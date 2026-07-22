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Mehdi Hasan Explains to Javier Bardem How Spain's World Cup Win Was a Defeat for Israel

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 22, 2026
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett used a hearing on the ideological capture of the Smithsonian Museum to inform a Yale history professor about the racism inherent in the World Cup. Actor Javier Bardem decided to slum it and appear on Mehdi Hasan's podcast, where we learned that the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina was sort of a proxy match between Israel and Palestine, and Spain's victory was a defeat for Israel, given Israel's "loud support for Argentina."

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Hasan posted this on his own media outlet's account, so he must have thought it was extraordinarily profound.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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