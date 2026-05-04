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Move Over Jeffrey Toobin --> More Eric Swalwell Evidence Turns Up and YIKES, It's Only Getting WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on May 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Have you ever had a moment where you're simply scrolling through your feed and something crosses your timeline that could very well change the way you look at your fellow human beings? And not necessarily in a good way?

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Yeah.

We will gladly place this post about Eric Swalwell in the column called, 'We're Glad He's Getting Exposed but We Didn't Mean THIS Exposed.'

Could have gone our whole lives not knowing this about Swalwell:

No WONDER Ruben Gallego is deleting some of his threads with Swalwell.

Yikes.

From Mediaite:

However, it allegedly wasn’t long before the congressman began to use his Snapchat account for purposes other than politics.

One young woman claimed Swalwell would send her Snapchat messages about her future, before asking inappropriate questions such as, “What are you wearing?”

Two other women told CNN that Swalwell sent them “sexually explicit messages and unsolicited nude photos and videos of himself” in 2021, while a third woman also claimed to have received “sexually tinged messages and videos.”

One former congressional staffer allegedly developed a consensual sexual relationship with Swalwell after he began flirting with her on Snapchat in 2021.

During the relationship, Swalwell reportedly sent “nude photos of himself and videos of him masturbating,” which showed the congressman’s “face and naked body.”

The videos, which were saved by the woman, were shown to CNN.

Oof, CNN really took one for the team this time. Seriously, we have to give them kudos because we would NEVER want to see anything like that. Reading about it is bad enough.

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As recently as this month? Do they mean MAY?!

You know what? We don't wanna know.

Yuck. So much yuck.

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