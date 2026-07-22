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ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Times)

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed is running for Senate in Michigan. He claims to want to get big money out of campaigns. There is just one problem. His campaign has some really weird issues

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That sounds kind of impossible, actually.

Milan — Out in the country on a rutted dirt road lined with corn lives an old woman and her dog.

Elizabeth Waffle, 88, was forced to move into a shabby trailer two years ago after her house burned down. She owns an old pickup truck but no computer.

But somehow, those few dozen small donations she has made over the past five years have transmogrified into 14,696 donations totaling more than $150,000—the equivalent of eight donations a day, every day for the past five years, averaging $9.18.

“One hundred and fifty thousand?” Waffle said with real surprise. “Hell no. I don’t have that kind of money.”

She says she has contributed to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Socialist running for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, but not 47 times spanning the last two years, as federal filings show.

The subject of multiple investigations, the fundraising platform is accused of “rinsing” foreign money and massive private donations by using the stolen names and addresses of real, often elderly Americans to fabricate hundreds of small-dollar donations. Names like Elizabeth Waffle.

ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones recently invoked her Fifth Amendment rights 22 times during a congressional hearing regarding foreign contributions

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That's a whole lot to take in. 

Sure sounds like it.

That actually seems very sus.

Don't hold your breath. 

Probably not.

Scam artists. 

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Time will tell. 

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