EXPOSED: Leading Michigan Senate Dem Abdul El-Sayed Lied for Years About Being a Practicing Physician

Abdul El-Sayed is apparently running away with the Michigan Democrat Senate Primary. It seems the Dems are set to nominate another Commie much like they did in Maine with Graham Platner. Apparently, they are all in for ending America as we know it. Good to know!

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Michigan Senate Democratic Primary (Ages 18-44 only)



🟦 Abdul El-Sayed: 80%

🟦 Haley Stevens: 4%

🟦 Mallory McMorrow: 3%



Mitchell Research | 5/1-7 | LV https://t.co/cJWweyJDZU pic.twitter.com/lvADya5gkr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 12, 2026

What is scary is so many people are voting for these Anti-American losers.

NEW: Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for years has publicly said he’s a physician — but there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor. (W/ @adamwren) https://t.co/QZA7trhMH9 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) May 12, 2026

Also, he's a liar.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for years has publicly said he’s a physician — but there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor. This April, he gave an interview to a local TV journalist where he talked up his credentials as a physician multiple times. In March, he told a group of Teamsters nurses that he had “been in enough codes to watch who really does the work” and said that same month on a podcast that “I’ve been a doctor my whole career.” His LinkedIn profile currently says he’s a “physician,” and late last month he called himself “a physician and epidemiologist” at a Council of Baptist Pastors debate in Detroit. But according to a review of Michigan and New York state medical records, he’s never been granted a medical license in those states. El-Sayed’s hands-on experience treating patients appears to be a short clinical rotation called a sub-internship at a small hospital in Manhattan for four weeks at the end of medical school, he told a podcast in 2022, where he said his “job was to be the, like, worst doctor on the team” and he was “cosplaying a doctor.” “The perception in Michigan is that he is, at least at one point in his life, a licensed physician,” said Chris Dewitt, an unaligned Democratic strategist based in Michigan. “That apparently is not the case, and it blows up a big part of his campaign.”

Now, the dude has two Doctorates. He's like most Socialist losers. They spend many years as students, then go and work in some non-profit receiving money from the federal government. He also calls himself a 'physician', though. That's the issue.

Abdul El-Sayed has made his supposed medical credentials a centerpiece of his campaign, but the truth is he never held a medical license, never did his residency, never passed the boards, and never practiced medicine independently.



If Michigan voters can't trust El-Sayed to be… https://t.co/dzy8hutRS7 — Hannah Lindow (@hannahlindow) May 12, 2026

Never held a medical license.

Never did a residency.

Never passed boards.

Never practiced medicine independently.



This looks REAL bad. https://t.co/3jQky3fAvo — Jackson Boaz (@jacksonboaz_) May 12, 2026

BRUTAL: @AbdulElSayed joins the long list politicians who misrepresented their qualifications to win office--> https://t.co/MUPYVDhbHj — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) May 12, 2026

It's almost like he's a liar.

I just don't understand why he wouldn't be straightforward. He went to medical school -- great! He should talk about that. He's not a physician.



Signed, a J.D. who is not a lawyer https://t.co/r3oWw9dInZ — Stefanie Feldman (@StefFeldman) May 12, 2026

He wants to mislead people.

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Sorry, but this is BS.



I interviewed @AbdulElSayed months ago, and when going over his background with me, he immediately made it clear that he received an MD but declined to practice, instead pursuing a career in public health.



There was no hiding / obfuscating on his part. https://t.co/XiIP5LFAzA — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 12, 2026

The usual suspects went to bat for him, of course.

Often, when people do a whole lot of school, but never sit for actual boards or tests (the standardized kind) and never venture into the hospital and do the work with real world doctors overseeing them, they know a whole lot of professors padded their grades and they recognize they won't make it in the real world.

Referring to yourself as a licensed medical professional is not a ‘right you earn.’ It’s a qualification you obtain through a rigorous standardized process, one that Abdul El-Sayed simply did not complete. https://t.co/auVPiOsQjk pic.twitter.com/kyHzSorKl9 — Rodericka Applewhaite (@Rodericka) May 12, 2026

As someone who worked on both his campaigns and resigned from his senate bid due to his character, the real story is WHY he didn’t complete his residency. His story is too clean, self serving, and reeks of fabrication. Whoever finds out the truth of that why, they will expose his… https://t.co/zBCFF3GsLn — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) May 13, 2026

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A former staffer says reporters should dig into his story. Stay tuned.

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