Canadian Woman in ICE Custody After Slapping Teen in Pro-Trump, Pro-ICE Clothing
VIP
Escape From New York: Gov. Kathy Hochul Blames Trump for Families and Businesses...
Kamala's Kids: Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Lindell's Pillow Prices Are a Nazi Dog Whistle
Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way...
Get Out Already: Mahmoud Khalil Sues Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller Under KKK Act
Biden and His Autopen Return With Big Announcement
Sen. Blumenthal Continued to Insist There's No Evidence of Jack Smith Wrongdoing...
Second 'ICE-Related Fatality' This Week After Mexican Flees Encounter, Is Hit by Tractor-T...
No-Show Shame: EVERY Democrat Arrives As an Empty Seat for Senate Anti-Fraud Hearing
VIP
Here's How Republicans at Hearings Should Respond to Dem Questions About the 2020...
AG Nominee Todd Blanche Needed No Words to Properly Respond to Insults From...
Roach Encroachment: Los Angeles TV News Reporter Braves a Big Bold Bug During...
California Court Gives a Slap on the Wrist to Illegal Truck Driver Who...
Karoline Leavitt Shares Trump's Message About What ICE WILL Continue Doing (Cue More...

Podcaster Thinks Homeschooling Is Weird, Doesn’t Trust Anyone Who Wants to Be With Their Kids 24/7

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 15, 2026
Twitter

This isn't just any podcast. Withered hag Jennifer Welch actually shut up for a minute and let her "I've Had It" co-host Angie Sullivan talk, and was that a mistake. Somehow, Sullivan latched onto the subject of homeschooling, and opined that it's just "f**king weirdest of f**k" that you want your kids to be around you all day. We wouldn't want either of these harpies within 500 feet of our kids.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… physicist. I think it’s just f**king weirdest as f**k that you want your kids around you all day, every day, and all night”

“So, I don’t trust somebody that wants to be with their kids 24/7. I think a lot of dumb people do it because it’s just easier, and that’s a concern”

“I just can’t think of very many good things about homeschooling.”

Are we supposed to believe Sullivan attends a Bible study group?

Recommended

Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Welch finally let her get a word in, and this is the best she had.

"I think a lot of dumb people do it because it's just easier" … easier than foisting your kids, whom you don't want to be around, on someone else for six hours a day.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION LIBERAL MEDIA PARENTAL RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston
Doug P.
Canadian Woman in ICE Custody After Slapping Teen in Pro-Trump, Pro-ICE Clothing
Brett T.
Kamala's Kids: Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Lindell's Pillow Prices Are a Nazi Dog Whistle
Brett T.
AG Nominee Todd Blanche Needed No Words to Properly Respond to Insults From America's Dumbest Senator
Doug P.
Get Out Already: Mahmoud Khalil Sues Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller Under KKK Act
Brett T.
No-Show Shame: EVERY Democrat Arrives As an Empty Seat for Senate Anti-Fraud Hearing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston Doug P.
Advertisement