Report Lays Out the Leftist 'Ideological Capture' of the Smithsonian

Fox News and ABC News both picked up on Monday a 162-page White House report detailing the "ideological capture" of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History by leftists. Last August, President Donald Trump issued a presidential order calling for "a complete and full review of the possessions of The Smithsonian Institute." That same month, Twitchy favorite Polimath posted a thread about how bad things had gotten at the Smithsonian. The Museum of American History has a costume from Storm in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," he wrote, and the caption was, "As #BlackLivesMatter went viral in the summer of 2014, one of the first Black woman superheroes was fighting discrimination on the big screen."

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"A sweeping new White House report concluded that the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History (NMAH) has become a taxpayer-backed institution of 'ideological capture' and 'extreme political activism.'"https://t.co/foAsSoPoaB — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 6, 2026

The White House has released a scathing 162-page report accusing the Smithsonian Institution of engaging in "extreme political activism" and presenting "a radical view of American history."



Read more: https://t.co/NcgSuG97Nd pic.twitter.com/Tk4wA5rc91 — ABC News (@ABC) July 6, 2026

Deena Zaru reported for ABC News:

The report, which was published on Saturday, July 4, particularly took aim at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History (NMAH), accusing its leadership of adopting "an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens." The report accuses the museum of "anti-White activism," "illegal alien activism," and "transgender activism." It also includes many photos of materials the White House has identified as problematic. Asked about the report, a spokesperson for the Smithsonian, which oversees 21 museums, galleries and the national zoo, told ABC News that the institution remains committed to impartial learning. "For more than 180 years, the Smithsonian has served the American public with nonpartisan and independent scholarship, and we remain committed to doing so," the spokesperson said on Sunday.

Rapid Response 47 brought the receipts:

In accordance with @POTUS's "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History" order, a new report exposes how the Smithsonian turned the Nat'l Museum of American History into a vehicle for Radical Left propaganda and degeneracy.



Here are some of the worst examples.



🧵THREAD: — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

A museum supposedly for families and children displayed:



— A sadomasochistic "crotch harness"



— A "trans nonbinary" person's "chest binder"



— Pages from a 6yo girl's diary in which she prays "every night for my penis to grow"



This sick material is sexualizing kids.



2/ pic.twitter.com/Hfk57h0uzp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

The museum also featured video clips of drag queens, images of nude women, and a magazine promoting "female masturbation."



It's sick, explicit content pushed on visitors of all ages at an *American history* museum.



3/ pic.twitter.com/j7SXMjYk4l — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

They smeared iconic pieces of our culture as racist:



— Mickey Mouse = "vestiges of longstanding traditions of blackface minstrelsy."



— Ukulele = "a product of U.S. imperialism."



— Wild West shows = turning the "subjugation of Indigenous people into theater."



4/ pic.twitter.com/oH3idrRTkA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

They reframed America’s founding as a story of pure evil:



— Christopher Columbus = "murderer," "slaver," and "thief"



— Christian Pilgrims = "colonizers"



— Thanksgiving = a "National Day of Mourning"



They want you to feel shame for being American.



5/ pic.twitter.com/P7QYdx4ICC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

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In the Benjamin Franklin exhibit, they devoted 20% of the space to "Enslaved People" and asked visitors whether Franklin conducted electric shock experiments on slaves — with zero evidence.



They took one of America's greatest minds and smeared him with baseless accusations.



6/ pic.twitter.com/HE5GwjkEBQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

Their endorsed "toolkit" for museum professionals listed "rational thinking" and "hard work" as traits of "White Supremacy Culture."



Anti-White racism taught as official museum guidance.



7/ pic.twitter.com/mSZknkGP13 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

They elevated Angela Davis, a Marxist who ran for VP as a Communist in 1980.



She called for abolishing police & jails. She was among the FBI Most Wanted re: an armed courtroom takeover that resulted in the murder of a judge.



This is who the Smithsonian chose to celebrate.



8/ pic.twitter.com/DYDLlCvddX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

This is just a sample; the full 162-page report lays out the entire Radical Left ideological capture of the Smithsonian — which the Trump Administration is rightfully correcting.



READ THE FULL REPORT HERE: https://t.co/6zIXxCkBiH



9/9 pic.twitter.com/1cTexKwS5I — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2026

Things have changed since this editor's eighth-grade field trip to the nation's capital.

I was there January 2026 and was appalled at what I saw. — RiverCrosser ✡︎² (@imddoingitright) July 8, 2026

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Mentally ill people running the Smithsonian. This is what happens when you close the mental hospitals and indulge people's delusions. — BlondeBeauty (@Blonde00Beauty) July 7, 2026

Democrats put this same propaganda in schools. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) July 7, 2026

We agree 100% we were there this weekend to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country the American history museum. There was not anything special , ridiculous! This museum is for everyone and should truly celebrate our country no matter who the president is — MegaMaga5 (@MegaMaga55) July 7, 2026

I hope you cleaned house if the creators of these exhibits, and those in charge that allowed it. — Angela Bishop (@AngelaB0911) July 7, 2026

When I was child that was such a fantastic place to visit! I had no idea they had become like this! Thank you for fixing this ! — pearljohn (@mjohn55) July 8, 2026

Thank you for taking care of this. I toured parts of the Smithsonian when I was young and would have been horrified had those displays viewed. — Analog Girl (@AnalogLinda) July 8, 2026

We have the report … now, are heads going to roll or what?

And now for the real shocker. The New York Times covered the report by digging up "experts" to denounce the attack on the hallowed institution:

Breaking News: The nation’s largest group of scholars of U.S. history denounced a White House report attacking the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. https://t.co/nuojReB9Mv — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2026

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Translation: Leftist scholars are really upset that the White House published a report, replete with evidence, that the Smithsonian deviated from presenting actual history in favor of their revised version of history based on so-called "social justice." — Kev (@kevicss) July 8, 2026

What would we do without large groups of scholars? — Ulysses Walker (@PrimeBeef45) July 8, 2026

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