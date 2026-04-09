YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save His Son



We know politicians, especially Democrat ones, make up lies constantly. It's part of their DNA, one of the singular characteristics that make them so very unlikable.

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But it's not often that we can say that we hope they are telling a lie.

That is the case, however, with Noah Taylor, one of a slew of Democrats who is running to try to take Roger Marshall's Senate seat in Kansas later this year.

Last night, Taylor said something on X so repugnant and disqualifying that everyone is grateful that there's not a chance in hell that it's true. Because if it is, not only shouldn't he be anywhere near the Senate, he should have his children taken away from him.

When my son's lips turned blue, my wife and I had to pause and ask ourselves: can we afford the ambulance?



No Kansas family should ever have that conversation. — Noah Taylor (@noahforkansas) April 8, 2026

Good Lord!

We're not even sure what point Taylor was trying to make here, other than that he is a ghoul and perhaps the worst father since Joseph Robinette Biden had his children, who just lost their mother in a car accident and were injured themselves, appear in a photo with him as he took the oath of office in a Delaware hospital.

The justified ratio came good and hard for Taylor.

This guy wants to be a US Senator from Kansas.



This guy also couldn’t decide if he wanted to save a dying child or pay an ambulance bill.



What a POS. https://t.co/sMffG1ddVK — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) April 8, 2026

It makes us wish not only that his story is false, but also that he's lying about even having a son.

You PAUSED before deciding to seek medical attention for your kid? Dude, delete this account, shut down your campaign, and crawl back under your rock. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) April 8, 2026

Absolutely no parent does this. (Probably not even Biden.)

Unless you are an absolute ghoul, I will state this emphatically:



No you f****** didn’t. — Oeingo Boeing-Go (@oeingoboeing) April 9, 2026

The hell you did!

And if you did, that is heinous — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) April 9, 2026

JFC, dude.



This post should disqualify you from seeking any public office.



What kind of POS parent are you that you would question cost of care for a dying child? pic.twitter.com/mlUH9NrgpU — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) April 8, 2026

Not only a dying child, but a child turning blue. In other words, an emergency situation where seconds matter.

How revolting.

Can you afford to go to prison for negligent homicide? — Audra Worlow 🇺🇸 (@audrawrongspeak) April 9, 2026

The first thing this dude thinks about when his kid is having a medical emergency is “can we afford to pay for this”. bro any chance u had at becoming senator is now gone. https://t.co/URXQCjsPGS — Thistle King (@thistle_ki35141) April 9, 2026

We're pretty sure he never stood a chance to begin with, but his campaign, which he announced only last month, is completely cooked now.

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Parents don’t hesitate to call 911 if their kid’s lips turn blue.



So either you’re a liar or a really s****y parent.



Neither is a good thing. https://t.co/cYhygOal5m — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 9, 2026

Our working theory is that he is a liar AND a really s****y parent.

“Hey, honey, the kid’s lips are blue.”



“Oh crap. I was just going to walk the dog.”



“Well, it can wait till you get back.”



“Do you think we can we afford an ambulance after last month’s vet bill?”



“Let’s think on it and talk when you get back from walking the dog.” — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 9, 2026

We also hope that Taylor does not own a dog. Other than Hasan Piker (or perhaps Kristi Noem), we can't think of a less suitable parent for a puppy.

The villain in this little story is Noah.



For the child’s sake, I hope he has, as I suspect, fabricated this. https://t.co/KJ9wUp5O4g — AJZ (@ajzeigler) April 9, 2026

What parent could even think of a lie this abominable, let alone decide to post it on social media?

"Lose our son, or face a bill we can't afford? We must 'pause' and have that conversation"



Right. https://t.co/JgLWGnVqwU — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) April 9, 2026

You’ll have a choice Kansas. @RogerMarshallMD or the guy who posted a tweet where he admits debating saving money over saving his kid.



This is not a normal response, no matter your financial position.



*screenshotted for the inevitable delete. https://t.co/RzKLa4GQrt pic.twitter.com/dnJhsQ75I3 — Apt Learner (@Apt_Learner) April 9, 2026

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He hasn't deleted it yet. In fact, his only tweet since then makes it even worse.

Taylor has a daughter as well.

I'm from El Dorado. I'm raising my son and daughter in Kechi. I feel the same squeeze you do.



The difference between me and Marshall is I actually live it — and I'm not going to Washington to protect the people making it worse. — Noah Taylor (@noahforkansas) April 9, 2026

Those poor kids.

By what? Letting your kids die because your checking account is too low? — Jim (@jasamc) April 9, 2026

Gross.

“…And I’m not going to Washington…” I agree with that part of your post. Because you won’t be elected — Thistle King (@thistle_ki35141) April 9, 2026

Not a chance.

Though, given the state of the left in 2026, we wouldn't be shocked if Taylor's ghoulish story shoots him to the top of the Democratic primary.

If you’re ever thinking about sending a tweet about how you didn’t call 911 right away when your kids lips turned blue?



Maybe reconsider any moral high ground you think you have. https://t.co/mJTv1AdVLc — Ghosthoffa - The Only (@ghosthoffa) April 9, 2026

Maybe reconsider your entire life.

No non-psychopath family has that conversation.

I am aghast that you thought this was an intelligent thing to post, you deranged lunatic. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 9, 2026

You are disgusting. — Skopos - Σκοπός (@TweepleBug) April 9, 2026

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Yep. We think that sums it up best.

For the sake of Taylor's children, whether his story is true or (almost certainly) complete fiction, we hope DCPS visits his home very soon.

The Senate election that he has no chance of winning should be the least of his concerns right now.





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