Jasmine Crockett Exposes the Racism Behind the World Cup Final

As Twitchy reported earlier this month, the White House released a 162-page report in response to President Donald Trump's "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History" executive order. The report detailed the "ideological capture" of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, saying the museum was engaging in "extreme political activism" and presenting "a radical view of American history."

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On Tuesday morning, the House Subcommittee on Delivering Government Efficiency held a hearing on the report, with one of the witnesses being Yale historian Dr. David Blight. Blight was blindsided by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who somehow managed to bring up the FIFA World Cup, which concluded on Sunday with a thrilling 1-0 victory by Argentina over Spain. Crockett noted that the world seemed to be rooting for Spain. Why is that? Was it racism, Dr. Blight?

CROCKETT: All of these people of color that was playing for all these teams and ultimately if you recall the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain and it seemed like the vast majority of the world was rooting... against Argentina, right? And why was that?



WITNESS: Spain had… pic.twitter.com/yCSMNC4IFi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2026

The post continues:

… the best team. Maybe that's why they were rooting for them. CROCKETT: There's also a racist history that exists.

Of course there is.

When you go looking for racism in everything, you will surely find it. She's such a clown. — Amber Burns (@RealAmberBurns) July 21, 2026

She's obviously very confused. Argentina has all white players and Spain has two black. Many wanted Spain to win against Argentina because the Argentinian's play dirty. So what is her point? — KPPower (@KPPowerEnt) July 21, 2026

One wonders if Crockett knows where Argentina is located and its European ethnic composition. — Dee Tokeville (@Soapcreek) July 21, 2026

Not only did she only speculate who had the most people cheering for them, she pulls out the racist card out of nowhere. These people are only harming themselves. there's a reason only retards take her seriously — Daily Dose Of Diversity (@dailyDIEversity) July 21, 2026

Crockett is one of the most racist people on the face of the earth. She is incapable of opening her mouth to speak without racism spewing from it. — 🇺🇸Scott Beemer🇺🇸 (@RealBeemster) July 21, 2026

If she can't talk about racism she has nothing to say. So glad this low IQ idiot is gone. — CitizenSoldier (@Bigsarge22) July 21, 2026

All of the world were rooting for Argent... Spain... whatever the one that allows me to call racism. Actually it doesn't matter who people were rooting for. Racism, racism, RACISM. I think I made my point clear. — Andy Łajsoki (@socky416) July 21, 2026

What is she even saying? People were rooting against Argentina because of racism? The only team with no black players? — MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) July 21, 2026

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She’s such an idiot, they were cheering for Messi. Glad she’s soon to be ousted. — SonofaBootlegger (@MuskogeeMac) July 21, 2026

She made herself into a caricature for content clicks. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) July 21, 2026

She did that on her first day in Congress when she decided to adopt her current persona. Yale's reputation has taken a hit, but why would anybody waste an Ivy League history professor's time on something so stupid?

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