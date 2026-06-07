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Harpy Jennifer Welch: 'Susan Collins is a MAGA Fascist' — Says the Woman Defending a Nazi-Tattooed Abuser

justmindy
justmindy | 3:42 PM on June 07, 2026
Twitter

If you look up 'Harpy' in the dictionary, you will find a picture of Jennifer Welch. She has a podcast because her husband who actually isn't her husband is a defense attorney and he supports her.

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America gets to listen to her inane opinions because she has nothing better to do than hook up to the internet and rant.

Yes, Jennifer Welch, people are talking a Nazi tattoo because that's a big problem. Susan Collins hasn't done one thing to make women less safe. That's dumb. The Nazi tattoo is real. Welch's imaginations about Susan Collins reign of terror against American women is not a story at all. 

Liberal women don't see conservative women as human beings. 

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Susan Collins is the moderate Republican Democrats claim they want. She's actually not a great Republican, but she is the Republican who can serve Maine well. She is a reach across the aisle, very normal human being. There is no reason the Left has made her into some kind of monster. 

What a concept. 

This isn't a revelation. This was well-known. 

Democrats will always name call. They will never debate in good faith. 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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