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Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran Recovered After Pilot Rescue

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on April 06, 2026
Twitchy


As part of the rescue mission to bring home a downed pilot that we learned about on Easter morning, US forces actually established a temporary forward operating base INSIDE Iran. Read that again. We set up an FOB within an enemy country from which to coordinate rescue operations. Yet, somehow, media hacks who hate America will still claim that the US is losing the war.

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As was widely reported, during the rescue, a few of the aircraft at the base got stuck there. Because the operation was expertly planned, backup planes and helicopters were available to fly into the FOB and pick up American special forces as well as the pilot. To keep the damaged aircraft (one or possibly two C-130s and a Little Bird helicopter) from falling into IRGC hands, the military spiked the damaged aircraft.

Images from the destroyed FOB began to surface on X yesterday afternoon.

Obviously, the life of our pilot is more important than any equipment. While we leave no man behind, it's an obvious and standard practice to destroy any equipment left behind so that it can't be used as propaganda, nor can any technology of value be retrieved. (Unless you are the Biden administration, in which case, you leave behind fully functional weapons, vehicles, and aircraft for the Taliban.)

Hilariously, however, Iranian state media began posting images of IRGC soldiers searching through the wreckage like jackals. The images unfortunately revealed that the US did, in fact, leave something valuable behind for them to find. 

Holy Macho Man Randy Savage, Batman! They got one of our Slim Jims!

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And teriyaki flavored no less! Imagine what they will do with this advanced technology! 

Immediately, responses began to flow in about how Iran and the corrupt legacy media in America would frame this asset capture.  

Allahu Snackbar! 

Jake Tapper, like Walter Cronkite decades before him, has now declared the war unwinnable. 

Wednesday? We'd be shocked if Thomas Friedman hasn't published a lengthy op-ed to this effect already. 

This will be the end of the Trump administration. 

An indelible image, etched into the annals of history, just like the helicopter on the roof of the Pittman Building during the fall of Saigon. 

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'Comic' Dave Smith has already recorded a six-hour podcast about it. 

American beef snack dominance will soon be replaced by Temu versions made from pangolins. 

Of course, many also took the time to mourn the tragic loss. 

Fly all flags at half staff for the rest of the week. 

We will never forget this brave beef snack, its service, or its sacrifice.

Whew! Talk about destroying the enemy from within! 

Meanwhile, videos of IRGC soldiers celebrating this tremendous victory also began to surface. 

[Editor's Note: This is not an IRGC soldier. Shame on Calvin. Tusken Raiders are not terrorists like the IRGC. They are a peaceful, desert-dwelling, nomadic people, no matter what the war criminal Anakin Skywalker says about them.]

On the other hand, maybe our special forces left the beef stick behind intentionally, as part of a larger mission. 

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Well, it was made of beef, not pork, so it's possible. (Though we're not sure whether this particular MRE is Halal-certified.) 

That is the persuasive, all-American power contained within a single Slim Jim. 

Ohhhhhhh, yeah!

============================================

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

IRAN JAKE TAPPER MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA

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