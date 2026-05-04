New MI Poll TRIGGERS Dem Abdul El-Sayed and HOOBOY, His Seriously Poor Choice of Words Is All TOO Telling

Would you look at that? There may be hope for people in Michigan, yet.

Seems even they know Abdul El-Sayed would be bad for their state.

He's not polling well, like at all.

Advertisement

Take a look:

🚨BREAKING: Republicans' odds to flipping the Michigan US Senate seat JUMP OVERNIGHT.



Michigan - 2026 US Senate

🟥Mike Rogers 44.3% (+3.7)

🟦Abdul El-Sayed 40.6%



Polling average via https://t.co/9Ii8o7yuqi.



Abdul El-Sayed has become the Democratic frontrunner, and compared to… pic.twitter.com/719k9gKjvt — Election Time (@ElectionTime_) May 3, 2026

Post continues:

... primary opponents—Mallory McMorrow and Haley Stevens—he performs by far the worst against Mike Rogers. If El-Sayed ends up being the nominee, Republicans will be the heavy favorites to flip Michigan's US Senate seat later this year.

Ouch.

El-Sayed was less than thrilled to see these poll results. So much so that he posted something very ... telling:

Gimme three months and his golf buddies in Florida wouldn’t even vote for him.



I’ll smoke him by 7. Bet on it. https://t.co/Q4qpiCX9N5 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) May 4, 2026

Sure, bro.

And wait, what? Smoke him?

Is one of your friends going to strap on a vest for you? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 4, 2026

What do you mean by, “Smoke him?”



I have to ask, since you choose to hang out with people who call for the murder of governors, and property owners. pic.twitter.com/SMEw1UpT6y — Red White & Bi (@TaxationIsLame) May 4, 2026

Yeah, it's not the best choice of words.

Smoke? Sir, this isn’t the Middle East. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 4, 2026

awfully big words from someone that needs a step stool to wash dishes. — Mark (@SaltWater651) May 4, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

Here’s the bet: If you’re still trailing in the polls by Election Day you’ll self deport. Deal? pic.twitter.com/kIMAe5mGMc — RD 👆👆 👆 (@RdH1SW1) May 4, 2026

Seems like a fair bet.

We shall see.

============================================================

Related:

Luke Rosiak Shares DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Exposing MASSIVE Medicaid Fraud Taking Place in Ohio

Move Over Jeffrey Toobin --> More Eric Swalwell Evidence Turns Up and YIKES, It's Only Getting WORSE

It's All Fun and Games for Ken Klippenstein MOCKING a Very Ill Rudy Giuliani Until X BODIES TF Out of Him

Obama BRO Jon Favreau Lashes OUT at Mary Katharine Ham for Absolutely OWNING Him and His Nazi-Tat Defense

Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.