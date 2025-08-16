NO DICE: Thread Shows Just How WOKE the Smithsonian Has Become, and Why Trump Is Right to Overhaul It

Making Washington, DC Safe Again - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-16-2025
Amy Curtis
August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A couple of years ago, this writer went to Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson. It was an amazing time, but it was also very clear that the powers-that-be wanted to infuse woke politics into every display possible, with signs referencing slavery and racism.

It was exhausting, and it attempted to negate all the good things Thomas Jefferson did by painting a racist veneer over everything.

The Smithsonian is in the same boat, which is why President Trump ordered a shake-up of the museum's operations.

Now here's a thread that shows how bad things are at the Smithsonian.

Bingo. The Left takes over every cultural instution, infuses it with their politics, and then expects the Right to just ... suck it up.

No. Those days are over.

It's so, so tiresome.

Sigh.

Women good. Men bad. That's the Smithsonian.

What does Nelson Mandela have to do with the Air and Space Museum?

So the displays aren't even accurate. They're just pushing an agenda.

Don't let them play this game.

We bet there isn't.

They believe they own it all.

Yes, it is.

And their ideology is incredibly noxious.

