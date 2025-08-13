UH OH! MSNBC's Brzezinski and Matthews Warn Dems Trump's Baited Them Into Defending...
Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in the Inventory

justmindy
justmindy | 11:10 AM on August 13, 2025
Dane Penland/Smithsonian Institution via AP

President Trump was ready for this Presidential term and he plans to have his hands in all the things that need fixing. That's a good thing because there is a lot that needs fixing in America right now. 

This is terrific! The White House wants an accounting of all the holdings of the Smithsonian and they want to ensure there is nothing that is anti-American being displayed. The Smithsonian should exemplify American exceptionalism. 

It's time to shake out all the cobwebs. 

Hey, maybe there will be some exciting discoveries.

Oh, that's terribly sad. Hopefully, they can start rotating the collection.

That would be tragic, but probably very likely. 

It would be nice for all Americans to have access to some of those pieces that have been hidden. 

Apparently, the allure of possible giants are a big draw. Heh! Stay tuned!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HISTORY NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

