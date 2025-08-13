Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in the Inventory

President Trump was ready for this Presidential term and he plans to have his hands in all the things that need fixing. That's a good thing because there is a lot that needs fixing in America right now.

I have lobbied for this for over 41 years.



A complete and full review of the possessions of The Smithsonian Institute.



A presidential order.



This is the most materially important thing to take place for human history. pic.twitter.com/LR5rfgER0B — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) August 13, 2025

This is terrific! The White House wants an accounting of all the holdings of the Smithsonian and they want to ensure there is nothing that is anti-American being displayed. The Smithsonian should exemplify American exceptionalism.

I know someone who worked as an intern in the accounting department at the Smithsonian over the summer before his senior year in college. He was an accounting major, and told me the staff was so incompetent that he literally accomplished more in two weeks than the entire… https://t.co/3UnhbVessK — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 13, 2025

It's time to shake out all the cobwebs.

I dig that the main comments seem to be "Release the carefully concealed 'giant human' bones!", something, I was hitherto unaware of was a conspiracy.



It's a rather fascinating one. Apparently, National Geographic has been battling the hoax since at least 2002, according to… https://t.co/eGCNCblMbb — DCWebGuy (@DCWebGuy) August 13, 2025

Hey, maybe there will be some exciting discoveries.

I'm so excited for this!!!! I went with my now 17 yo daughter on her 5th grade trip to DC & chaperoned during Trump's 1st term. I plan to take our youngest (age 5 now) on a family trip during Trump's 3rd or 4th year of this term. Praying by her 5th grade year DC's still MAGA🇺🇸🕊️ https://t.co/kwI0mUokS1 — 🇺🇸 Ruby Lane (@RubyMcKayOnline) August 13, 2025

A history teacher of mine told us to never donate anything to the Smithsonian, as about 1% of its collection is on display, and the rest is shoved in warehouses like the Lost Ark. https://t.co/Ac0rfOYZUU — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) August 13, 2025

Oh, that's terribly sad. Hopefully, they can start rotating the collection.

Y'all do realize that like 90% of the federal government is a jobs program. Right? https://t.co/ditCaTc9RU — The New Englander (@RBerestka) August 13, 2025

The review will show countless pieces missing.



It’s been infiltrated by radical ideologues who hate the country. Mark my words, stuff that should be there won’t be, and no one will be able to explain why. https://t.co/7R6wTe0kje — alexandra (@Seven7Alexandra) August 13, 2025

That would be tragic, but probably very likely.

I used to attend fundraisers at some of the museums in DC and was struck by some of their very secret artifacts that they only display to raise cash. And no cameras allowed. I wandered during one event and a world Record Marlin was hanging there - never saw again - strange place https://t.co/Al1Vy2Kmu8 — Dali_Naz_Kool1 (@CNazKool1) August 13, 2025

It would be nice for all Americans to have access to some of those pieces that have been hidden.

Bring out the giants!! https://t.co/7cIYsUaBfo — Tom Wardle (@TomWardleMusic) August 13, 2025

Apparently, the allure of possible giants are a big draw. Heh! Stay tuned!





