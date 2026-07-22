ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Times)

Abdul El-Sayed is running for Senate in Michigan. He claims to want to get big money out of campaigns. There is just one problem. His campaign has some really weird issues.

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Wow. ActBlue has repeatedly been accused of shady practices to allow illegal foreign donations to Dem campaigns.



This report found instances where the platform assigned hundreds of thousands to elderly donors that clearly didn’t give the money. https://t.co/0ym7eQfLr3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2026

In one notable example, an 88 year old woman who lives in a trailer and has no computer is listed as having donated over $150K to Dem campaigns. Including 47 times to @AbdulElSayed ‘s Senate campaign.



Where is this money really coming from?



Needs to be investigated. https://t.co/JRP6ZLGwSX pic.twitter.com/KxsbsyCcsY — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2026

That sounds kind of impossible, actually.

Milan — Out in the country on a rutted dirt road lined with corn lives an old woman and her dog. Elizabeth Waffle, 88, was forced to move into a shabby trailer two years ago after her house burned down. She owns an old pickup truck but no computer. But somehow, those few dozen small donations she has made over the past five years have transmogrified into 14,696 donations totaling more than $150,000—the equivalent of eight donations a day, every day for the past five years, averaging $9.18. “One hundred and fifty thousand?” Waffle said with real surprise. “Hell no. I don’t have that kind of money.” She says she has contributed to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Socialist running for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat, but not 47 times spanning the last two years, as federal filings show. The subject of multiple investigations, the fundraising platform is accused of “rinsing” foreign money and massive private donations by using the stolen names and addresses of real, often elderly Americans to fabricate hundreds of small-dollar donations. Names like Elizabeth Waffle. ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones recently invoked her Fifth Amendment rights 22 times during a congressional hearing regarding foreign contributions

That's a whole lot to take in.

ActBlue is a criminal organization. https://t.co/BO6w8RYDjF — Kellie L. Gambling (@two_bysea) July 23, 2026

Sure sounds like it.

Seems kinda suss https://t.co/LK98Y7nXID — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) July 23, 2026

That actually seems very sus.

@jaketapper I'm sure Jake will be right on it — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) July 23, 2026

Don't hold your breath.

Is there anything stopping Act Blue from continuing these practices right now? — kokomored (@kokomored1) July 22, 2026

Probably not.

Remember when Liz Warren was asking for donations to Act Blue after the Palasades fire? Oh yes, good times. — OopsieTessie 🇺🇲 🐈🐾😜 (@Tessie_Faye) July 22, 2026

Scam artists.

I took 20 minutes one day and looked through ActBlue's donations - then researched a few of the donors. I found multiple cases of provable fraud in just a few minutes. Multiple time donations adding up to thousands of dollars from people that can't afford it. This is obvious a… — joshtpa (@joshtpa) July 23, 2026

I guarantee you that the DOJ has been gathering evidence and building a federal case. Expect indictments before the midterms. — GhostofMaxEastman (@GhostofMaxE) July 22, 2026

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Time will tell.

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