Other than Hasan Piker (or perhaps Kristi Noem), we can't think of a less suitable parent for a puppy. 

What parent could even think of a lie this abominable, let alone decide to post it on social media? 

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He hasn't deleted it yet. In fact, his only tweet since then makes it even worse. 

Taylor has a daughter as well.

Those poor kids. 

Gross. 

Not a chance. 

Though, given the state of the left in 2026, we wouldn't be shocked if Taylor's ghoulish story shoots him to the top of the Democratic primary. 

Maybe reconsider your entire life.

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Yep. We think that sums it up best. 

For the sake of Taylor's children, whether his story is true or (almost certainly) complete fiction, we hope DCPS visits his home very soon. 

The Senate election that he has no chance of winning should be the least of his concerns right now. 

============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KANSAS SENATE ROGER MARSHALL

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