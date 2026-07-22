'It Never Happens' — Until a Mexican Illegal Sexually Abused and Murdered a...
Ratio Alert! Geraldo Rivera's Attempt to Make the NJ Voting 'Glitch' About Trump...
Unable to Arrest Netanyahu, Mamdani Leaves It to New Yorkers Whether They Want...
VIP
All This Dem Lying About Noncitizens Voting Being a Nonexistent Problem Is Aging...
Ethiopian Migrant Executes Three, Tells Court He Was Treated Unfairly Because He’s Black
Trimming the Fat: ABC Slashes The View's Hosts’ Salaries and Wardrobe Budget, More...
Mic Drop Moment: Bessent Slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Peddling the Oldest...
Tlaib Offers to Help Mamdani Arrest Netanyahu: 'If He Needs Help, Tell Him...
New Jersey Governor Admits Trump Was Right About Fraudulent Voting
Uh Oh! Looks Like the NJ Governor's 'Software Error' Claim for Noncitizens Voting...
Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There,...
'Utter Contempt': NYT’s Jonathan Swan Claims Trump Sees Britain As Weak and Europe...
Dem. Sen. Andy Kim Says Noncitizens Voting Isn't As Big of a Problem...
Mamdani Claims Rejecting ICC Is ‘Might Makes Right’ and International Bodies Can Override...

Fifteen-Year Pro-Hamas ‘Forever Student’ at Columbia to Be Deported to Jordan

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 22, 2026
Meme

Is it just us, or does it seem like these Hamas-supporting foreign students here on student visas who build pro-Hamas encampments on campus and block Jewish students from getting to class are career students? He may be a terrorist sympathizer whom we're dying to see deported, but Mahmoud Khalil actually fulfilled his degree requirements at Columbia. Another Columbia Hamas supporter, Moshen Mahdawi, has been an undergraduate student at Columbia for 15 years. It's too bad he'll miss his 16th year of undergraduate studies and never get that bachelor's degree, as he's reportedly being deported to Jordan.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… University riots, will likely be REMANDED as his case goes through immigration courts.

SEND HIM BACK TO PALESTINE!

Sen. Eric Schmitt says that these "forever students" are a massive loophole in our immigration system.

Recommended

Trimming the Fat: ABC Slashes The View's Hosts’ Salaries and Wardrobe Budget, More Cuts Coming
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Thank you. Fewer student visas too, please.

Apparently, you can get a deferment from attending classes if you're busy as a "community organizer."

Advertisement

We want to know when the wheels are up on the airplane taking him back home. Maybe he can take all he's learned and get a real job.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HAMAS ICE TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trimming the Fat: ABC Slashes The View's Hosts’ Salaries and Wardrobe Budget, More Cuts Coming
Warren Squire
Ratio Alert! Geraldo Rivera's Attempt to Make the NJ Voting 'Glitch' About Trump Is Getting Wrecked
Doug P.
Ethiopian Migrant Executes Three, Tells Court He Was Treated Unfairly Because He’s Black
Brett T.
Mic Drop Moment: Bessent Slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Peddling the Oldest Trick in Politics
justmindy
Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There, Your Family Fled'
justmindy
Unable to Arrest Netanyahu, Mamdani Leaves It to New Yorkers Whether They Want to Protest
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trimming the Fat: ABC Slashes The View's Hosts’ Salaries and Wardrobe Budget, More Cuts Coming Warren Squire
Advertisement