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EXPOSED: Leading Michigan Senate Dem Abdul El-Sayed Lied for Years About Being a Practicing Physician

justmindy
justmindy | 2:26 PM on May 13, 2026
ClarenceTabb Jr./Detroit News via AP

Abdul El-Sayed is apparently running away with the Michigan Democrat Senate Primary. It seems the Dems are set to nominate another Commie much like they did in Maine with Graham Platner. Apparently, they are all in for ending America as we know it. Good to know!

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What is scary is so many people are voting for these Anti-American losers.

Also, he's a liar.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for years has publicly said he’s a physician — but there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor. This April, he gave an interview to a local TV journalist where he talked up his credentials as a physician multiple times. In March, he told a group of Teamsters nurses that he had “been in enough codes to watch who really does the work” and said that same month on a podcast that “I’ve been a doctor my whole career.”  His LinkedIn profile currently says he’s a “physician,” and late last month he called himself “a physician and epidemiologist” at a Council of Baptist Pastors debate in Detroit. But according to a review of Michigan and New York state medical records, he’s never been granted a medical license in those states. El-Sayed’s hands-on experience treating patients appears to be a short clinical rotation called a sub-internship at a small hospital in Manhattan for four weeks at the end of medical school, he told a podcast in 2022, where he said his “job was to be the, like, worst doctor on the team” and he was “cosplaying a doctor.” “The perception in Michigan is that he is, at least at one point in his life, a licensed physician,” said Chris Dewitt, an unaligned Democratic strategist based in Michigan. “That apparently is not the case, and it blows up a big part of his campaign.”

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Now, the dude has two Doctorates. He's like most Socialist losers. They spend many years as students, then go and work in some non-profit receiving money from the federal government. He also calls himself a 'physician', though. That's the issue. 

It's almost like he's a liar.

He wants to mislead people.

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The usual suspects went to bat for him, of course.

Often, when people do a whole lot of school, but never sit for actual boards or tests (the standardized kind) and never venture into the hospital and do the work with real world doctors overseeing them, they know a whole lot of professors padded their grades and they recognize they won't make it in the real world.

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A former staffer says reporters should dig into his story. Stay tuned.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN SENATE SOCIALISM

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