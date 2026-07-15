Podcaster Thinks Homeschooling Is Weird, Doesn’t Trust Anyone Who Wants to Be With Their Kids 24/7

This isn't just any podcast. Withered hag Jennifer Welch actually shut up for a minute and let her "I've Had It" co-host Angie Sullivan talk, and was that a mistake. Somehow, Sullivan latched onto the subject of homeschooling, and opined that it's just "f**king weirdest of f**k" that you want your kids to be around you all day. We wouldn't want either of these harpies within 500 feet of our kids.

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‘I’ve Had It’ co-host Angie Sullivan on homeschooling....



“You would not believe how many people in Bible study homeschool their kids, and you just think, ah, I worry about that.”



“I just think homeschooling is a bad idea from soup to nuts. I don’t care if you’re a nuclear… pic.twitter.com/GKbhROgDGs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2026

The post continues:

… physicist. I think it’s just f**king weirdest as f**k that you want your kids around you all day, every day, and all night” “So, I don’t trust somebody that wants to be with their kids 24/7. I think a lot of dumb people do it because it’s just easier, and that’s a concern” “I just can’t think of very many good things about homeschooling.”

Are we supposed to believe Sullivan attends a Bible study group?

I wouldn't want her educating kids, much less spread her genes by having any. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 15, 2026

Guilty: I really like hanging out with my kids. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 15, 2026

If you think it’s weird for parents to want to be around their own kids for most of the day, how do you feel about the people volunteering to be around somebody else’s kids all day??



If homeschooled moms are “weird af,” teachers are weirder. — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) July 15, 2026

As a homeschool mom, I can confirm that it is actually NOT easier to homeschool your children than to send them to public school. Not by a longshot. It IS, however, much more rewarding. I've had countless hours of quality time w/my boys that I will never regret. — ShanP (@shannahpace) July 14, 2026

Why does she dislike being with her children so much? — Tess (@AilemaSset) July 14, 2026

I would worry more about all the adults that want to be around your kids all day.



Thats weirder than parents wanting to be around their own kids.



What a twisted way of looking at things. — FreedomFightersDaughter🇺🇸 (@FrdmFghtrskid) July 15, 2026

More brilliant commentary from the Miserable Wench Society. 🙄 — William Beckman (@BillsPills) July 15, 2026

Liberals are upset about homeschooling for the following reasons:

1) It shows that you don't need a teaching degree to teach someone to pass (and even exceed) the level public students have to, and

2) They don't get their hooks in kids to push their social engineering/agendas. — CapBipto (@CapBipto) July 15, 2026

Strange woman. Some of the smartest and well socialized children I know have been home schooled. — Barbara M (@Barbara35980709) July 15, 2026

This is the type of woman liberalism produces: she doesn’t understand how mothers would want to homeschool their babies. “Who wants to be around their children 24 hours a day, it’s creepy.”



No. Traditional families protect children from scum like her who have cats, not babies. — Just a City Girl (@JustMe643454125) July 15, 2026

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I’ve never heard her talk before. She’s just as insane and annoying — Charles Evans Boo 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇬🇾🇻🇪🇹🇼 (@u_mynameis) July 15, 2026

Welch finally let her get a word in, and this is the best she had.

People don’t homeschool because they want to be around their kids 24/7.



They do it because they don’t want their kids indoctrinated by teachers who think like these two loons. — Adam Smith (@Ind_Thinker) July 15, 2026

"I think a lot of dumb people do it because it's just easier" … easier than foisting your kids, whom you don't want to be around, on someone else for six hours a day.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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