Harpy Jennifer Welch: 'Susan Collins is a MAGA Fascist' — Says the Woman Defending a Nazi-Tattooed Abuser

If you look up 'Harpy' in the dictionary, you will find a picture of Jennifer Welch. She has a podcast because her husband who actually isn't her husband is a defense attorney and he supports her.

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VIDEO - Jennifer Welch Defends Graham Platner by Calling Susan Collins ‘Fascist to the Core’ https://t.co/rjzDKtCrue — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 7, 2026

America gets to listen to her inane opinions because she has nothing better to do than hook up to the internet and rant.

Jennifer Welch on Graham Platner: “Everyone’s talking about toxic relationships and tattoos and all of this s**t. Talk about Susan Collins voting to dismantle protections that keep women safe and keep women free because that is the real story here. She is a MAGA fascist to her… pic.twitter.com/amTv4AasPn — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 6, 2026

Yes, Jennifer Welch, people are talking a Nazi tattoo because that's a big problem. Susan Collins hasn't done one thing to make women less safe. That's dumb. The Nazi tattoo is real. Welch's imaginations about Susan Collins reign of terror against American women is not a story at all.

He physically manhandled a woman and left bruises on her body.



And this is the response of liberal white women of a certain stature. https://t.co/4wWcgBTgRj — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 7, 2026

Liberal women don't see conservative women as human beings.

Susan Collins has a lifetime Heritage vote score of 24 percent. They will villify you even if you are moderate. https://t.co/5qtDHNDjwy — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) June 7, 2026

Susan Collins is the moderate Republican Democrats claim they want. She's actually not a great Republican, but she is the Republican who can serve Maine well. She is a reach across the aisle, very normal human being. There is no reason the Left has made her into some kind of monster.

We need to stop calling everyone we disagree with a “fascist” or a “communist” https://t.co/ZZrAH6zoXI — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 7, 2026

What a concept.

The most revealing part of this is Welch admitting she is toxic herself. https://t.co/QdzUavpF35 — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) June 7, 2026

This isn't a revelation. This was well-known.

Progressives don’t know what the actual definition of ‘fascist’ means 🙄 https://t.co/GLy8klJvYZ — Bob McAdam (@4mcadam) June 7, 2026

“Fascist” is the new “racist”—a disqualifying slur generically applied to all Republicans, without any basis in fact. https://t.co/SI1MT6Cl5P — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) June 7, 2026

Democrats will always name call. They will never debate in good faith.

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