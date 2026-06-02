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Principles? What Principles? Cuck Schumer Sticks by Nazi Platner, Repeats Win Mantra Like a Glitchy Robot

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on June 02, 2026
Grok

Today, the Democrat big wigs met with Graham Platner to plan out his course of action amid ALL the leaks and allegations. There are so many. 

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Just in case you thought the Democrats might do the right thing and kick the Nazi loser to the curb, you would be wrong. That's their man and they are sticking by him. Tammy Wynette has nothing on them.

Yes, Chuck, America hears you loud and clear. 

All the Democrats care about is winning even if their candidate is a deplorable human being.

Schumer used to care about Anti-Semitism. He even wrote a book about it. Now, he is going to bat for a Nazi and endorsing him. 

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Sam J.
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Graham Platner does not have such tender feelings about Chuck Schumer. The feelings are not mutual. Poor Chuck. He has nothing but nice things to say about Platner and Platner defames him. Womp-womp.

He's a terrible leader.

It's clear how Platner feels about 'The Joos'. 

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Chuck is like an abused woman. No matter how much damage Platner causes, Chuck can't quit him.

Stay tuned ... allegedly and stuff. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS MAINE

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