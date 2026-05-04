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New MI Poll TRIGGERS Dem Abdul El-Sayed and HOOBOY, His Seriously Poor Choice of Words Is All TOO Telling

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on May 04, 2026
Twitter

Would you look at that? There may be hope for people in Michigan, yet.

Seems even they know Abdul El-Sayed would be bad for their state.

He's not polling well, like at all.

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Take a look:

Post continues:

... primary opponents—Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens—he performs by far the worst against Mike Rogers.

If El-Sayed ends up being the nominee, Republicans will be the heavy favorites to flip Michigan's US Senate seat later this year.

Ouch. 

El-Sayed was less than thrilled to see these poll results. So much so that he posted something very ... telling:

Sure, bro.

And wait, what? Smoke him?

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Yeah, it's not the best choice of words.

HA HA HA HA HA

Seems like a fair bet.

We shall see.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

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