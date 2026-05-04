The Jig Is UP! Post Sharing CRAZY Details on Graham Platner's History Makes His Nazi Tat Look TAME

All we have to say before you read any of this insanity is that if Graham Platner were a Republican, we'd know all of this and then some because the mainstream media would spend day and night using this crazy guy to prove that Trump is literally Hitler.

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The fact that he's a Democrat means the media will ignore all of this.

Luckily, we're not the mainstream media, and we wouldn't ignore this either way.

How COULD we?! This is nuts.

The jig is up on Graham Platner, the fraudulent antisemitic Jew hater, far-left Communist Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Maine. Platner's trail of lies, deceit, hate, bigotry and detestable history of being pro-Nazi, a homophobic rape apologist and a shady Washington DC… pic.twitter.com/FJBu8cN6W1 — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) May 3, 2026

Post continues, and all we can say is hold onto your HATS... this is nuts:

... student-turned-batender-turned-unemployed-turned-"farmer" Communist proves how deranged and unfit he and the Democrats who endorsed him are to be in the United States Congress. Platner claims he had no idea his Hitlerian tattoo was a Nazi SS unit concentration camp tattoo. He's lying. Jewish Insider reported that a former acquaintance recalled Platner stating on at least one occasion that he knew what the tattoo represented. "He said, 'Oh, this is my Totenkopf, the former acquaintance said. "He said it in a cutesy little way." Jewish Insider reported that the exchange allegedly occurred in 2012 at Tune Inn in Washington, D.C., where Platner worked as a bartender. But Platner pushed back on the timing of the allegation. "I also was not a bartender at the Tune Inn in 2012, I worked there in 2014," he said in a statement to The Hill. About that PTSD thingy. Platner claims that after four years in the military, he enrolled at George Washington University, funded by the G.I. Bill. He claims that shortly after starting school, he enlisted in the Maryland Army National Guard and served an additional tour of duty in the war in Afghanistan. Platner says he returned to Washington DC in 2011, resuming classes at GWU and working as a bartender at the Tune Inn on Capitol Hill. From 2011 to 2016 he claims he alternated between living in D.C. and military deployments, before withdrawing from GWU and returning to Maine in 2016 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and other military-related injuries. Screenshot 4 shows the campaign contributions history of Graham Platner. The FEC records show Platner was continuously donating to Bernie Sanders campaign in Washington DC in 2015 and 2016 even while he listed his employment status as Not Employed. So, Platner claims he was suffering from PTSD, but somehow donated continuously to Bernie Sanders campaign, was employed as a bartender and attended George Washington University. After finally shuffling back to Maine, he donated $1,000 to Democrat Jared Golden's congressional campaign and then returned to Afghanistan as a "security contractor." That's some weird behavior for someone who claims they had PTSD. Recently, Platner has donated to the congressional campaigns of rabidly antisemitic Jew haters Ilhan Omar and Jamaal Bowman and the failed presidential campaign of Kamala Harris.

YIIIIIIIIKES.

All this _should_ make him a terrible candidate but in reality will make him a highly electable candidate as he can simultaneously occupy both ends of the horseshoe. — Ptuomov (@ptuomov) May 3, 2026

Democrats in Virginia just elected a monster who literally fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head (TWICE!) and wishing for the Republican's very small children (who he called little fascists) to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

We don't imagine any of what we see here will keep Democrats from supporting him. Heck, they've been pushing the 'it's only a tattoo' talking points for several weeks now. All they care about is more power and money.

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