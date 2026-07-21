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Jasmine Crockett Exposes the Racism Behind the World Cup Final

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 21, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, the White House released a 162-page report in response to President Donald Trump's "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History" executive order. The report detailed the "ideological capture" of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, saying the museum was engaging in "extreme political activism" and presenting "a radical view of American history."

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On Tuesday morning, the House Subcommittee on Delivering Government Efficiency held a hearing on the report, with one of the witnesses being Yale historian Dr. David Blight. Blight was blindsided by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who somehow managed to bring up the FIFA World Cup, which concluded on Sunday with a thrilling 1-0 victory by Argentina over Spain. Crockett noted that the world seemed to be rooting for Spain. Why is that? Was it racism, Dr. Blight?

The post continues:

… the best team. Maybe that's why they were rooting for them.

CROCKETT: There's also a racist history that exists.

Of course there is.

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She did that on her first day in Congress when she decided to adopt her current persona. Yale's reputation has taken a hit, but why would anybody waste an Ivy League history professor's time on something so stupid?

***

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