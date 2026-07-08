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Report Lays Out the Leftist 'Ideological Capture' of the Smithsonian

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 08, 2026
Meme

Fox News and ABC News both picked up on Monday a 162-page White House report detailing the "ideological capture" of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History by leftists. Last August, President Donald Trump issued a presidential order calling for "a complete and full review of the possessions of The Smithsonian Institute." That same month, Twitchy favorite Polimath posted a thread about how bad things had gotten at the Smithsonian. The Museum of American History has a costume from Storm in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," he wrote, and the caption was, "As #BlackLivesMatter went viral in the summer of 2014, one of the first Black woman superheroes was fighting discrimination on the big screen."

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Deena Zaru reported for ABC News:

The report, which was published on Saturday, July 4, particularly took aim at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History (NMAH), accusing its leadership of adopting "an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens."

The report accuses the museum of "anti-White activism," "illegal alien activism," and "transgender activism." It also includes many photos of materials the White House has identified as problematic.

Asked about the report, a spokesperson for the Smithsonian, which oversees 21 museums, galleries and the national zoo, told ABC News that the institution remains committed to impartial learning.

"For more than 180 years, the Smithsonian has served the American public with nonpartisan and independent scholarship, and we remain committed to doing so," the spokesperson said on Sunday.

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Rapid Response 47 brought the receipts:

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Things have changed since this editor's eighth-grade field trip to the nation's capital.

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We have the report … now, are heads going to roll or what?

And now for the real shocker. The New York Times covered the report by digging up "experts" to denounce the attack on the hallowed institution:

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