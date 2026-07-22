Fifteen-Year Pro-Hamas ‘Forever Student’ at Columbia to Be Deported to Jordan

Is it just us, or does it seem like these Hamas-supporting foreign students here on student visas who build pro-Hamas encampments on campus and block Jewish students from getting to class are career students? He may be a terrorist sympathizer whom we're dying to see deported, but Mahmoud Khalil actually fulfilled his degree requirements at Columbia. Another Columbia Hamas supporter, Moshen Mahdawi, has been an undergraduate student at Columbia for 15 years. It's too bad he'll miss his 16th year of undergraduate studies and never get that bachelor's degree, as he's reportedly being deported to Jordan.

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🚨 BREAKING — US APPEALS COURT SIDES WITH TRUMP AND ICE



The 2nd Circuit has VACATED an activist judge’s ruling forcing the RELEASE of anti-American rioter Mohsen Mahdawi from ICE custody, finding the judge lacked jurisdiction



Mahdawi, one of the architects of the Columbia… pic.twitter.com/GLNrxpTxUR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2026

The post continues:

… University riots, will likely be REMANDED as his case goes through immigration courts. SEND HIM BACK TO PALESTINE!

Sen. Eric Schmitt says that these "forever students" are a massive loophole in our immigration system.

Mohsen Mahdawi, a 34 year old at Columbia University who spent 15 YEARS as an undergrad student, is on his way to being deported back to his native Jordan.



These "forever students" show a MASSIVE loophole in our system. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/HXIxpVUCxi — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) June 16, 2026

BREAKING: Pro-Hamas 15-year undergrad Mohsen Mahdawi will be deported back to Jordan.



The Second Circuit just overruled a rogue judge who had let Mahdawi back onto the streets.



Get him out. America is not a taxpayer-funded campus for foreign agitators. https://t.co/vTa5b7IXYd pic.twitter.com/2kYLZsXvaB — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 21, 2026

Thank you. Fewer student visas too, please.

Slow learner, those guys! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 21, 2026

Columbia University's undergraduate tuition is $72,800 per year. How did this guy afford the $1 million it cost to go there for 15 years? — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) July 21, 2026

A 15-year undergrad, seriously?! He is clearly taking advantage of his student visa. — Susan Goodwin (@sagoodwin) July 21, 2026

The saddest part is he was only 25 more years away from graduating. — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) July 22, 2026

Im sure we gave him student loans to come hate on America. He should be put in a labor camp until we get that money back — MI.SmartAss (@MIsm4rt455) July 21, 2026

15 years as an undergraduate? What he do take one class and get to stay? Is this a thing? — Ack Teacher (@AckTeacher) July 21, 2026

How do you spend 15 years as an undergrad and no one notices? — Susanne Leist (@SusanneLeist) July 21, 2026

15 years spent corrupting and poisoning the minds of our youth. Good riddance POS — GodIsWithUs (@GaryLT279588) July 22, 2026

And he was probably getting scholarships 🤬🤬 — Liberty_chaser (@L_Cloud_9) July 21, 2026

Apparently, you can get a deferment from attending classes if you're busy as a "community organizer."

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Thank you sir for sharing this data openly with those who care about the subversive turn too many schools, scammers, and opportunists who simply want to eat uninvited at the generous table of the country they hate. — Tia Zoila (@tia_zoila) July 22, 2026

We want to know when the wheels are up on the airplane taking him back home. Maybe he can take all he's learned and get a real job.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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