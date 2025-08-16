NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It

A couple of years ago, this writer went to Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson. It was an amazing time, but it was also very clear that the powers-that-be wanted to infuse woke politics into every display possible, with signs referencing slavery and racism.

Advertisement

It was exhausting, and it attempted to negate all the good things Thomas Jefferson did by painting a racist veneer over everything.

The Smithsonian is in the same boat, which is why President Trump ordered a shake-up of the museum's operations.

Now here's a thread that shows how bad things are at the Smithsonian.

This is disingenuous. Have you been to the Smithsonian museums recently? Almost every exhibit is left-coded and makes constant reference to left-wing politics



They want the GOP to leave all their cultural victories inn place and not complain. No dice.https://t.co/tbcwR6Jkp7 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 16, 2025

Bingo. The Left takes over every cultural instution, infuses it with their politics, and then expects the Right to just ... suck it up.

No. Those days are over.

The Museum of American History has a costume from Storm in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" & the caption is (I'm not making this up)



"As #BlackLivesMatter went viral in the summer of 2014, one of the first Black woman superheroes was fighting discrimination on the big screen" — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 16, 2025

It's so, so tiresome.

They have the egg from Alien and the blurb says the Alien series "pointed to the burden carried by working mothers - then and now - to do it all" pic.twitter.com/srxueSJvNh — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 16, 2025

Sigh.

Indiana Jones, however, is a "traditional scene-stealing stoic white male" with "confident righteousness"



That doesn't even describe the Indiana Jones character! It is lazy, idiotic garbage and it *should* be scrapped and replaced. pic.twitter.com/Wfwm3upYck — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 16, 2025

Women good. Men bad. That's the Smithsonian.

Go to the Smithsonian Air And Space Museum and you will learn about Earth Day, "How is your everyday life affecting the environment?" and, for a reason that is entirely opaque to me, Nelson Mandela pic.twitter.com/Mg8WsKulKt — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 16, 2025

What does Nelson Mandela have to do with the Air and Space Museum?

This is a weird one from Air and Space. An exhibit about "Erin Sills: Land Speed Motorcycle Record Holder"



I took this to mean she holds the land speed motorcycle record. She does not. She holds "fastest speed achieved on a modified (non-road legal) sports motorcycle (female)"… pic.twitter.com/DLH9lAENTJ — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 16, 2025

So the displays aren't even accurate. They're just pushing an agenda.

If you haven't been to the Smithsonian in the last 10 years, you have no idea how weird and overtly political it has become. It's gross. It's disingenuous and it was done quietly by Democrats and their leftist allies who now want to accuse Republicans of playing politics. — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 16, 2025

Advertisement

Don't let them play this game.

I want to go back to the Natural History museum and see if there is still reference to identifying the sex of mummies from bone structure. — David Shane (@david_shane) August 16, 2025

We bet there isn't.

Trying to get the leftists out of everything is upsetting to leftists. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) August 16, 2025

They believe they own it all.

This is going to be a long but necessary fight.. https://t.co/6fnjbpT38u — Ted (@Tedgforce) August 16, 2025

Yes, it is.

Great thread on how extremely ideological @smithsonian became in recent years.



They embed leftist ideology in everything they do. They even released a disgusting infographic on "whiteness".



There's no scholastic rigor in these people, just noxious ideology. https://t.co/plm6P39ebV — Joe Duarte (@ValidScience) August 16, 2025

And their ideology is incredibly noxious.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



