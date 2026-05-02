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Jennifer Welch Tells Racist Fascist Erika Kirk TPUSA Is Making Youth Racist and Hateful

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 02, 2026
Twitter

This editor was hesitating to publish another post on podcaster Jennifer Welch in fear of giving her too much oxygen, but she's really crossed the line yet again, and frankly, she's wearing a baseball cap and doesn't appear in the usual uncomfortably close manner she usually does on her podcast.

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It's remarkable how much abuse Erika Kirk has taken since the assassination of her husband, Turning Point USA founder, last September. She's been criticized for not wearing mourning clothing months after the assassination, for having an affair with Vice President JD Trump, and for applying fake tears before going on stage for a TPUSA event.

Welch, and her never-heard-from co-host, Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, is hawking her new book, "Not Today, Fascists," and explains that it's directed toward the racist, fascist Kirk, whose husband's organization makes young people racist and hateful.

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Welch reminds me of the crazy lady who told a school board they were legally obligated to call Child Protective Services on parents whose kids attended a high school TPUSA event.

***

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