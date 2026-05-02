Jennifer Welch Tells Racist Fascist Erika Kirk TPUSA Is Making Youth Racist and Hateful

This editor was hesitating to publish another post on podcaster Jennifer Welch in fear of giving her too much oxygen, but she's really crossed the line yet again, and frankly, she's wearing a baseball cap and doesn't appear in the usual uncomfortably close manner she usually does on her podcast.

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It's remarkable how much abuse Erika Kirk has taken since the assassination of her husband, Turning Point USA founder, last September. She's been criticized for not wearing mourning clothing months after the assassination, for having an affair with Vice President JD Trump, and for applying fake tears before going on stage for a TPUSA event.

Welch, and her never-heard-from co-host, Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, is hawking her new book, "Not Today, Fascists," and explains that it's directed toward the racist, fascist Kirk, whose husband's organization makes young people racist and hateful.

Jennifer Welch to Erika Kirk: “You are the racist fascist about whom I am talking to. The work your husband’s company and that you are doing to America’s youth to make them racist, narrow-minded, hateful and batshit crazy is an absolute disgrace” pic.twitter.com/IvTzIt1EGG — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 30, 2026

Look at that face. My goodness. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 1, 2026

Why anyone would want to listen to the shrill lamentations of this post menopausal gremlin is beyond me — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) May 1, 2026

Ugly chicks are always so mad. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) May 2, 2026

This wretched woman strikes again, shut up Temu lady Elaine Fairchild, go back to your neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Lb3C22VRJ3 — [email protected] (@jowheeler42yah1) May 1, 2026

Erika's crime is taking over her husband's business after he was murdered. Jennifer's crime is monetizing hate of her own creation. — HenryTheHawk (@10000marblespls) April 30, 2026

That’s how the radical extremists at the SPLC tried to paint Turning Point. They’re delusional. — BJane1182 (@FrancesJaneB) May 1, 2026

Welch doesn’t even know what fascism is. She’s an ugly hate filled clown. Charlie would’ve shredded her in any debate. She’s a coward and the true racist based on her filthy rhetoric that’s gotten her a bunch of money. — ken yarnes (@drmkry) May 1, 2026

If you cannot tell that this is a deeply malevolent person I don't know if you can be helped. — Littlelarrysellers (@Littlelarr33343) May 1, 2026

That Welch woman epitomizes what a cesspool of radicalized, violent and bloodthirsty filth the Democratic Party has devolved into. Animals. — Adam (@Rickybuff87) May 1, 2026

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These cackling "women" are so disgusting. Hideous both inside and out. Attacking a widow who's husband was assassinated? And we're supposed to believe Democrats are our "caring and empathetic betters?" Bitch, please. I hope they promote this hag. Total brand-killer. — Old Sport (@OldSport_X) May 1, 2026

We really are fucked up as a society when we’re going after a widow for any reason. Life is precious and yet we have this demonic thing spouting hateful things to get herself clicks. — John Doe (@pilot_rocko) May 2, 2026

Welch reminds me of the crazy lady who told a school board they were legally obligated to call Child Protective Services on parents whose kids attended a high school TPUSA event.

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