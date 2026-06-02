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It's a BIGGIE - We're LIVE! Twitchy Has the Latest CA, Los Angeles, IA, MT, NM, NJ and SD Primary Results

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:50 PM on June 02, 2026
Townhall Media

It's hard to believe we're covering even MORE 2026 primaries across the country, but here we are. And tonight is a BIG ONE.

*that's what she said*

Stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far. Thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, see all the live results below.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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