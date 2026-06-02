Principles? What Principles? Cuck Schumer Sticks by Nazi Platner, Repeats Win Mantra Like a Glitchy Robot

Today, the Democrat big wigs met with Graham Platner to plan out his course of action amid ALL the leaks and allegations. There are so many.

Schumer: "I met with Graham Platner today. We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 2, 2026

Advertisement

Just in case you thought the Democrats might do the right thing and kick the Nazi loser to the curb, you would be wrong. That's their man and they are sticking by him. Tammy Wynette has nothing on them.

No matter how he was asked about Platner, Schumer answered: "We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate." One exception was when @mkraju asked if he still endorses him:



"I endorsed Graham Platner. We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 2, 2026

Yes, Chuck, America hears you loud and clear.

JUST IN: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer doubles down on his endorsement of Graham Platner in his high-stakes race to flip Maine's Senate seat.



"As I said I endorsed Graham Platner... We're going to beat Susan Collins and take back to the Senate." pic.twitter.com/gqetCw7iQs — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2026

All the Democrats care about is winning even if their candidate is a deplorable human being.

Wrote a book about antisemitism. https://t.co/3o5Me3bQS8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2026

Schumer used to care about Anti-Semitism. He even wrote a book about it. Now, he is going to bat for a Nazi and endorsing him.

But does Platner now endorse Schumer?



Platner has accused Schumer of voting to send him to the Iraq War (false; Platner joined 2 years after the vote) and said that "Schumer should step down." https://t.co/4cistZ630d pic.twitter.com/KXZUAFSBZ5 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 2, 2026

Graham Platner does not have such tender feelings about Chuck Schumer. The feelings are not mutual. Poor Chuck. He has nothing but nice things to say about Platner and Platner defames him. Womp-womp.

That's not a ringing endorsement.



Schumer's refusal to put his foot down on the commies is why this mess is even happening.



He has zero confidence in winning but won't do what's necessary. https://t.co/6quzZxv1fE — The Moor Is Back For More (@FishKingBack) June 2, 2026

He's a terrible leader.

Wow, will Senate-Candidate Platner accept an endorsement from *long-time AIPAC supporter* Chuck Schumer? And Schumer even wrote a book on anti-Semitism. Just yesterday, he was using AIPAC to deflect criticism https://t.co/EdPzkS6Dno — Eric W. (@EWess92) June 2, 2026

It's clear how Platner feels about 'The Joos'.

As I say to my friends: girl he’s toxic, dump him!! https://t.co/bSHRwcBnNC — Zachary Ibarra (@zachary_ibarra) June 2, 2026

Advertisement

Chuck is like an abused woman. No matter how much damage Platner causes, Chuck can't quit him.

They told him to repeat it like some mantra lol https://t.co/szUCGkbEB8 — MGHA: Make Gay Homosexual Again ⚣ (@timothyjamaal84) June 2, 2026

I've seen this quote five different ways.



Who does comms for @SenSchumer bc they are bad at it. https://t.co/HMxbzBhfJe — 🐝 Simora 🐝 (@SeitterSimora) June 2, 2026

I hope this means there are no SA or pedo allegations coming up. https://t.co/WK6cdjtzdr — matthewrse3 (@matthewrse66448) June 2, 2026

Stay tuned ... allegedly and stuff.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.