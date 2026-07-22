Jennifer Welch: Homeschooling Is 'Inherently Patriarchal' and a 'Huge Push of the Fascist Project'

We feel kind of bad that we didn't get a shoutout from Jennifer Welch, who seems upset that the media picked up on her crazed rant against homeschooling the other day. Welch's podcast co-host, Angie Sullivan, declared, "It’s just f**king weirdest as f**k that you want your kids around you all day, every day, and all night," adding, “So, I don’t trust somebody that wants to be with their kids 24/7. I think a lot of dumb people do it because it’s just easier, and that’s a concern.”

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Welch doubled down, saying it was the crazy Christian homeschoolers she was talking about, but then went on to argue that all homeschooling is patriarchal. The woman is supposed to give up her job to stay home with the kids, leaving her broke and unable to divorce their closet-case husbands. That's why the fascist push to homeschool is so strong. (Language warning)

WATCH: Jennifer Welch doubles down on her attacks against homeschooling, calling it “patriarchal step of the fascist project” made by those “dumber than a box of hot rocks” and “dead-ass broke” women refusing to divorce “piece of shit, closet-case husbands”....



“And I stand by… pic.twitter.com/40WNQ4oUYF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 20, 2026

I agree with Jennifer Welch: she definitely shouldn't have home schooled her kids, mainly because trapping a child for hours in a room with Jennifer Welch is a form of torture prohibited under the Eighth Amendment and the Geneva Conventions https://t.co/OXzj6epCXE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 21, 2026

💯😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

LOL. Speaking as a working homeschool mom, Jennifer, it's pretty clear you have no idea what you're talking about. — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) July 21, 2026

As a woman who owns her own business, homeschools her children, and raised 4 amazing Christians with my phenomenal husband....she's an idiot. This is what the devil does....attacks the structure of marriage and child raising. — Stephanie (@Whovian933) July 21, 2026

As a homeschooling dad (and yes, I am their main homeschool teacher), let me just say: what an unpleasant woman. — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) July 22, 2026

She’s obviously unaware of how many secular homeschoolers there are. Most want a better education for their children than what’s provided in public schools. It’s less chaotic and more focused. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 22, 2026

Popular Democrat podcaster is unhappy that Fox News reports on the crazy things she says on her show. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) July 21, 2026

The liberal elites hate the common man.



They view them as stupid backward rubes who should not even have the right to educate their own children or live within their homes without their enlightened guidance shaping every aspect of their lives.



The liberal elites have to go. — Jove Is Watching (@JoveIsWatching) July 22, 2026

Pure insanity. My husband sacrifices at MY request and solely provides so I can live MY dream come true? This is the patriarchy? Hilarious. — Mostlyspice (@mostlyspice) July 22, 2026

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Yeah, it was my wife's idea to homeschool our kids. She runs our business, and it allows her to be flexible rather than drive back and forth to pick up and drop off our kids twice a day. It literally saved her 2 hours a day. — Stewart Olney (@StewartOlney) July 22, 2026

How did this better lunatic get a platform?

Is she trying to be the voice of toxic, affluent, white liberal females? — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) July 21, 2026

As we reported, CNN NewsNight invited her on as a panelist the other night to rant about President Trump's obvious dementia. Someone on this site said that Welch's endorsement in the 2028 election is going to be huge.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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