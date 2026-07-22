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Jennifer Welch: Homeschooling Is 'Inherently Patriarchal' and a 'Huge Push of the Fascist Project'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 22, 2026
Twitter

We feel kind of bad that we didn't get a shoutout from Jennifer Welch, who seems upset that the media picked up on her crazed rant against homeschooling the other day. Welch's podcast co-host, Angie Sullivan, declared, "It’s just f**king weirdest as f**k that you want your kids around you all day, every day, and all night," adding, “So, I don’t trust somebody that wants to be with their kids 24/7. I think a lot of dumb people do it because it’s just easier, and that’s a concern.”

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Welch doubled down, saying it was the crazy Christian homeschoolers she was talking about, but then went on to argue that all homeschooling is patriarchal. The woman is supposed to give up her job to stay home with the kids, leaving her broke and unable to divorce their closet-case husbands. That's why the fascist push to homeschool is so strong. (Language warning)

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As we reported, CNN NewsNight invited her on as a panelist the other night to rant about President Trump's obvious dementia. Someone on this site said that Welch's endorsement in the 2028 election is going to be huge.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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